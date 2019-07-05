You are here

  • Home
  • Crude oil prices fall 1% on fears for global economy
﻿

Crude oil prices fall 1% on fears for global economy

The oil supertanker Grace 1, that was on suspicion of carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, sits anchored in waters of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar. (Reuters)
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
0

Crude oil prices fall 1% on fears for global economy

Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
0

SYDNEY: Crude oil prices fell on Friday as concerns over the outlook for global economic growth outweighed elevated tensions in the Middle East that could disrupt supply routes and send prices higher.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1.1 percent at $56.72 per barrel by 0310 GMT. There was no settlement price on Thursday because of the Independence Day holiday in the United States.
Front-month Brent crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $63.25 per barrel, after closing down 0.8 percent on Thursday.
Analysts said oil was under pressure because fears over future demand amid trade disputes threatening global economic growth. But losses were checked by commitment to cut production from the world’s largest exporters — including members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers such as Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+.
“Global growth remains the main factor holding back crude prices,” said Alfonso Esparza, senior analyst at OANDA. “The OPEC+ deal will keep prices from falling too hard, but there must be an end to trade protectionism to assure the demand for energy products recovers.”
New orders for US factory goods fell for a second straight month in May, government data showed on Wednesday, stoking economic concerns.
The US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported a weekly decline of 1.1 million barrels in crude stocks, much smaller than the 5-million-barrel draw reported by the American Petroleum Institute earlier in the week.
That suggests oil demand in the United States, the world’s biggest crude consumer, could be slowing amid signs of a weakening economy.
Countering the downward pressure, ongoing tensions in the Middle East also offered some support.
British Royal Marines seized a giant Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, a dramatic step that drew Tehran’s fury and could escalate its confrontation with the West.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC OPEC+

Related

0
Business & Economy
Iraq and Oman plan cooperation in oil and gas sector
Update 0 photos
Middle-East
Britain seizes Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar over Syria sanctions

UK labor costs grow by more than 2% again

Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
0

UK labor costs grow by more than 2% again

  • British employers have been on a hiring spree recently, pushing up pay for workers at the quickest pace in a decade
  • Many economists have linked the jobs boom to uncertainty about Brexit
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Growth in British unit labor costs, an early signal of inflation pressures ahead, slowed to 2.1 percent in the first three months of 2019 but it was the sixth quarter in a row when costs grew by more than 2 percent in annual terms.
British employers have been on a hiring spree recently, pushing up pay for workers at the quickest pace in a decade, one of the few bright spots for the economy ahead of its departure from the European Union.
Many economists have linked the jobs boom to uncertainty about Brexit which has made employers favor hiring workers — who can be laid off quickly — over longer-term commitments to investing in equipment.
The Office for National Statistics said the 2.1 percent increase in labor costs in the January-March period was weaker than a rise of 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.
The ONS also confirmed preliminary data showing a weak picture for productivity in early 2019.
Britain’s poor productivity record poses a risk to the country’s long-term growth prospects.
Output per hour fell by an annual 0.2 percent in the January-March period for its third straight fall, the longest such run since 2013 when Britain was struggling to emerge from the hangover of the global financial crisis.
“Our latest figures represent a continuation of the UK’s productivity puzzle,” said Katherine Kent, head of productivity at the ONS. “This sustained stagnation in productivity in the last decade is at odds with what we’ve seen after previous economic downturns.”

Topics: labor economy Britain UK Brexit

Related

0
Business & Economy
UK jobs growth surges as labor market defies Brexit nerves
0
Business & Economy
UK firms hold off on permanent hires as Brexit nears — survey

Latest updates

Tunisia bans niqab face covering in public institutions
0
Algeria’s ex-police chief detained in corruption probe: state TV
0
Haftar forces shoot down unity government plane
0
UK police arrested Swedish woman suspected of terrorism
0
Turkey: Several killed in explosion near border with Syria
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.