Middle East oil shipping cost hikes hit Asian buyers

The port of Fujairah in the UAE. Attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman have raised security concerns — and costs. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
Middle East oil shipping cost hikes hit Asian buyers

  • Freight rates for very large crude carriers from Gulf oil terminals to Asian ports jump 30%
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Asian oil refiners are being squeezed by rising freight rates and insurance costs for shipping crude from the Middle East after attacks on ships in the Gulf last month, industry officials and analysts said.

The Middle East accounts for more than two-thirds of Asia’s oil supply and the attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman on June 13 have heightened security concerns among oil companies and shippers operating in the region.

The war risk insurance premium (WRP) for ships traveling in the Gulf has risen tenfold as a result, according to industry participants. Meanwhile, the freight rates for very large crude carriers (VLCC) from Gulf oil terminals to Asian ports have jumped about 30 percent since the attacks, according to Refinitiv data.

“Earlier it (WRP) was virtually nil for a VLCC as we were paying about $15,000-$20,000 and now this has gone up to $150,000 to $200,000,” said an official at Indian Oil Corp. (IOC).

The IOC official said that its WRP has gone up to 0.4 percent from 0.04 percent while the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said late last month that the insurance rate had risen to 0.25 percent from 0.025 percent.

The WRP is set as a percentage of the ship’s value, said multiple trading sources, adding that the newer the ships are, the higher the insurance cost will be.

Since June 12, the cost of shipping crude from the Saudi Arabian port of Ras Tanura in the Gulf to Ningbo, China, on a VLCC has surged 27 percent to $1.24 a barrel, Refinitiv data showed. In that same period and using the same type of vessel, moving crude from the UAE to the Indian port of Visakhapatnam has climbed 37 percent and from Kuwait to Singapore by 24 percent, the data showed. 

A trader at a Chinese refinery said the jump in freight rates were still manageable at this point.

“In the short-term, freight rates are not likely to go further up because demand for shipping capacity is weak,” said Georgi S. Slavov, head of research at UK brokerage Marex Spectron.

Still, while freight rates are not expected to rise further, the oil and shipping industry remained wary of the potential for further conflict in the Middle East. “If the current situation lasts long or gets deteriorated, it would eventually affect the overall cost,” Takashi Tsukioka, president of the PAJ, said.

“We are monitoring the situation and have been diversifying crude oil sources to replace Middle East crude oil,” a South Korean refinery official said. “Middle East prices are high but it’s hard to cut Middle East crude oil because we need some Middle East heavy grades.”

Topics: Middle East Oil freight Gulf of Oman Fujairah

UAE’s Etihad Rail to seek $2 billion in financing

Updated 31 min 15 sec ago
Reuters
UAE's Etihad Rail to seek $2 billion in financing

  • One of the sources said the new debt would most likely be a corporate loan
Updated 31 min 15 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the United Arab Emirates’ national rail network, is expected to approach banks for about $2 billion to help finance the expansion of the network, banking sources familiar with the matter said.

The UAE, which launched the first phase of its rail project in 2016, plans to have a network with 1,200 km (750 miles) of track costing about $11 billion, running from the border with Saudi Arabia to Fujairah emirate on the Gulf of Oman.

One of the sources said the new debt would most likely be a corporate loan, rather than project financing.

A spokeswoman at Etihad Rail, owned 70 percent by the Abu Dhabi government and 30 percent by the UAE federal government, was not immediately available to comment.

The first phase of the UAE rail project was built to transport granulated sulfur. The broader project aims to offer freight and passenger services across the country.

Gulf states plan a range of regional infrastructure projects from power to transport and housing. A drop in oil prices in 2014 led governments to rein in spending, halting several projects, but a recent price recovery has improved prospects.

Etihad Rail suspended tendering for phase two of its project in 2016, saying it was reviewing timing and delivery.

Last year, the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi, the richest of the seven emirates making up the UAE, and the UAE Finance Ministry signed a financing deal for the second phase. It did not provide details of financing involved at the time.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Finance did not respond to a request for comment on the latest financing plan. A UAE Finance Ministry spokeswoman directed requests for comment to Etihad Rail.

The first phase of the project was backed in 2013 by a $1.28 billion five-year financing package, provided by a consortium of banks including First Abu Dhabi Bank, which was previously called National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, HSBC and MUFG.

Topics: UAE Etihad Rail Dubai sulfur

