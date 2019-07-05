You are here

Modi government releases India budget to get growth back up, plans structural reforms

Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the country ‘needs to invest heavily in infrastructure’ after she presented the annual budget statement to parliament. (Reuters)
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
Modi government releases India budget to get growth back up, plans structural reforms

  • The government plans structural reforms to kickstart foreign and domestic investment
  • India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of growing India into a $5 trillion economy by 2024/2025
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
NEW DELHI: India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unveiled the budget for 2019/2020 on Friday, seeking to reverse weakening growth and investment that threaten to take the shine off a recent landslide election victory.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the annual budget statement to parliament, said the government planned structural reforms to kickstart foreign and domestic investment.
Modi has set a target of growing India into a $5 trillion economy by 2024/2025 from $2.7 trillion that a government report on Thursday said will be done on the back of higher investment, savings and exports in the way China’s growth was propelled.
“We need to invest heavily in infrastructure, digital economy, job creation,” Sitharaman said, adding India is set to become a $3 trillion economy in the current fiscal year.
But economists say scaling up Asia’s third largest economy in rapid fashion will need bold reforms including freeing up land and labor markets, which Modi shied away from in his first term for fear of political backlash.
Capital Economics said in a note on Friday that reaching that target “is dependent in large part on achieving real GDP growth of 8 percent a year, which we think is unlikely.”
Land and labor reforms are difficult in a democracy like India and it seems unlikely Modi will risk drawing the ire of his Bharatiya Janata Party voters that re-elected him with a huge mandate.
India’s economy is also running into global headwinds with growth weighed down by trade wars and protectionism.
Asia’s third largest economy grew at a much slower-than-expected 5.8 percent in the last quarter, the weakest growth in five years and far below the pace needed to generate jobs for the millions of young Indians entering the labor market each month. And the unemployment rate rose to a multi-year-high of 6.1 percent in the 2017/18 fiscal year.
New investments proposals in 2018/19 fell to 9.5 trillion rupees, the lowest investment proposals recorded in 14 years, according to Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, a Mumbai-based think tank.

UK labor costs grow by more than 2% again

Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
UK labor costs grow by more than 2% again

  • British employers have been on a hiring spree recently, pushing up pay for workers at the quickest pace in a decade
  • Many economists have linked the jobs boom to uncertainty about Brexit
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Growth in British unit labor costs, an early signal of inflation pressures ahead, slowed to 2.1 percent in the first three months of 2019 but it was the sixth quarter in a row when costs grew by more than 2 percent in annual terms.
British employers have been on a hiring spree recently, pushing up pay for workers at the quickest pace in a decade, one of the few bright spots for the economy ahead of its departure from the European Union.
Many economists have linked the jobs boom to uncertainty about Brexit which has made employers favor hiring workers — who can be laid off quickly — over longer-term commitments to investing in equipment.
The Office for National Statistics said the 2.1 percent increase in labor costs in the January-March period was weaker than a rise of 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.
The ONS also confirmed preliminary data showing a weak picture for productivity in early 2019.
Britain’s poor productivity record poses a risk to the country’s long-term growth prospects.
Output per hour fell by an annual 0.2 percent in the January-March period for its third straight fall, the longest such run since 2013 when Britain was struggling to emerge from the hangover of the global financial crisis.
“Our latest figures represent a continuation of the UK’s productivity puzzle,” said Katherine Kent, head of productivity at the ONS. “This sustained stagnation in productivity in the last decade is at odds with what we’ve seen after previous economic downturns.”

