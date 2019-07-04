Dubai’s DIFC court orders Qatar’s beIN Sports to pay Saudi-based Selevision SAR30 million

LONDON: Qatar’s beIN Sports group has to pay SAR30 million ($8 million) to Saudi Arabia-based Selevision after a ruling by the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) courts.
The Dubai court found beIN SPORTS had been involved in serious legal irregularities, including breaches of its product distribution agreement and other licensing irregularities.
The court ruled the Qatari firm owed Selevision SAR26.2 million in compensation, as well as a further SAR2.2 million in costs, with an annual interest rate of 8 percent.
The ruling came a matter of weeks after a French court also fined beIN and found in favor of Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat).
It is the latest in a series of similar court decisions in the Arab world and across the globe against Qatar’s beIN Sport, an Al Jazeera subsidiary.
The DIFC court said beIN Sport had been involved in “serious legal irregularities.”
The judgment by Judge Shamlan Al-Sawalhi added that beIN Sport was obligated to pay the costs to Selevision within 30 days from the date of the award, while the judge also canceled the firm’s right to appeal to overturn the judgment.
