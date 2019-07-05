You are here

Samsung predicts 56% drop in second-quarter profit on weak chip market

Samsung is bracing for the impact of tightened Japanese controls on exports of high-tech materials used in semiconductors and displays. (AP)
Updated 05 July 2019
AP
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its operating profit for the last quarter likely fell more than 56 percent from a year earlier amid a weak market for memory chips.
The South Korean tech giant estimated an operating profit of 6.5 trillion won ($5.5 billion) for the April-June quarter, which would represent a 56.3 percent drop from the same period last year.
The company said its revenue likely fell 4 percent to 56 trillion won ($48 billion), but did not provide a detailed account of its performance by business division. It will release a finalized earnings report later this month.
Analysts say falling prices of DRAM and NAND memory chips are eating into the earnings of the company, which saw its operating profit during the first quarter drop more than 60 percent from last year. US sanctions on Chinese technology giant Huawei may have also contributed to Samsung’s profit woes by reducing its chip shipments and pushing down chip prices farther.
Samsung, which is the world’s biggest maker of semiconductors and smartphones and a major producer of display screens, is also bracing for the impact of tightened Japanese controls on exports of high-tech materials used in semiconductors and displays.
The Seoul government sees the Japanese measures, which went into effect on Thursday, as retaliation against South Korean court rulings that called for Japanese companies to compensate aging South Korean plaintiffs for forced labor during World War II. Seoul plans to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization.

UK labor costs grow by more than 2% again

Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Growth in British unit labor costs, an early signal of inflation pressures ahead, slowed to 2.1 percent in the first three months of 2019 but it was the sixth quarter in a row when costs grew by more than 2 percent in annual terms.
British employers have been on a hiring spree recently, pushing up pay for workers at the quickest pace in a decade, one of the few bright spots for the economy ahead of its departure from the European Union.
Many economists have linked the jobs boom to uncertainty about Brexit which has made employers favor hiring workers — who can be laid off quickly — over longer-term commitments to investing in equipment.
The Office for National Statistics said the 2.1 percent increase in labor costs in the January-March period was weaker than a rise of 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.
The ONS also confirmed preliminary data showing a weak picture for productivity in early 2019.
Britain’s poor productivity record poses a risk to the country’s long-term growth prospects.
Output per hour fell by an annual 0.2 percent in the January-March period for its third straight fall, the longest such run since 2013 when Britain was struggling to emerge from the hangover of the global financial crisis.
“Our latest figures represent a continuation of the UK’s productivity puzzle,” said Katherine Kent, head of productivity at the ONS. “This sustained stagnation in productivity in the last decade is at odds with what we’ve seen after previous economic downturns.”

