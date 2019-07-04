You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines burns cocaine, meth as drug ‘flood’ continues
﻿

Philippines burns cocaine, meth as drug ‘flood’ continues

Armed agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency stand guard next to seized illegal drugs including bricks of cocaine prior to destroying them on July 4, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 04 July 2019
AFP
0

Philippines burns cocaine, meth as drug ‘flood’ continues

  • Philippine police say they are now targeting higher-level traffickers
  • Cache burned Thursday accounted for just over a fifth of all dangerous drugs seized by police in the past three years
Updated 04 July 2019
AFP
0

TRECE MARTIRES: The Philippines burned 1.4 tons (over 3,000 pounds) of seized narcotics on Thursday as police warned the nation still faces a “flood” of illegal drugs despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly crackdown.
Cellophane wrapped bricks of cocaine and methamphetamine were packed into a massive incinerator in Trece Martires City under armed guard in a carefully staged event before TV cameras.
Police said they are now targeting higher-level traffickers despite an anti-drug crackdown that has officially killed over 5,300 alleged users and dealers — a number of rights groups say could be three times higher.
“We have shifted to supply reduction because the flood of illegal drugs continues despite our intensified campaign ... on the street level,” national police spokesman Bernard Banac told reporters.
Despite a campaign pledge to rid the nation of drugs within months of taking office in 2016, in March Duterte said “things have worsened.”
Campaigners say the drug war killings could amount to crimes against humanity.
Though the Philippines has pulled out of the International Criminal Court, the war crimes body is pushing ahead with a preliminary examination of the crackdown.
Police said the cache burned Thursday accounted for just over a fifth of all dangerous drugs seized by police in the past three years.
“All of the drugs seized... will be burned and will not be recycled,” said Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Aaron Aquino, referring to the practice whereby corrupt police sell seized narcotics.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special 0
World
Philippine president wants to end anti-drug war in three years
0
World
Philippines seizes drugs in upscale area, arrests 4 Chinese

Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Guinea over Somaliland

Updated 39 min 44 sec ago
AP
0

Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Guinea over Somaliland

  • The decision came after the president of the breakaway northern territory of Somaliland received a red carpet welcome in Guinea’s capital, Conakry
  • Somalia’s foreign minister Ahmed Awad said he sent warnings to other countries that were similarly violating Somalia’s sovereignty
Updated 39 min 44 sec ago
AP
0

MOGADISHU, Somalia: Somalia’s government announced it is cutting diplomatic ties with Guinea, accusing the West African country of violating its sovereignty.
The decision came after the president of the breakaway northern territory of Somaliland received a red carpet welcome in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, earlier this week.
Somalia’s foreign minister Ahmed Awad announced the action against Guinea on Thursday in a press conference but declined to give further details. Awad said he sent warnings to other countries that were similarly violating Somalia’s sovereignty.
Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1991 and has maintained a measure of peace and stability. But the territory, which is in northern Somalia, is not recognized by any foreign government. Somalia insists that Somaliland is not independent.
Somalia is also locked in a legal tussle with neighboring Kenya at the International Court of Justice over their territorial waters in the Indian Ocean.
Kenya accused Somalia of auctioning off oil and gas blocks in Kenya’s maritime territorial area that borders Somalia, an allegation dismissed by the Somali government, which accused Kenya of carrying out a land grab.

Topics: Somalia Somaliland Guinea

Related

0
World
Somalia lodges protest after Kenya calls Somaliland a country
Special 0
Business & Economy
Self-styled desert republic Somaliland emerges as key player in Horn of Africa

Latest updates

‘Honor, delight’ as eight Mideast filmmakers get Oscar invites
0
Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Guinea over Somaliland
0
This year’s first Indian Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah
0
Pakistan need World Cup miracle, admits Sarfaraz
0
Sudan talks enter day two as key issue still unresolved
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.