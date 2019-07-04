You are here

﻿

Iraq and Oman plan cooperation in oil and gas sector

Iraq aims to export crude to Oman under a new memorandum of understanding signed by both countries. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iraq and Oman plan cooperation in oil and gas sector

  • ‘The MoU aims at studying the possibility of building a shared oil refinery in Oman’
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Iraq and Oman signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the oil and gas sector, including the possibility of building a shared refinery in Oman for processing imported Iraqi crude, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Iraq will aim to export crude to Oman, according to the MoU, import oil products from there and build oil storage facilities in both countries, the statement quoted Iraqi oil minister Thamer Ghadhban as saying.

“The MoU aims at studying the possibility of building a shared oil refinery in the Sultanate of Oman to process the crude oil imported from Iraq,” Ghadban said.

The two countries will also explore prospects of cooperation and investment in exploring and producing oil and gas. In addition to refining, manufacturing, storing and marketing crude oil and oil products between them, the ministry statement said.

Topics: Iraq Oman oil and gas crude oil

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
Iraq oil production to be ‘squeezed for next decade’
0
Business & Economy
Oman oil output surges to record 1mpd in July

India projects 7% GDP growth for 2019-2020

Updated 04 July 2019
Reuters
0

India projects 7% GDP growth for 2019-2020

  • The projection comes a day before the government is due to unveil its budget for the 2019/20 year
Updated 04 July 2019
Reuters
0

BENGALURU: India predicted on Thursday that economic growth in the current fiscal year could rise to 7 percent from 6.8 percent for the year that ended March 31, which was the slowest pace in five years.
The government’s economic survey, presented to parliament on Thursday, said India will face a challenge on the fiscal front following an economic slowdown impacting tax collections amid rising state expenditure on the farm sector.
The projection comes a day before the government is due to unveil its budget for the 2019/20 year.
“The GDP growth of 7 percent for FY20 projected by the Economic Survey is in line with our expectations. High-frequency indicators show that growth in Q1FY20 remained weak and we expect Q2 to remain weak as well,” said Anagha Deodhar, economist at ICICI Securities.
“Assuming inflation of 3.7 percent in FY20, nominal GDP growth for FY20 is likely to be ~10.7 percent. Hence, we expect the government to revise the tax collection target downwards.
“While aggregate capex growth is showing signs of bottoming out, it is largely driven by PSUs, while private capex growth remains weak. Hence, a broad-based and meaningful recovery in capex growth could take some time.
“The survey argues that accommodative monetary policy is likely to cut real lending rates, however, we believe slow transmission is likely to limit gains.”

Topics: economy India

Related

0
Business & Economy
India growth slumps to 5.8% in first quarter
0
Business & Economy
India’s economy big worry for Modi, needs stimulus: trade body

Latest updates

Palestinians welcome Japan offer to mediate in Palestine-Israeli conflict
0
Saudi Arabia to stage largest pavilion at 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi 
0
UN envoy on migrants criticizes 'blindness' of EU on Libya
0
This year’s first Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah
0
Conditions in Syria's Al-Hol camp 'apocalyptic': Red Cross
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.