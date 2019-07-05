You are here

  • Home
  • Step by step, Africa inches toward ‘historic’ free trade zone
﻿

Step by step, Africa inches toward ‘historic’ free trade zone

1 / 3
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (C-L) delivers a speech at the opening of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Executive Committee of the Meeting of the African Union at the Palais des Congres in Niamey on July 4, 2019, ahead of the Heads of States of the African Union Summit in Niger. ( AFP / ISSOUF SANOGO)
2 / 3
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry delivers a speech at the opening of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Executive Committee of the Meeting of the African Union at the Palais des Congres in Niamey, on July 4, 2019, ahead of the Heads of States of the African Union Summit in Niger. (AFP / ISSOUF SANOGO)
3 / 3
Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat (C) delivers a speech at the opening of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Executive Committee of the African Union (AU) at the Palais des Congres in Niamey, on July 4, 2019. (AFP / ISSOUF SANOGO)
Updated 05 July 2019
AFP
0

Step by step, Africa inches toward ‘historic’ free trade zone

Updated 05 July 2019
AFP
0
NAIROBI, Kenya: The African Union launches the “operational phase” this weekend of a long-awaited trade accord, but analysts say the continent faces an uphill task to transform the pact into reality.
The 55-nation AU, gathering for a summit in Niger, will give the formal push to a deal to phase out tariffs on trade from the Cape of Good Hope to Cairo.
By doing so, say supporters of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), business between African nations will boom.
The economy of Africa, with a GDP of $2.5 trillion today, will reach takeoff just as its 1.2 billion population doubles over the next three decades, they predict.
“It’s a remarkable achievement, and one that can even be described as historic,” AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said Thursday in the Niger capital Niamey.
Backers were given something to celebrate ahead of the summit: on Tuesday, Nigeria, the continent’s largest and most populous economy, said it would sign after long holding back.
Talks on free trade began back in 2002, culminating in a deal that in late May crossed the threshold of ratification by at least 22 countries.
That tally is now 25 out of 55 AU members. Benin and Eritrea are the last countries yet to sign.
‘Made in Africa’
The sunny mood may well sour when the AU is confronted with the realities of the task at hand, say observers.
“Negotiations on some very important points have not yet been completed,” said Trudi Hartzenberg, director at Tralac, a specialist trade law organization based in South Africa.
A timetable for lowering customs duties, rules for certifying “Made in Africa” products, and arbitration mechanisms to settle trade disputes are among the hurdles not even close to being resolved.
In its first phase, the zone will eliminate customs duties on 90 percent of goods.
Tariffs will be scrapped over a longer period on seven percent of “sensitive” goods — a potential means for a country to protect national sectors from foreign imports, say analysts. Tariffs on the remaining three percent of goods will remain in place.
At the Niamey meet the AU is expected to choose the location of a secretariat, with Ghana and eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) among the names doing the rounds.
Critics say many economies are hugely dependent on agriculture or on primary resources such as minerals and forestry, and lack the diversity necessary for vibrant two-way trade.
The share of trade done by African nations with each other is very low — just 16 percent, compared to 65 percent among European countries.
“Africa trades with the rest of the world, but it does not trade with itself,” said Jakkie Cilliers from the Institute for Security Studies, a South African-based think tank.
‘Not a magic bullet’
AfCFA fans claim this slender intra-African trade could be boosted by 60 percent within a few years.
But others caution that benefits on this scale will take far longer to achieve.
“The (free trade) agreement between Canada and the EU took seven years to negotiate and that was just between one country and a fairly economically integrated group of 28 states, not 55 countries, each at very different stages of economic development,” said Elissa Jobson at the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank.
Cilliers said the AfCFA would take “about a decade to produce its positive effects.”
“This is not a magic bullet,” he said.
The average tariffs on intra-African trade, of 6.1 percent, are higher than on exports to non-African countries.
This discrepancy is cited as a reason why intra-African trade is so low.
But, say observers, import duties are not the only obstacles to freer business.
Corruption, decrepit infrastructure and lengthy waiting times at borders are also hefty barriers.
In a report published in April, the International Monetary Fund said “improving trade logistics, such as customs services, and addressing poor infrastructure could be up to four times more effective in boosting trade than tariff reductions.”

India to investigate Jet Airways over alleged funds mismanagement

Updated 51 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

India to investigate Jet Airways over alleged funds mismanagement

  • The order refers to alleged siphoning of funds and unspecified financial irregularities at Jet Airways
  • Jet Airways and its lenders have been searching for new investors since its planes were grounded and staff left unpaid
Updated 51 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: India ordered an investigation on Thursday into alleged mismanagement of funds at Jet Airways, which halted operations in April after running out of cash.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered India’s Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to carry out the investigation, a government order seen by Reuters showed.
The order refers to alleged siphoning of funds and unspecified financial irregularities at Jet Airways, which was once India’s largest private airline, but did not include details on the allegations or name any individuals.
A Jet Airways spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the order, which also called for investigations into Jet’s group companies including low-cost Jet Lite and Jet Privilege, which manages its loyalty program.
In a separate development, a government source told Reuters that the former chairman and founder of Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal, had approached Delhi High Court, seeking to overturn an order that stops him from traveling abroad.
The source said the government plans to oppose the appeal by Goyal, who along with his wife Anita, was stopped from leaving India at Mumbai airport in May.
Goyal, who Jet Airways said in March would step down from the board and reduce his stake in the airline, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Goyal has been asked to appear before the SFIO next week, the source added.
Creditors said last month they plan to begin insolvency proceedings in a last-ditch bid to find a buyer for the carrier or its remaining assets and recover some of what they are owed.
Jet Airways and its lenders have been searching for new investors since its planes were grounded and staff left unpaid, but have so far failed to agree on a proposal.
India’s largest stock exchange said in June the carrier would soon no longer be traded in the derivatives market, while day-trading in the stock would also be barred in a bid to curb speculative trading in the troubled company.

Topics: aviation India Jet Airways

Related

0
World
India’s beleaguered Jet Airways founder held at airport
0
Business & Economy
Etihad submits bid for India’s Jet Airways

Latest updates

German woman sentenced to 5 years for joining Daesh
0
US pop singer Maggie Lindemann arrested during Malaysia performance
0
Israeli minister frustrated with Lebanon over proposed sea border talks
0
Algerians protest, celebrate independence day amid tensions
0
India to investigate Jet Airways over alleged funds mismanagement
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.