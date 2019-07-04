Lebanese star Nancy Ajram rues long immigration queues at Beirut airport

DUBAI: Veteran Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram aired on social media her exasperation after being stuck with her daughter in an endless queue trying to pass the immigration counters at Beirut’s airport.

Arjam, who has more than 13 million followers on Twitter, shared her experience in a series of tweets: “I’m not talking as an artist, but as a Lebanese citizen. My daughter is five months old, and has been crying on my shoulder for an hour.”

أنا اليوم مش فنانة أنا مواطنة لبنانية بنتي عمرها ٥ شهور ع كتفي عم تبكي لمدة ساعة من الوقت ع طلوع الفجر بمطار بلدي ومتلي نساء كتار كانوا حواليي، هل هالشي مسموح؟ هل مقبول يكون في هلقد اهمال بحقنا كمواطنين بمطار بلدنا؟ مسموح نكون بعدنا هلقد بعاد عن أبسط حقوق الإنسان؟ pic.twitter.com/QLhTa9nOvp — Nancy Ajram (@NancyAjram) July 3, 2019

The Arabic music sensation added that she believed there were a lot of other women who regularly faced the same difficulties.

In another tweet Ajram said: “In many countries around the world, pregnant women and infants have exceptions [at airports], but not here.”

“Is it fine that there’s so much neglect of our citizens in our own airport?” she asked. “Is it fine that we’re this far from the simplest of our human rights?”

بكل بلدان العالم بكون للمرأة الحامل والطفل الرضيع استثناءات.. إلا عنا.. يمكن لأن مفكرينا Option؟؟؟

يا حبايب قلبي هيدي من أبسط حقوق المرأة هيدا واجبكن تجاه كل امرأة.. مش كافينا رحية الزبالة بالمطار؟ والإهمال؟ — Nancy Ajram (@NancyAjram) July 3, 2019

The pop star, a judge for the region’s Arab Idol and The Voice Kids singing competitions, then asked, “is this Lebanon that we glorify in history books? Is this Lebanon that you want to encourage tourists to visit? Our younger kids can now see and understand the defects, and you can’t even see it.”

هيدا لبنان اللي منتغنى في بكتب التاريخ؟ هيدا لبنان اللي بدكن تشجعوا السواح يزوروا؟ ولادنا الصغار صاروا شايفين وفاهمين بالعيوب اللي فارضينا حضراتكن علينا وانتوا ما كنتوا تحسوا! ساكتين ساكتين وبعدين؟ لوين آخدينا؟ #عيب_عليكن pic.twitter.com/Qw8liPcZMT — Nancy Ajram (@NancyAjram) July 3, 2019

She ended her thread with the hashtag #shameonyou, which started to circulate on Twitter.

In June, Beirut airport announced new procedures especially for foreign travellers, by removing the requirement for arrival and departure cards, to minimize time spent at immigration queues.