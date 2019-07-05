Where We Are Going Today: 2welve Moons

Coffee lovers in a Saudi city are waking up to a fresh cafe experience.

Recently opened 2welve Moons cafe in Jeddah has been offering something of a coffee bean feast to its customers.

The coffee shop’s drinks come in all shapes and sizes, and are served to perfection hot, cold and flavored by trained baristas.

And the cafe is always looking to keep up with the latest international coffee trends.

Social media was recently buzzing over the craze of serving coffee in waffle cones lined with thick chocolate, and in no time 2welve Moons was offering the tasty new drinking experience to its clients.

The cafe’s desserts are not bad either, coming in a wide variety of decadent and delicious forms.

For the icing on the cake, the coffee house’s cozy interior includes an impressive counter-area wall peppered with little lights that shine like stars in a night sky.