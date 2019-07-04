You are here

  • Home
  • Gloves off as world champion boxer Amir Khan dreams of ‘more fights in Saudi Arabia’
﻿

Gloves off as world champion boxer Amir Khan dreams of ‘more fights in Saudi Arabia’

Two-time boxing world champion says he sees a future in Saudi Arabia. (Arab News/ Huda Bashatah)
Updated 04 July 2019
Ruba Obaid
0

Gloves off as world champion boxer Amir Khan dreams of ‘more fights in Saudi Arabia’

  • Amir Khan will face Billy Dib in a special Fight Night event in Jeddah as a part of city’s season
  • Khan admitted his view of the Kingdom was largely negative until he visited the coutry
Updated 04 July 2019
Ruba Obaid
0

JEDDAH: Two-time boxing world champion Amir Khan told a Jeddah audience that he dreams to have “many more fights in Saudi Arabia.”

“I have options to fight in America, England and Europe, but I came to Saudi because I know the future is here,” Khan said.

He was interviewed for a new comedy show to be aired soon on MBC 1 hosted by Himli Nattu.  

Amir Khan will face Billy Dib in a special Fight Night event in Jeddah as a part of city’s season. The fight will take place on Friday, July 12 at King Abdullah Sports City’s Arena.

Khan said he used to make decisions with his fist, but as he grew older, he became more thoughtful about his choices: “I have to think about the future, and that is the reason I am now in Saudi Arabia.”

Before coming to the Kingdom, Khan said that he had negative perceptions about Saudi Arabia, such as worrying for his safety and thinking that it would be a lifeless, boring country.

However, he said he had a relaxed experience in the Kingdom. “I have spent over two weeks here already, and I have to say it is one of my favorite countries,” he said.

“The Kingdom is so peaceful, and Makkah is around the corner, so I went there to do my prayers.”

Khan’s family is coming to Saudi Arabia next week, and he said he was excited to show them Jeddah and enjoy the season together, noting that his daughter’s birthday is coming soon.

He also introduced his coaches to the audience and talked about the nature of his job. “Boxing is a very lonely sport when you're fighting, you’re completely alone. But it’s good when you have a strong team with you,” Khan said.

Asked about the most significant challenge he faces besides boxing, Khan said: “the biggest fight I have outside the ring is always with the wife, and she always wins.”

Despite the joke, Khan said he has many important fights outside the ring, “for example, I do a lot of charity work, and I love helping poor people around the world, so those are big fights for me,” Khan said.

He said he would always favor boxing and fame over fortune because “the money comes and goes,” but one should always follow their passion.

The audience was extremely enthusiastic, Salim Ahmad from said he came to the event to see the famous boxer: “I came here for Khan, I couldn’t bear missing this amazing chance to see the global star,” he told Arab News.

“He has a very lovable character, and I am glad to know that he is enjoying his stay in my city. I really want him to win, and he definitely will,” he added.

Topics: Amir Khan boxing Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Sport
Amir Khan to appear during Jeddah Season
Special 0
Pakistan
Amir Khan says Pakistan PM Imran Khan will attend Saudi Arabia fight

Saudi Arabia to stage largest pavilion at 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi 

Updated 04 July 2019
Rashid Hassam
0

Saudi Arabia to stage largest pavilion at 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi 

  • Saudi organizations including Saudi Aramco, SABIC, Saudi Electricity, ACWA Power, KAPSARC, SAGIA, the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology and KACARE are expected to participate
  • Saudi Arabia will host a 1,400 square meter pavilion, presenting the services of over 20 organizations from the energy sector
Updated 04 July 2019
Rashid Hassam
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will have the largest pavilion at the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.
The minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, Khalid Al-Falih, will lead the Kingdom’s delegation.
Saudi Arabia will host a 1,400 square meter pavilion, presenting the services of over 20 organizations from the energy sector.
Saudi organizations including Saudi Aramco, SABIC, Saudi Electricity, ACWA Power, KAPSARC, SAGIA, the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology and KACARE are expected to participate.
The congress, which will be be held between 9-12 Sept at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, will see a range of high-profile speakers from Saudi Arabia share their expertise with delegates.
These speakers include industry leaders such as Abdul-Aziz bin Salman, state minister for energy affairs, Khalid Al-Falih, minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, Amin Bin Mohammed Al-Shibani, general director of the Saudi National Renewable Energy Program, Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power International, Khalid bin Saleh Al-Sultan, president of KACARE and Adam Edward Sieminski, president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center. 
The congress will be attended by more than 10,000 energy stakeholders from around the world. 
Being held under the theme “Energy for Prosperity,” the congress will be a global leadership forum that drives dialogue on critical issues facing the energy sector and defines the strategy for a sustainable energy future.

Topics: world energy congress Abu Dhabi Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi fund leads the way on empowering women
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi GEA inaugurates international scholarship program for Saudi youth

Latest updates

In UK, home lenders chase risk — and pensioners
0
Chris Gayle strikes as West Indies see off Afghanistan in final World Cup game
0
West Indies down Afghanistan in clash of also-rans
0
Roger Federer, Serena Williams move on, but Angelique Kerber goes out at Wimbledon
0
Khan-Trump talks to focus on refreshing bilateral relations
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.