Vietnam asks firms to use local materials as US threatens tariffs

Some producers are misleadingly labeling their products as “Made in Vietnam” to avoid tariffs. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 July 2019
Reuters
  • Vietnam has been accused of benefiting from the trade war between US and China
  • US announced it would create tariffs of up to 456% on some steel materials produced in South Korea and Taiwan
Updated 04 July 2019
Reuters
HANOI: Vietnamese manufacturers should use domestically-sourced raw materials to avoid incurring US tariffs, Vietnam’s foreign ministry said on Thursday, days after Washington said it would impose large duties on some steel products shipped through the Southeast Asian country.
The US Commerce Department said on Tuesday it would slap tariffs of up to 456% on certain steel produced in South Korea or Taiwan which are then shipped to Vietnam for minor processing and finally exported to the United States.
“The Ministry of Industry and Trade has warned local companies about possible moves by importing countries, including the United States, to apply stricter requirements in trade protection cases,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a routine news conference in Hanoi.
Vietnamese companies should consider business strategies that include switching to domestic materials, she said.
Hang said Vietnam will continue to work with the United States in its efforts to crack down on goods of foreign origin illegally relabelled “Made in Vietnam” by exporters seeking to dodge tariffs.
Vietnam has been touted as one of the largest beneficiaries of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, but recent comments from US President Donald Trump have led some to believe that Vietnam may be the next target of US tariffs.
Last month, Trump said Hanoi treated the United States “even worse” than China, amid the ongoing trade spat between Washington and Beijing.
Vietnam responded by saying it was committed to free and fair trade with the United States.
Vietnam’s largest export market is the United States, with which it has a rapidly growing trade surplus, which widened to $17 billion in the first five months of this year from $12.9 billion in the same period last year.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to meet Trump in US July 22

Updated 04 July 2019
AFP
  • It will be Khan’s first to the US since coming to power last year
  • The announcement comes as the US is seeking Pakistan’s help in finding a way out of neighboring Afghanistan, where American forces are now in their 18th year of war
Updated 04 July 2019
AFP
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump on July 22, the Pakistani foreign ministry said Thursday, a rare visit between leaders of the sometimes prickly allies.
The visit — Khan’s first to the US since coming to power last year — came at Trump’s invitation, a Pakistani foreign office spokesman said at a weekly briefing, adding: “The focus will be to refresh the bilateral relationship.”
He gave no further details.
The announcement comes as the US is seeking Pakistan’s help in finding a way out of neighboring Afghanistan, where American forces are now in their 18th year of war.
Ostensibly allies, the US and Pakistan relationship has always been bumpy.
The White House believes that the shadowy Pakistani military establishment has long helped fund and arm the Taliban, both for ideological reasons and to counter rising Indian influence in Afghanistan.
Pakistan denies the claims and says it has paid the price for its alliance with the US in the so-called “war on terror,” with thousands of its citizens killed in its long struggle with militancy.
Washington has long believed that a Pakistani crackdown on militancy could be pivotal in deciding the outcome of the war.
Trump and Khan — both celebrities-turned-politicians whose love lives once made regular tabloid fare in the US and UK — have already clashed.
Trump declared last year that he had canceled assistance worth hundreds of millions of dollars because Islamabad does not do “a damn thing” for the US.
At the time, Khan hit back at the criticism on Twitter, calling on the US president to name an ally that has sacrificed more against militancy.

