Lebanese star Nancy Ajram rues long immigration queues at Beirut airport

Lebanese star Nancy Ajram deplored the long immigration queue she and her daughter encountered at Beirut airport. (AFP)
Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Veteran Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram aired on social media her exasperation after being stuck with her daughter in an endless queue trying to pass the immigration counters at Beirut’s airport.

Arjam, who has more than 13 million followers on Twitter, shared her experience in a series of tweets: “I’m not talking as an artist, but as a Lebanese citizen. My daughter is five months old, and has been crying on my shoulder for an hour.”

The Arabic music sensation added that she believed there were a lot of other women who regularly faced the same difficulties. 

In another tweet Ajram said: “In many countries around the world, pregnant women and infants have exceptions [at airports], but not here.”

“Is it fine that there’s so much neglect of our citizens in our own airport?” she asked. “Is it fine that we’re this far from the simplest of our human rights?”

The pop star, a judge for the region’s Arab Idol and The Voice Kids singing competitions, then asked, “is this Lebanon that we glorify in history books? Is this Lebanon that you want to encourage tourists to visit? Our younger kids can now see and understand the defects, and you can’t even see it.”

She ended her thread with the hashtag #shameonyou, which started to circulate on Twitter.

In June, Beirut airport announced new procedures especially for foreign travellers, by removing the requirement for arrival and departure cards, to minimize time spent at immigration queues.

 
Gaultier goes fur-free as Saab channels Asian couture

Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab took part in Paris Couture Week on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 04 July 2019
AP
0

Gaultier goes fur-free as Saab channels Asian couture

Updated 04 July 2019
AP
0

PARIS: Fake fur and authentic celebrities got all the attention at Jean Paul Gaultier's fall-winter collection, while Elie's Saab couture reached creative heights by channeling Chinese mysticism during the final day of fall-winter 2019 couture displays.

Amid mysterious clouds of Persian blue mist, Elie Saab fashioned up a standout couture collection Wednesday using the symbolism of China.

The Lebanese designer reimagined traditional Chinese drawings through embroideries with sequins, paillettes and sparkle that depicted fauna and flora; elements, the house said, that represent powerful protective spirits in Eastern legend.

(AFP)

"Nature, through mystical creatures and divine characters, sparked the curiosity of the designer, inspiring him to translate them into his very own art," it added.

Long diaphanous tulle, velvet and chiffon trains brought a magical romance to Saab's bread-and-butter silhouette of sexy, cinched waist gowns. Models with decorated tiaras walked to Asian traditional music.

There was some sophisticated and thoughtful fashion designs amid the show production — for instance, the famed Chinese traditional dress, the Cheongsam, was reimagined in a light tuxedo-style with a provocatively open bust.

(AFP)

SUSTAINABILITY IN FASHION

The fashion industry can be a polluting one, as it puts a myriad of people on airplanes across the world for fashion seasons that promote clothes to be discarded as soon as they become passe.

But there are some moments of ecological reflection.

One initiative at Elie Saab had front row editors impressed.

This season, there were no program notes on the seats, ones which often comprise wads of thick, color-printed photos and detailed texts, and often end up in the trash as soon as the critics have finished their reviews.

In their place Wednesday was a giant — and mysterious — barcode on each invitation.

It provoked bemusement from invitees. Each guest was instructed by Saab's staff to hover their phone camera over the barcode, and then an option automatically appeared to load up the notes electronically to a web browser, saving plenty of trees in the process.

