TheFace: For Rana Al-Kadi, documenting architectural heritage is a passion worth living for

Rana Al-Kadi and her father. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
Updated 05 July 2019
Arab News
  • "My passion for heritage is a reflection of the authenticity and originality of my family," Rana Al-Kadi says
Updated 05 July 2019
Arab News
I have had an attachment to the stories of the “old days” since childhood. Although I lived away from my hometown, my family were very connected with Madinah traditions and made sure to transfer its culture to our daily life. For this reason, I always felt different from my friends at the KFUPM schools in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, as its culture was different from the western region. 

We are a family of seven; I am the youngest girl and the most spoiled by my dad. (He used to pack my dress whenever he traveled, to smell it whenever he missed me; a habit that he has continued to this day). 

One of my family’s favorite games is called “Memory.” My father used to demonstrate some pictures of Madinah old town, and then ask us about the name of the places. I have pictured Madinah mosques, buildings and valleys in my mind since childhood. Although the purpose was to win the game, when I grew up it became a task to preserve the heritage of the city and its culture.  

The pride of my dad and mom being from the Prophet’s land has made me always feel responsible for my behavior. My passion for heritage is a reflection of the authenticity and originality of my family.

Dad was my biggest source of inspiration. He believed that education is key to society’s development.

Educating about our architectural heritage is a responsibility as it creates relations and bonding to historic sites, the environment and societies. Heritage describes our origins and informs our understanding of who we are today. 

Architectural heritage was not a subject that young females use to study — or take on the obligation and responsibility to spread awareness about it or to educate worldwide. But, “as you start to walk on the way, the way appears.” Simple words always nail a way of living. 

My passion for documenting architectural heritage developed while I was living in Spain. Working and studying was a changing point in my life. I noticed that preserving a monument is not a project or a way to make tourism flourish, but most importantly it is to preserve the identity of the land and people.

This work experience and knowledge built a greater responsibility inside me to preserve the heritage of the Kingdom. Heritage is the story of the historical, political and social relations and events in one land.  

In the end, there is the day you are born and the day when you find out the reason for living. Follow your passion as there are no standards or regulations for the best way of living; your experience is your story.

Saudi football pro who had to fight to achieve her goals

Updated 05 July 2019
May Rostom
  • Saja Kamal was fortunate enough to grow up in a liberal household in Eastern Province
  • Studies did not come in the way of Kamal's passion for football
Updated 05 July 2019
May Rostom
DUBAI: It wasn’t too long ago that Saudi women were barred from entering sports stadiums, let alone taking part in sport.

Saja Kamal recalls that as a 12-year-old she had to disguise herself as a boy in order to watch her football idol play in her hometown.

“My favorite Saudi player, Yaser Al-Qahtani, was playing in Dammam, and I desperately wanted to watch the game,” she says. “My father snuck me into the stadium after putting my hair up in a bun under my cap and dressing me in baggy clothes.”

With her parents’ support, Kamal has realized her dream of becoming a footballer. Now 29, she is an advocate of women’s participation in sport in Saudi Arabia. The new reforms in the Kingdom are certainly encouraging.

While Kamal was fortunate enough to grow up in a liberal household, her parents paid a price for allowing her to practice football.

“My story started in Saudi Arabia when I was four. My dad registered me with the Saudi Aramco Soccer Association on a private compound in Eastern Province.

“Women in Saudi Arabia don’t play football, especially not in public,” she said. “As a young footballer, I was the only Saudi girl who was involved in the sport until I graduated from high school. My father was the only local who enrolled his daughter to play.”

Saja Kamal. (Supplied)

His decision did not find favor with other Saudi men. Growing up in a culture where young girls were not encouraged to play sports was a trying experience for Kamal, who had to fight to achieve her goals.

“Not being allowed to practice football at school or university, or in public, and not being able to access stadiums or join a gym, just didn’t make sense to me. I wasn’t going to just sit there and take it.

“My passion was football and I wanted to practice it, and I did,” she said.

With no football teams on school grounds, Kamal practiced in a camp in her free time. She improved rapidly and was selected to represent Saudi Arabia abroad in youth tournaments, including the Schwan’s USA Cup in Minnesota.

“Playing internationally helped me meet some of my idols and other top players from around the world,” she said. “However, despite representing Saudi Arabia in over six countries and playing for more than 12 years, we were never officially an actual national team.”

When it was time for Kamal and her sister to go to high school, her father sent both to Bahrain. That allowed Kamal to join the Arsenal Soccer School and became a right-forward.

“We had to commute two hours daily to attend high school in another country,” she said. “But as a result, I received a strong education in English and graduated from high school as a full international baccalaureate student, thus skipping the foundation year of university, before flying to Boston to obtain my bachelor’s, master’s and PMP (Project Management Professional) qualification simultaneously.”

Kamal’s studies didn’t stop her love for the sport. She played for Northeastern University’s women’s team while in college before moving back to Saudi Arabia to coach the women’s team at Al-Fursan Football Club.

At present, she is based in Dubai, where she works as a senior government consultant and coaches women’s teams in her spare time.

Kamal recently joined Equal Playing Field, an NGO focused on encouraging women to take part in sports. Together with 30 other football pros she broke the world record for playing the highest-altitude football match in history, on top of Mount Kilimanjaro. A few months later, the group set a new record for the lowest-altitude game, near the Dead Sea in Jordan.

“Casually entering the same stadiums I snuck into as a kid inspired me to push forward and build an official Saudi national women’s team,” she said.

“Joining Equal Playing Field was driven by those changes and resulted in my determination to break the Guinness World Records.”

- - - - - - - -

This report is part of a series being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

