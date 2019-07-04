You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai’s DIFC court orders Qatar’s beIN Sports to pay Saudi-based Selevision SAR30 million
﻿

Dubai’s DIFC court orders Qatar’s beIN Sports to pay Saudi-based Selevision SAR30 million

The Dubai court found beIN SPORTS had been involved in serious legal irregularities, including breaches of its product distribution agreement and other licensing irregularities. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
0

Dubai’s DIFC court orders Qatar’s beIN Sports to pay Saudi-based Selevision SAR30 million

  • The court ruled the Qatari firm owed Selevision SAR26.2 million in compensation
  • It is the latest in a series of similar court decisions in the Arab world and across the globe against Qatar’s beIN Sport
Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Qatar’s beIN Sports group has to pay SAR30 million ($8 million) to Saudi Arabia-based Selevision after a ruling by the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) courts.
The Dubai court found beIN SPORTS had been involved in serious legal irregularities, including breaches of its product distribution agreement and other licensing irregularities.
The court ruled the Qatari firm owed Selevision SAR26.2 million in compensation, as well as a further SAR2.2 million in costs, with an annual interest rate of 8 percent.
The ruling came a matter of weeks after a French court also fined beIN and found in favor of Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat).
It is the latest in a series of similar court decisions in the Arab world and across the globe against Qatar’s beIN Sport, an Al Jazeera subsidiary.
The DIFC court said beIN Sport had been involved in “serious legal irregularities.”
The judgment by Judge Shamlan Al-Sawalhi added that beIN Sport was obligated to pay the costs to Selevision within 30 days from the date of the award, while the judge also canceled the firm’s right to appeal to overturn the judgment.

Topics: media Qatar beIN sport Al Jazeera

Related

0
Media
French court throws out Qatari-owned beIN Sports’ ‘unproven’ broadcast piracy claim against Arabsat
0
Media
Arabsat welcomes French court’s ruling against Qatar’s beIN SPORTS

Facebook blames outage to bug accidentally triggered by ‘routine maintenance operation’

Updated 04 July 2019
AFP
0

Facebook blames outage to bug accidentally triggered by ‘routine maintenance operation’

  • Outage began around 1200 GMT and affected Facebook as well as its Instagram and WhatsApp service
  • Facebook said it was “back at 100 percent” Wednesday evening
Updated 04 July 2019
AFP
0

SAN FRANCISCO, USA: Facebook said it was “back at 100 percent” Wednesday evening after an outage on all of its services affected users in various parts of the world.
Online monitoring service DownDetector reported earlier the outage began around 1200 GMT and affected Facebook as well as its Instagram and WhatsApp services.
“The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone,” the company tweeted at 0006 GMT Thursday, adding they were sorry for “any inconvenience.”
A Facebook spokesperson, also speaking on behalf of Instagram and WhatsApp, explained that a “routine maintenance operation” accidentally triggered a bug that made it difficult for users to upload or send photos and videos, US media reported.
#Facebookdown and #instagramdown were trending on Twitter as users around the world reported these apps were not functioning.
According to DownDetector, thousands of users around the world were reporting outages, with Europe and North America most impacted. Both individual users as well as businesses and organizations were affected.
“Yes, we are affected by #instagramdown, too,” the CIA tweeted during the outage.
“No, we didn’t cause it. No, we can’t fix yours. Did you try turning it off and back on again?“
Earlier this year, an outage lasting as long as 24 hours that hit Facebook services was blamed on a “server configuration change.”
The March 13 outage was believed to be the worst ever for the Internet giant, which reaches an estimated 2.7 billion people with its core social network, Instagram and messaging applications.
The company did not immediately respond to an AFP query on Wednesday’s outage.

Related

Developing 0
Media
Facebook says users facing issues on its platforms, apologizes for outage
0
Media
Germany fines Facebook $2.3 million under hate speech law

Latest updates

Lebanon’s precious gems lose their shine amid Syria conflict
0
New courses at Al-Azhar to rehabilitate imams
0
What We Are Reading Today: China’s Urban Champions by Kyle A. Jaros
0
Afghans hope to tackle ‘extravagant’ Hajj traditions
0
South Korean man arrested over alleged Daesh terror plot
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.