You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine inflation slows to near 2-year low in June
﻿

Philippine inflation slows to near 2-year low in June

The Philippines’ June inflation rate of 2.7 percent year-on-year was the lowest since August 2017 when it hit 2.6 percent. (Reuters)
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
0

Philippine inflation slows to near 2-year low in June

  • The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in June
  • It was the lowest since August 2017 when it hit 2.6 percent
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
0

MANILA: Philippine annual inflation eased more than expected in June as food and fuel costs increased at a slower pace, the statistics agency said on Friday, supporting views that the central bank would cut rates at its policy meeting in August.
The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in June, below the 2.9 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll, and it was the lowest since August 2017 when it hit 2.6 percent.
This was also the first time since December 2017 that inflation eased below the midpoint of the central bank’s 2 percent-4 percent target this year.
The latest data could reinforce market expectations that there would be more monetary easing this year after the central bank cut interest rates for the first time since 2012 in May, by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.5 percent.
Michael Ricafort, an economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp, said it was possible that the central bank would resume cutting interest rates after it kept them steady last month. He expects a 25-basis point cut at the Aug. 8 policy meeting because of the slower-than-expected inflation in June.
Major central banks around the world have started to cut rates in the face of rising economic risks as an escalating US-China trade standoff pressures global growth and manufacturing output.
Philippine central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Thursday he expected growth to hit at least the bottom end of the government’s 6 percent-7 percent growth goal this year. The economy grew 6.2 percent in 2018, below target, as inflation crimped domestic demand.
To rein in red-hot inflation last year, the central bank had raised its key policy rate by a total 175 bps.

Topics: Inflation economy consumer price index (CPI) Philippines

Related

0
Business & Economy
Philippine inflation picks up in May, but more policy easing seen
0
Business & Economy
Philippines May annual inflation seen at 17-month low

UK labor costs grow by more than 2% again

Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
0

UK labor costs grow by more than 2% again

  • British employers have been on a hiring spree recently, pushing up pay for workers at the quickest pace in a decade
  • Many economists have linked the jobs boom to uncertainty about Brexit
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Growth in British unit labor costs, an early signal of inflation pressures ahead, slowed to 2.1 percent in the first three months of 2019 but it was the sixth quarter in a row when costs grew by more than 2 percent in annual terms.
British employers have been on a hiring spree recently, pushing up pay for workers at the quickest pace in a decade, one of the few bright spots for the economy ahead of its departure from the European Union.
Many economists have linked the jobs boom to uncertainty about Brexit which has made employers favor hiring workers — who can be laid off quickly — over longer-term commitments to investing in equipment.
The Office for National Statistics said the 2.1 percent increase in labor costs in the January-March period was weaker than a rise of 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.
The ONS also confirmed preliminary data showing a weak picture for productivity in early 2019.
Britain’s poor productivity record poses a risk to the country’s long-term growth prospects.
Output per hour fell by an annual 0.2 percent in the January-March period for its third straight fall, the longest such run since 2013 when Britain was struggling to emerge from the hangover of the global financial crisis.
“Our latest figures represent a continuation of the UK’s productivity puzzle,” said Katherine Kent, head of productivity at the ONS. “This sustained stagnation in productivity in the last decade is at odds with what we’ve seen after previous economic downturns.”

Topics: labor economy Britain UK Brexit

Related

0
Business & Economy
UK jobs growth surges as labor market defies Brexit nerves
0
Business & Economy
UK firms hold off on permanent hires as Brexit nears — survey

Latest updates

Doctor held for ‘sterilizing’ women in Sri Lanka was framed: probe
0
Tunisia bans niqab face covering in public institutions
0
Algeria’s ex-police chief detained in corruption probe: state TV
0
Haftar forces shoot down unity government plane
0
UK police arrested Swedish woman suspected of terrorism
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.