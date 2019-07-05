Where We Are Going Today: 2welve Moons

You are here

﻿

Coffee lovers in a Saudi city are waking up to a fresh cafe experience.

Recently opened 2welve Moons cafe in Jeddah has been offering something of a coffee bean feast to its customers.

The coffee shop’s drinks come in all shapes and sizes, and are served to perfection hot, cold and flavored by trained baristas.

And the cafe is always looking to keep up with the latest international coffee trends.

Social media was recently buzzing over the craze of serving coffee in waffle cones lined with thick chocolate, and in no time 2welve Moons was offering the tasty new drinking experience to its clients.

The cafe’s desserts are not bad either, coming in a wide variety of decadent and delicious forms.

For the icing on the cake, the coffee house’s cozy interior includes an impressive counter-area wall peppered with little lights that shine like stars in a night sky.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

The rise of major metropolises across China since the 1990s has been a double-edged sword: Although big cities function as economic powerhouses, concentrated urban growth can worsen regional inequalities, governance challenges, and social tensions. 

Wary of these dangers, China’s national leaders have tried to forestall top-heavy urbanization. However, urban and regional development policies at the subnational level have not always followed suit. China’s Urban Champions explores the development paths of different provinces and asks why policymakers in many cases favor big cities in a way that reinforces spatial inequalities rather than reducing them, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

Kyle Jaros combines in-depth case studies of Hunan, Jiangxi, Shaanxi, and Jiangsu provinces with quantitative analysis to shed light on the political drivers of uneven development.

The book highlights the key role of provincial units in determining the nation’s metropolitan and regional development trajectory.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

