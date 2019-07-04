Hollywood producer arrested in Malaysia over 1MDB scandal

You are here

Malaysian producer Riza Aziz, left, and US actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrive on the red carpet for the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House in London on February 16, 2014. (AFP)
  • Riza Aziz co-founded the Hollywood company Red Granite Pictures, which produced The Wolf of Wall Street
  • In May, some $57 million forfeited by Red Granite was returned to Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian producer of the Leonardo DiCaprio-starred film “The Wolf of Wall Street” was arrested Thursday on suspicion of money laundering as part of investigations into the 1MDB scandal, officials said.
Riza Aziz was detained in Malaysia after questioning by graft investigators and will appear in court Friday to face charges, said Latheefa Koya, head of the anti-corruption agency.
Riza is the stepson of Malaysia’s disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak, and the son of the country’s former first lady Rosmah Mansor. Both Najib and Rosmah have been charged over the plundering of state fund 1MDB.
“I confirm (Riza) has been arrested today and was released on bail,” Latheefa said, adding he would face charges under laws related to money-laundering.
A second agency official, who spoke anonymously, also said the arrest was linked to investigations into 1MDB.
Billions of dollars were looted from the investment vehicle, allegedly by Najib and his cronies, and spent on everything from yachts to pricey artwork in a globe-spanning fraud.
Riza co-founded the Hollywood company Red Granite Pictures, and US officials allege that it was bankrolled by huge sums of pilfered 1MDB cash.
As well as the “Wolf of Wall Street” — a 2013 film about a massive stock market scam that netted its perpetrator millions of dollars — it produced the Jim Carrey movie “Dumb and Dumber to” and “Daddy’s Home,” starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.
In May, some $57 million forfeited by Red Granite was returned to Malaysia and put into an account set up to recover money looted from 1MDB.
The 1MDB scandal played a major role in Najib’s election loss last year.
Malaysia’s new government has re-opened probes into 1MDB, and Najib went on trial in April over the allegations.
The US Department of Justice, which is seeking to seize assets bought with 1MDB money in the US, believes some $4.5 billion was looted from the fund.

Topics: 1MDB Malaysia

Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Guinea over Somaliland

Updated 36 min 33 sec ago
AP
0

Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Guinea over Somaliland

  • The decision came after the president of the breakaway northern territory of Somaliland received a red carpet welcome in Guinea’s capital, Conakry
  • Somalia’s foreign minister Ahmed Awad said he sent warnings to other countries that were similarly violating Somalia’s sovereignty
Updated 36 min 33 sec ago
AP
0

MOGADISHU, Somalia: Somalia’s government announced it is cutting diplomatic ties with Guinea, accusing the West African country of violating its sovereignty.
The decision came after the president of the breakaway northern territory of Somaliland received a red carpet welcome in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, earlier this week.
Somalia’s foreign minister Ahmed Awad announced the action against Guinea on Thursday in a press conference but declined to give further details. Awad said he sent warnings to other countries that were similarly violating Somalia’s sovereignty.
Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1991 and has maintained a measure of peace and stability. But the territory, which is in northern Somalia, is not recognized by any foreign government. Somalia insists that Somaliland is not independent.
Somalia is also locked in a legal tussle with neighboring Kenya at the International Court of Justice over their territorial waters in the Indian Ocean.
Kenya accused Somalia of auctioning off oil and gas blocks in Kenya’s maritime territorial area that borders Somalia, an allegation dismissed by the Somali government, which accused Kenya of carrying out a land grab.

Topics: Somalia Somaliland Guinea

