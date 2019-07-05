You are here

'Wolf of Wall Street' producer charged with 1MDB money laundering in Malaysia

Riza Aziz, producer of the Hollywood film "The Wolf of Wall Street and stepson of Malaysia's disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak, arrives for a court appearance at Duta court in Kuala Lumpur on July 5, 2019. (AFP / Mohd Rasfan)
Reuters
  Riza Aziz, a co-founder of Hollywood production firm Red Granite Pictures, is the stepson of former prime minister Najib Razak
  He is accused of misappropriated $248 million linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)
Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Friday charged one of the “Wolf of Wall Street” film producers, and stepson of former prime minister Najib Razak, with money laundering, alleging he misappropriated $248 million linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Riza Aziz, a co-founder of Hollywood production firm Red Granite Pictures that was behind the Oscar-nominated film “The Wolf of Wall Street,” was charged with five counts of money laundering.
Prosecutors alleged Riza received a total of $248 million as a result of misappropriation of 1MDB funds.
Riza pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Each charge carries a financial penalty of up to five million ringgit ($1.21 million), a maximum jail term of five years, or both.
The court granted Riza bail at one million ringgit and asked him to surrender his passports.
After unexpectedly losing an election to Mahathir Mohamad in May last year, Najib has been slapped with a series of corruption charges, mostly tied to losses at now-defunct 1MDB.
Najib, who founded 1MDB in 2009, faces 42 criminal charges related to huge losses at the fund and other state entities. He has pleaded not guilty and has consistently denied wrongdoing.
The US Justice Department has estimated that a total of $4.5 billion was misappropriated by high-level officials at 1MDB and their associates between 2009 and 2014.
1MDB is being investigated in at least six countries for alleged money laundering and graft.
US prosecutors have said Red Granite had financed three films using funds they suspect were stolen from 1MDB.
Red Granite paid the US government $60 million in September 2017 to settle a civil forfeiture claim over the rights to “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Topics: 1MDB Malaysia Najib Razak money laundering

Hong Kong leader seeks meeting with students after mass protests

Reuters
Hong Kong leader seeks meeting with students after mass protests

  Protesters stormed Hong Kong's legislature on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule
  Students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, another of the city's eight higher education institutions, were also invited to meet Lam but had not decided how to respond
Reuters
HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has asked to meet students in the city, as the embattled leader tries to fend off pressure from a month-long crisis over opposition to a proposed law that would allow extradition to mainland China.
Protesters stormed Hong Kong’s legislature on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule. This followed mass demonstrations last month against Lam’s extradition bill, which critics fear could see Hong Kong citizens sent for trial in the mainland.
Lam, who is backed by Beijing, said she has paused efforts to push for the bill, but protesters are demanding a full withdrawal.
In an emailed statement, a spokeswoman for Lam said late on Thursday Lam had “recently started inviting young people of different backgrounds for a meeting, including university students and young people who have participated in recent protests.”
The student union at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), one of eight major higher education institutions, turned down the offer, saying Lam had requested a closed-door meeting.
“The dialogue must be open to all Hong Kong citizens to participate, and allow everybody the right to speak,” the union said in a statement published on Facebook.
Lam’s spokeswoman said the chief executive hoped the HKUST student union would reconsider taking part in the meeting, which would be held in a “small-scale and closed-door manner” to facilitate an “in-depth and frank exchange of views.”
A leader of the Hong Kong University Students’ Union, Jordan Pang, said although he had not received an invitation to meet Lam, he would only agree to if the government promised not to investigate protesters involved in demonstrations between June 9 and July 1.
“We don’t understand why she didn’t openly respond to the people’s demands but prefer to do it through a closed-door meeting,” Pang said.
“We want to ask if the government sincerely wants to communicate with young people or if it’s just another political PR show.”
Students have echoed opposition calls in recent weeks for the withdrawing of the extradition bill, for Lam to step down and for an investigation into complaints of police brutality against protesters.
They have also called for Lam to stop labelling protesters “rioters” and to introduce genuine universal suffrage.
Students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, another of the city’s eight higher education institutions, were also invited to meet Lam but had not decided how to respond, a source at the student union there said.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997, under a “one country, two systems” formula that allows freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including freedom of protest and a much-cherished independent judiciary.
But many city residents recent what they see as increasing meddling by the mainland and the erosion of freedoms.
Beijing denies interfering but nevertheless, many people in Hong Kong see the proposed extradition law as more tightening of the mainland’s control over the financial hub.

Topics: Hong Kong police

