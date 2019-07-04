Gibraltar detains supertanker suspected of delivering oil to Syria: official

You are here

﻿

Gibraltar is a British overseas territory, a small rocky outcrop on Spain’s southern tip. (AFP)
MADRID: A supertanker suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions was detained in Gibraltar on Thursday, the territory’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.
The Grace 1 vessel was halted in the early hours of Thursday by Gibraltar police and customs agencies, aided by a detachment of British Royal Marines.
“We have reason to believe that the ‘Grace 1’ was carrying its shipment of crude oil to the Banyas Refinery in Syria,” Picardo said in a statement.
“That refinery is the property of an entity that is subject to European Union sanctions against Syria.”
The Grace 1 is a Panamanian-flagged tanker, according to the shipping trade publication Lloyd’s List.
“We have detained the vessel and its cargo,” Picardo said.
European Union sanctions against Syria have been in force since late 2011.
The 28-member bloc has imposed sanctions on 277 Syrian officials including government ministers over their role in the “violent repression” of civilians.
It has frozen the assets of some 72 entities and introduced an embargo on Syrian oil, investment restrictions and a freeze on Syrian central bank assets within the European Union.
India projects 7% GDP growth for 2019-2020

BENGALURU: India predicted on Thursday that economic growth in the current fiscal year could rise to 7 percent from 6.8 percent for the year that ended March 31, which was the slowest pace in five years.
The government’s economic survey, presented to parliament on Thursday, said India will face a challenge on the fiscal front following an economic slowdown impacting tax collections amid rising state expenditure on the farm sector.
The projection comes a day before the government is due to unveil its budget for the 2019/20 year.
“The GDP growth of 7 percent for FY20 projected by the Economic Survey is in line with our expectations. High-frequency indicators show that growth in Q1FY20 remained weak and we expect Q2 to remain weak as well,” said Anagha Deodhar, economist at ICICI Securities.
“Assuming inflation of 3.7 percent in FY20, nominal GDP growth for FY20 is likely to be ~10.7 percent. Hence, we expect the government to revise the tax collection target downwards.
“While aggregate capex growth is showing signs of bottoming out, it is largely driven by PSUs, while private capex growth remains weak. Hence, a broad-based and meaningful recovery in capex growth could take some time.
“The survey argues that accommodative monetary policy is likely to cut real lending rates, however, we believe slow transmission is likely to limit gains.”

