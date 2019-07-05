You are here

Egypt hikes domestic fuel prices in latest round of subsidy cuts

Scaling back fuel subsidies was a key plank of Egypt’s three-year $12 billion economic reform package signed with the IMF. (Reuters)
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
Egypt hikes domestic fuel prices in latest round of subsidy cuts

  Scaling back fuel subsidies was a key plank of Egypt's three-year $12 billion economic reform package signed with the IMF in November 2016
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt introduced its latest round of fuel subsidy cuts on Friday, raising domestic prices by between 16 percent and 30 percent as it nears the end of an IMF-backed economic reform program.
Starting at 9 A.M. (0700 GMT), the price of widely used 92 octane grade petrol rose by 18.5 percent to 8 pounds ($0.4825) a liter, while lower quality 80 octane rose by 22.7 percent to 6.75 pounds ($0.4071) a liter, the petroleum ministry said in a statement.
Higher grade 95 octane fuel rose by 16.1 percent to 9 Egyptian pounds ($0.5428) a liter, and diesel rose by 22.7 percent to 6.75 pounds per liter. The price of cooking gas cylinders rose by 30 percent to 65 pounds for domestic use and 130 pounds for commercial use.
Scaling back fuel subsidies was a key plank of a three-year $12 billion economic reform package signed with the IMF in November 2016. Energy subsidies had eaten up as much as 20 percent of the government’s budget in recent years.
The reforms also included a sharp devaluation of the Egyptian pound and led to rapid inflation that later cooled.
They have improved the country’s macroeconomic indicators but have increased the financial strain for tens of millions of Egyptians, many of whom live under the poverty line.

Tunisia bans niqab face covering in public institutions

Updated 05 July 2019
AFP
Tunisia bans niqab face covering in public institutions

  The ban on the niqab comes at a time of heightened security following a June 27 double suicide bombing in Tunis
  The niqab and other outward shows of Islamic devotion were not tolerated under the regime of longtime autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali but have made a comeback since he was toppled in Tunisia's 2011 revolution
Updated 05 July 2019
AFP
TUNIS: Prime Minister Youssef Chahed decided Friday to ban the niqab Muslim face covering for women in Tunisian government offices "for security reasons", his office said.
It said Chahed signed a government circular "banning access to public administrations and institutions to anyone with their face covered... for security reasons".
The ban on the niqab, which covers the entire face apart from the eyes, comes at a time of heightened security following a June 27 double suicide bombing in Tunis that left two dead and seven wounded.
The interior minister instructed police in February 2014 to step up supervision of the wearing of the niqab as part of anti-terrorism measures, to prevent its use as disguise or to escape justice.
The niqab and other outward shows of Islamic devotion were not tolerated under the regime of longtime autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali but have made a comeback since he was toppled in Tunisia's 2011 revolution.

