You are here

  • Home
  • Australian freed in North Korea keeps mum about detention
﻿

Australian freed in North Korea keeps mum about detention

Australian student Alek Sigley, center, who was detained in North Korea, arrives at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan on July 4, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
0

Australian freed in North Korea keeps mum about detention

  • Alek Sigley had been studying at a Pyongyang university and guiding tours in Pyongyang before disappearing from social media contact
  • He had boasted about the extraordinary freedom he had as one of the few foreign students living there
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
0

TOKYO: An Australian student on Friday thanked Swedish and his country’s diplomats for securing his release in North Korea but kept mum about what led to his weeklong detention.
“I intend now to return to normal life but wanted to first publicly thank everyone who worked to ensure I was safe and well,” Alek Sigley said in a statement released by his family’s spokeswoman in Australia, a day after he was flew from Pyongyang to Beijing and then Tokyo to be reunited with his Japanese wife.
He asked media to respect his privacy and said he has no plans to hold a news conference.
Sigley, 29, had been studying at a Pyongyang university and guiding tours in the North Korean capital before disappearing from social media contact with family and friends on June 25. He had posted about his experiences in North Korea and boasted about the extraordinary freedom he had as one of the few foreign students living there.
“I just want everyone to know I am OK, and to thank them for their concern for my wellbeing and their support for my family over the past week. I’m very happy to be back with my wife, Yuka, and to have spoken with my family in Perth (Australia) to reassure them I’m well,” he said in the statement.
He specifically thanked Sweden’s special envoy to North Korea, Kent Rolf Magnus Harstedt, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne for his release.
Swedish diplomats had raised concerns about Sigley with North Korean authorities in Pyongyang, where Australia does not have an embassy.
“This outcome demonstrates the value of discrete behind-the-scenes work of officials in resolving complex and sensitive consular cases in close partnership with other governments,” Morrison said in Parliament Thursday.
In an interview with Swedish public radio, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said that Harstedt “raised the issue of this case at highest level” in North Korea and the release happened during his visit there.
Sigley’s father, Gary Sigley, a professor of Asian studies at the University of Western Australia, said Thursday that his son had been treated well in North Korea.
It was a much happier outcome than the case of American college student Otto Warmbier, who was convicted of attempting to steal a propaganda poster and imprisoned in North Korea. Warmbier died shortly after being sent back home to the US in a vegetative state in June 2017.
“We should be very fortunate, I think, looking at this, because it could have ended up very differently so a good outcome in the end,” Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton said Friday.
He also had some word of advice for Sigley and other Australians who were thinking of visiting North Korea.
“My advice would be pretty clear. I’d stay in Japan, I’d go back to South Korea, I’d come back to Australia. All of those would have to be better options before he returns to North Korea and we’ve got advisories out to that effect, warning people,” he said. “So there needs to be an application of common sense here and I don’t think he’d put himself back in that situation.”

Topics: Australia North Korea

Related

0
World
Australian student missing in North Korea is released
0
Offbeat
Facebook page of Australian missing in N. Korea mysteriously reappears

Hong Kong leader seeks meeting with students after mass protests

Updated 43 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
0

Hong Kong leader seeks meeting with students after mass protests

  • Protesters stormed Hong Kong’s legislature on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule
  • Students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, another of the city’s eight higher education institutions, were also invited to meet Lam but had not decided how to respond
Updated 43 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
0

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has asked to meet students in the city, as the embattled leader tries to fend off pressure from a month-long crisis over opposition to a proposed law that would allow extradition to mainland China.
Protesters stormed Hong Kong’s legislature on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule. This followed mass demonstrations last month against Lam’s extradition bill, which critics fear could see Hong Kong citizens sent for trial in the mainland.
Lam, who is backed by Beijing, said she has paused efforts to push for the bill, but protesters are demanding a full withdrawal.
In an emailed statement, a spokeswoman for Lam said late on Thursday Lam had “recently started inviting young people of different backgrounds for a meeting, including university students and young people who have participated in recent protests.”
The student union at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), one of eight major higher education institutions, turned down the offer, saying Lam had requested a closed-door meeting.
“The dialogue must be open to all Hong Kong citizens to participate, and allow everybody the right to speak,” the union said in a statement published on Facebook.
Lam’s spokeswoman said the chief executive hoped the HKUST student union would reconsider taking part in the meeting, which would be held in a “small-scale and closed-door manner” to facilitate an “in-depth and frank exchange of views.”
A leader of the Hong Kong University Students’ Union, Jordan Pang, said although he had not received an invitation to meet Lam, he would only agree to if the government promised not to investigate protesters involved in demonstrations between June 9 and July 1.
“We don’t understand why she didn’t openly respond to the people’s demands but prefer to do it through a closed-door meeting,” Pang said.
“We want to ask if the government sincerely wants to communicate with young people or if it’s just another political PR show.”
Students have echoed opposition calls in recent weeks for the withdrawing of the extradition bill, for Lam to step down and for an investigation into complaints of police brutality against protesters.
They have also called for Lam to stop labelling protesters “rioters” and to introduce genuine universal suffrage.
Students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, another of the city’s eight higher education institutions, were also invited to meet Lam but had not decided how to respond, a source at the student union there said.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997, under a “one country, two systems” formula that allows freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including freedom of protest and a much-cherished independent judiciary.
But many city residents recent what they see as increasing meddling by the mainland and the erosion of freedoms.
Beijing denies interfering but nevertheless, many people in Hong Kong see the proposed extradition law as more tightening of the mainland’s control over the financial hub.

Topics: Hong Kong police

Related

0
World
China’s top paper warns ‘turbulence’ could hurt Hong Kong’s economy
0
World
Extradition bill fury likely to fuel numbers at Hong Kong annual rally

Latest updates

Australian freed in North Korea keeps mum about detention
0
Hong Kong leader seeks meeting with students after mass protests
0
A decade after Xinjiang riots, ethnic tensions persist
0
Virgin Atlantic plane makes emergency landing in Boston after fire on board
0
Step by step, Africa inches toward ‘historic’ free trade zone
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.