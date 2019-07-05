You are here

Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles southern California

A car drives past a crack in the road after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Ridgecrest, California, on July 4, 2019. S(AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN)
  • The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 10:33 a.m. in the Mojave Desert
  • Multiple injuries and two house fires were reported in the town of 28,000
LOS ANGELES: The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of ongoing aftershocks.
The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 10:33 a.m. in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, California.
Multiple injuries and two house fires were reported in the town of 28,000. Emergency crews were also dealing with small vegetation fires, gas leaks and reports of cracked roads, Kern County Fire Chief David Witt said.
He said 15 patients were evacuated from the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital as a precaution and out of concern for aftershocks.
Kern County District Supervisor Mick Gleason told CNN there were some structural issues with the hospital and some patients had to be moved from one ward to another and that others were taken to a neighboring building.
Gleason did not say what the structural issues were.
Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden said that utility workers were assessing broken gas lines and turning off gas where necessary.
The local senior center was holding a July 4th event when the quake hit and everyone made it out shaken up but without injuries, she said.
“Oh, my goodness, there’s another one (quake) right now,” Breeden said on live television as an aftershock struck.
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Kern County. The declaration means that the state will help the county and municipalities in it with emergency aid and recovery efforts.
Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden praised Newsom for declaring the emergency. She also noted at a news conference that other nearby governments have offered to help the recovery effort.
President Donald Trump said he was fully briefed on the earthquake and that it “all seems to be very much under control!“
Police and fire officials said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that they have enough resources so far to meet needs in the wake of the earthquake. Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin said at a news conference that “we have plenty of resources.”
California Highway Patrol Lt. John Williams says officials have found cracks on several roads in the county, but overpasses and underpasses are in good shape.
A series of aftershocks included a 4.5 magnitude temblor, according to the United States Geological Survey.
“It almost gave me a heart attack,” said Cora Burke, a waitress at Midway Cafe in Ridgecrest, of the big jolt. “It’s just a rolling feeling inside the building, inside the cafe and all of a sudden everything started falling off the shelf, glasses, the refrigerator and everything in the small refrigerator fell over.”
Video posted online of a liquor store in Ridgecrest showed the aisles filled with broken wine and liquor bottles, knocked down boxes and other groceries strewn on the floor. Flames were seen shooting out of one home in the community.
Lucy Jones, a seismologist with the California Institute of Technology’s seismology lab, said the earthquake was the strongest since a 7.1 quake struck in the area on October 16, 1999.
“This has been an extremely quiet abnormal time,” Jones said. “This type of earthquake is much more normal ... The long term average is probably once every five or 10 years somewhere in Southern California.”
Jones said that the 6.4 quake centered near the town of Ridgecrest was preceded by a magnitude 4.2 temblor about a half hour earlier.
She said vigorous aftershocks were occurring and that she wouldn’t be surprised if a magnitude 5 quake hit but that they were striking in a remote area, sparsely populated area. “This is an isolated enough location that that’s going to greatly reduce the damage,” she said.
People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion and took to social media to report it.
Local emergency agencies also took to social media to ask people to only call 911 for emergencies.
“We are very much aware of the significant earthquake that just occurred in Southern California. Please DO NOT call 9-1-1 unless there are injuries or other dangerous conditions. Don’t call for questions please,” the LAPD said in a statement published on Twitter.
There were no reports of serious damage or injuries in Los Angeles, the department said.
The quake was detected by California’s new ShakeAlert system and it provided 48 seconds of warning to the seismology lab well before the shaking arrived at Caltech in the Los Angeles suburb of Pasadena but it did not trigger a public warning through an app recently made available in Los Angeles County.
USGS seismologist Robert Graves said the ShakeAlert system worked properly.
Graves said it calculated an intensity level for the Los Angeles area that was below the threshold for a public alert. The limits are intended to avoid false alarms.
Ashleigh Chandler, a helicopter rescue EMT at Fort Irwin, California, said the quake happened as she was getting ready for a July 4th party.
“I was just in the living room getting everything ready, we start to feel the shaking, so then I look up and then the wine bottles start rattling and I thought, ‘They’re going to fall.’
“My stepson was in the house and my dog, so we just got everyone outside and then it ended. It was like 15, 20 seconds, maybe. It was pretty good shaking, so I’m out of breath.”
“Everyone’s OK.”

Afghans hope to tackle ‘extravagant’ Hajj traditions

Updated 04 July 2019
SYED SALAHUDDIN
0

Afghans hope to tackle 'extravagant' Hajj traditions

  • The cost of Hajj for each Afghan stands at $2,700 per person, but they will also spend on average at least $1,000 on small gifts for relatives
Updated 04 July 2019
SYED SALAHUDDIN
0

KABUL: Like many Afghans, Habibullah longed for years to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Given the long list of Afghans who have been anxiously waiting for their turn, the 65-year-old carpenter never thought his luck would shine.

But last month, he got a call from an official at the Religious Trust and Haj Ministry in Kabul to tell him that his dream will soon come true.

“I became so excited because going to Hajj has been for years my top priority and I have been putting aside part of my income for years for this very purpose,” he told Arab News at a center for Hajis in Kabul.

“I am counting each hour and day for my flight. I am going there to seek forgiveness from Allah and pray for peace in my country and the world. I’m seeking to start a new life based on virtue and firm conviction afterwards.”

His other goal will be to urge fellow Afghan pilgrims to stop the tradition of offering gifts and lavish meals to relatives and acquaintances upon return from Hajj because the country was drenched in poverty and caught in decades of war. The money could instead go to help the needy, he said. “We have to change this culture and tradition because it is a waste of money and our religion forbids extravagance.”

Some 30,000 Afghans are set to perfom Hajj this year. The Afghan government has chartered Emirates and the national flag carrier, Afghan Ariana Airlines, for the pilgrims.

The cost of the return trip, accommodation and food for each Afghan pilgrim stands at $2,700 per person, but they will also spend on average at least $1,000 on small gifts such as prayer mats, prayer beads and scarfs to relatives and family members and a small feast after the visit as part of the tradition.

Pilgrims throw lavish parties and give expensive gifts such as luxury watches and even gold jewelry to their friends and family. 

Many Afghans, who can just afford to cover the Hajj expense but not the extravagance that follows, have refrained from registering for Hajj because they would not be able to maintain the tradition.

The comparatively wealthy pilgrims can take frequent Hajj journeys, which deprives some of the other visitors.

Faced with a huge backlog of pilgrims — some waiting for years — the Afghan Ministry of Religious Trust and Hajj said that it has imposed a fine for repeated Hajj performers in order for them to give chance to the first-time visitors.

The ministry has also launched a campaign to encourage pilgrims to avoid frequent visits and instead help their less privileged countrymen cover the costs as Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis and poverty grinds on.

With the Hajj season around the corner, business is booming for those who trade in prayer-mat, beads, scarves and perfumes, which the pilgrims usually offer as gifts upon their return.

“On average, each Haji (pilgrim) buys 100 prayer mats, prayer beads, dates, sweets among other things. Business is good for us,” Samir, a 22-year-old shopkeeper in Kabul, told Arab News.

Some of the pilgrims belong to families of government security forces killed during the recent war. Their cost of Hajj is borne by the government.

However, poor management, nepotism and a lack of government transparency means the process is either slow or sometime not fair, Said Mumtaz, 50, the father of a slain soldier claimed.

“I was supposed to go for Hajj two years back but could not due to my heart ailment. Now I am reapplying.” said Mumtaz, who comes from eastern Nangarhar.

He said that officials told him he had lost his chance of going after failing to fulfil his chance two years back, but he is struggling to change the policy.

“If you have something under your name as your right or property, then you deserve it and should be able to use it when you can,” he said.

“If I can go to Hajj, I will invite others to perform it too and urge people to do the right thing. I will also pray for our leaders to be shown the right path and for them to show sympathy for ordinary Afghans because poor ones like myself suffer, not our leaders who live in cozy and secure houses, drive in armored vehicles and their families live abroad,” said Mumtaz.

Topics: Afghans hajj Kabul

