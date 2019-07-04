You are here

Khan-Trump talks to focus on refreshing bilateral relations

The visit — Khan’s first to the US since coming to power last year — came at Trump’s invitation. (File/AFP)
Sib Kaifee
  • Pakistan, US have taken steps against elements detrimental to each other’s interests
Sib Kaifee
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington on July 22. The Pakistani Foreign Office announced the meeting on Thursday during its weekly press briefing adding that the “focus will be to refresh the bilateral relationship.”

“The agenda of the meeting is being developed through diplomatic channels and a detailed curtain-raiser will be issued before the visit,” Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal told journalists.

The official announcement comes a day after the US Office of Foreign Assets Control updated its Counter Terrorism Designations and Designation list to define the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as “Specially Designated Global Terrorists.”

Pakistan acknowledged the move in a press handout from the Foreign Office that said: “We have taken note of the designation by the US. It is hoped that this will ensure that the BLA’s space to operate is minimized.” 

The BLA is responsible for carrying out a number of attacks, mainly targeting the Chinese in Pakistan to derail the multibillion-dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

This will be Khan’s first visit to the US since rising to power in the 2018 general election, which paved the way for his party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, to form the central government.

The meeting is expected to thaw frosty relations. Most of Trump and Khan’s recent correspondence has been limited to Twitter tirades.

Experts say the engagement will help address several underlying issues between the US and Pakistan.

Pakistan, which hosted an Afghan Peace Conference at the Bhurban hill station last month, has exercised its influence to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table, paving the way forward for a potential US exit from Afghanistan. The warring Taliban and Afghan rivals are expected to meet this Sunday to discuss peace.

“I think Khan will present Pakistan’s narrative describing the challenges of his country and the gravity of the situation in the region, stressing the good relations Pakistan and US have enjoyed in the past,” said defense analyst Asad Mehmood, adding: “Both sides will attempt to narrow down the trust deficit.”

Mehmood said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor will likely come under discussion due to the trade war between the US and China.

International relations expert Qamar Cheema said: “The political relationship between Pakistan and the US is weak, which has resulted in mistrust regarding Afghanistan, India, and to some extent Iran. However, the mistrust on Pakistan aiding nonstate actors in Afghanistan takes top position.” Islamabad has categorically denied this allegation.

Cheema said Pakistan would need to revisit its relationship moving forward with the US. He said that since both countries have maintained “a transactional relationship, PM Khan must seek grounds to transform this into a “strategic and economic partnership.”

Scientists urge climate protesters to save planet by planting trees

Reuters
Scientists urge climate protesters to save planet by planting trees

  • Zurich-based scientists published what they said was the first study looking at how many trees the world can support
Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR: The best way to keep climate change in check is by replanting trees on destroyed forest areas the size of the United States, scientists said on Thursday, as doing so would capture two-thirds of man-made planet-warming emissions.
Tom Crowther, a professor at the Crowther Lab, a research group based at ETH Zurich, urged hundreds of thousands of people who skipped school and work this year in a growing movement for climate action to start planting trees or funding such efforts.
“Every other climate change solution requires that we all change our behavior, or we need some top-down decision from a politician who may or may not believe in climate change, or it’s a scientific discovery we don’t yet have,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
“This one is not only our most powerful solution — it’s one that every single one of us can get involved with,” he said.
While planting trees to suck up a quarter of carbon in the atmosphere, including human and natural sources, is an ambitious goal, Crowther said it could be achieved if all members of the public concerned about global warming got behind the drive.
Crowther Lab scientists on Thursday published what they said was the first study looking at how many trees the world can support, where they could be grown, and how much carbon they could store.
The best places to reforest are in the tropics because of the fast rate trees grow there, but replanting land can be done in most countries and even at home, Crowther added.
The Crowther Lab website has a global map with advice on which types of trees and how many can be grown in gardens.
The tropics lost 12 million hectares (29 million acres) of tree cover in 2018 — much due to fires, land-clearing for farming and mining — the fourth-highest annual loss since records began in 2001, according to monitoring service Global Forest Watch.
Environmentalists say looking after existing forests and restoring damaged ones prevents flooding, stores carbon, limits climate change and protects biodiversity.
Worldwide, there are about 5.5 billion hectares of forest.
The study, published in the journal Science, analyzed the maximum amount of carbon that could be captured if all available degraded forest areas were replanted and allowed to mature.
Forests could be regrown on 1.7 billion-1.8 billion hectares of denuded areas that are no longer in use, adding 1.4 billion hectares if cropland and urban areas were included, it said.
More than half the potential to restore trees is found in Russia, the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil and China.
Many countries have already made reforestation commitments under the Bonn Challenge, agreed by nations in Germany in 2011.
That effort calls for 350 million hectares of degraded land worldwide to be restored by 2030.
Crowther said about 40% of countries worldwide had proposed to restore an area “vastly under” what was possible, while 10% were aiming to add more trees than they could support.
The new data would help them refine their targets, he said.

