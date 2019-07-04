You are here

  • Home
  • Jakarta residents sue Indonesia government over air pollution
﻿

Jakarta residents sue Indonesia government over air pollution

The 31 plaintiffs included activists, office workers and motorcycle taxi drivers. (AFP)
Updated 04 July 2019
AFP
0

Jakarta residents sue Indonesia government over air pollution

  • A group of 31 residents sued the president and a number of ministries
  • Jakarta was named as the most polluted city in the world several times last month
Updated 04 July 2019
AFP
0

JAKARTA: Residents of Indonesia’s capital on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the government over the toxic levels of air pollution that regularly blanket the city.
Jakarta has been shrouded in hazardous smog for much of the past month, with air quality readings recording high concentrations of harmful microscopic particles known as PM2.5.
Fed up with what they say is worsening air pollution, a group of 31 concerned residents has sued President Joko Widodo, as well as the ministry of environment and forestry, ministry of health, and Jakarta’s governor.
The plaintiffs — which include activists, office workers and motorcycle taxi drivers — want to raise awareness about the issue and force the government to act.
“(The government) has neglected people’s rights to breathe healthy air,” lawyer Nelson Nikodemus Simamora told reporters after filing the lawsuit.
“They have not maintained air quality at a level that is healthy enough for the 10 million people living here.”
Toxic smog saw Jakarta ranked as the most polluted city in the world for several mornings running last month, forcing residents to wear pollution masks and sparking a storm of social media criticism.
Air Visual, an independent online air quality index (AQI) monitor, pegged Jakarta at the “very unhealthy” level of 231 on June 25, higher than notoriously polluted cities like India’s capital New Delhi and Beijing in China.
Environment groups blame the air pollution on a cocktail of vehicle fumes, smoke and emissions from coal-fired power plants that ring greater Jakarta.
Greenpeace Indonesia last week recommended people don masks to protect themselves from respiratory illness.
“The number of unhealthy days for 2018 is twice as high as the figure for 2017,” Bondan Andriyanu, climate and energy campaigner for the group, told AFP.
“The government should recognize the issue, they are still using outdated regulation from the ‘90s.”
Public discontent has been growing, especially online where social media users have been posting pictures of the city blanketed in a grey haze.
“As a mother of two I’m worried about the air pollution issue,” 35-year-old office worker Dita Nadine told AFP.
“The government should address the cause of the problem... how long will we let this problem continue?“
The environment ministry did not immediately respond to AFP’s requests for comment on the lawsuit, but the head of Jakarta’s environment agency, Andono Warih, played down the problem.
On Monday, he denied that Jakarta had the world’s worst air pollution, the Jakarta Post reported, citing lower government figures established using a different methodology.

Topics: Indonesia Air pollution

Related

0
World
‘Victims, perpetrators’: Rehabilitating Indonesia’s child bombers
0
Offbeat
Children in South Asia hardest hit by air pollution, says study

Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Guinea over Somaliland

Updated 33 min 22 sec ago
AP
0

Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Guinea over Somaliland

  • The decision came after the president of the breakaway northern territory of Somaliland received a red carpet welcome in Guinea’s capital, Conakry
  • Somalia’s foreign minister Ahmed Awad said he sent warnings to other countries that were similarly violating Somalia’s sovereignty
Updated 33 min 22 sec ago
AP
0

MOGADISHU, Somalia: Somalia’s government announced it is cutting diplomatic ties with Guinea, accusing the West African country of violating its sovereignty.
The decision came after the president of the breakaway northern territory of Somaliland received a red carpet welcome in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, earlier this week.
Somalia’s foreign minister Ahmed Awad announced the action against Guinea on Thursday in a press conference but declined to give further details. Awad said he sent warnings to other countries that were similarly violating Somalia’s sovereignty.
Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1991 and has maintained a measure of peace and stability. But the territory, which is in northern Somalia, is not recognized by any foreign government. Somalia insists that Somaliland is not independent.
Somalia is also locked in a legal tussle with neighboring Kenya at the International Court of Justice over their territorial waters in the Indian Ocean.
Kenya accused Somalia of auctioning off oil and gas blocks in Kenya’s maritime territorial area that borders Somalia, an allegation dismissed by the Somali government, which accused Kenya of carrying out a land grab.

Topics: Somalia Somaliland Guinea

Related

0
World
Somalia lodges protest after Kenya calls Somaliland a country
Special 0
Business & Economy
Self-styled desert republic Somaliland emerges as key player in Horn of Africa

Latest updates

‘Honor, delight’ as eight Mideast filmmakers get Oscar invites
0
Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Guinea over Somaliland
0
This year’s first Indian Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah
0
Pakistan need World Cup miracle, admits Sarfaraz
0
Sudan talks enter day two as key issue still unresolved
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.