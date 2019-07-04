You are here

﻿

UAE’s Etihad Rail to seek $2 billion in financing

The UAE plans a network of tracks running from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah emirate on the Gulf of Oman. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

UAE’s Etihad Rail to seek $2 billion in financing

  • One of the sources said the new debt would most likely be a corporate loan
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the United Arab Emirates’ national rail network, is expected to approach banks for about $2 billion to help finance the expansion of the network, banking sources familiar with the matter said.

The UAE, which launched the first phase of its rail project in 2016, plans to have a network with 1,200 km (750 miles) of track costing about $11 billion, running from the border with Saudi Arabia to Fujairah emirate on the Gulf of Oman.

One of the sources said the new debt would most likely be a corporate loan, rather than project financing.

A spokeswoman at Etihad Rail, owned 70 percent by the Abu Dhabi government and 30 percent by the UAE federal government, was not immediately available to comment.

The first phase of the UAE rail project was built to transport granulated sulfur. The broader project aims to offer freight and passenger services across the country.

Gulf states plan a range of regional infrastructure projects from power to transport and housing. A drop in oil prices in 2014 led governments to rein in spending, halting several projects, but a recent price recovery has improved prospects.

Etihad Rail suspended tendering for phase two of its project in 2016, saying it was reviewing timing and delivery.

Last year, the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi, the richest of the seven emirates making up the UAE, and the UAE Finance Ministry signed a financing deal for the second phase. It did not provide details of financing involved at the time.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Finance did not respond to a request for comment on the latest financing plan. A UAE Finance Ministry spokeswoman directed requests for comment to Etihad Rail.

The first phase of the project was backed in 2013 by a $1.28 billion five-year financing package, provided by a consortium of banks including First Abu Dhabi Bank, which was previously called National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, HSBC and MUFG.

Topics: UAE Etihad Rail Dubai sulfur

Related

0
Corporate News
Etihad Rail facilitates sulfur transport
0
Corporate News
Etihad Rail partners with Transworld Logistics

Iraq and Oman plan cooperation in oil and gas sector

Updated 6 min 39 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iraq and Oman plan cooperation in oil and gas sector

  • ‘The MoU aims at studying the possibility of building a shared oil refinery in Oman’
Updated 6 min 39 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Iraq and Oman signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the oil and gas sector, including the possibility of building a shared refinery in Oman for processing imported Iraqi crude, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Iraq will aim to export crude to Oman, according to the MoU, import oil products from there and build oil storage facilities in both countries, the statement quoted Iraqi oil minister Thamer Ghadhban as saying.

“The MoU aims at studying the possibility of building a shared oil refinery in the Sultanate of Oman to process the crude oil imported from Iraq,” Ghadban said.

The two countries will also explore prospects of cooperation and investment in exploring and producing oil and gas. In addition to refining, manufacturing, storing and marketing crude oil and oil products between them, the ministry statement said.

Topics: Iraq Oman oil and gas crude oil

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
Iraq oil production to be ‘squeezed for next decade’
0
Business & Economy
Oman oil output surges to record 1mpd in July

Latest updates

6.4-magnitude quake hits Southern California
0
Iraq and Oman plan cooperation in oil and gas sector
0
Palestinians welcome Japan offer to mediate in Palestine-Israeli conflict
0
Saudi Arabia to stage largest pavilion at 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi 
0
UN envoy on migrants criticizes 'blindness' of EU on Libya
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.