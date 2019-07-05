You are here

India to investigate Jet Airways over alleged funds mismanagement

Jet Airways and its lenders have been searching for new investors since its planes were grounded and staff left unpaid. (AFP)
NEW DELHI: India ordered an investigation on Thursday into alleged mismanagement of funds at Jet Airways, which halted operations in April after running out of cash.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered India’s Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to carry out the investigation, a government order seen by Reuters showed.
The order refers to alleged siphoning of funds and unspecified financial irregularities at Jet Airways, which was once India’s largest private airline, but did not include details on the allegations or name any individuals.
A Jet Airways spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the order, which also called for investigations into Jet’s group companies including low-cost Jet Lite and Jet Privilege, which manages its loyalty program.
In a separate development, a government source told Reuters that the former chairman and founder of Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal, had approached Delhi High Court, seeking to overturn an order that stops him from traveling abroad.
The source said the government plans to oppose the appeal by Goyal, who along with his wife Anita, was stopped from leaving India at Mumbai airport in May.
Goyal, who Jet Airways said in March would step down from the board and reduce his stake in the airline, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Goyal has been asked to appear before the SFIO next week, the source added.
Creditors said last month they plan to begin insolvency proceedings in a last-ditch bid to find a buyer for the carrier or its remaining assets and recover some of what they are owed.
Jet Airways and its lenders have been searching for new investors since its planes were grounded and staff left unpaid, but have so far failed to agree on a proposal.
India’s largest stock exchange said in June the carrier would soon no longer be traded in the derivatives market, while day-trading in the stock would also be barred in a bid to curb speculative trading in the troubled company.

Topics: aviation India Jet Airways

Samsung predicts 56% drop in second-quarter profit on weak chip market

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its operating profit for the last quarter likely fell more than 56 percent from a year earlier amid a weak market for memory chips.
The South Korean tech giant estimated an operating profit of 6.5 trillion won ($5.5 billion) for the April-June quarter, which would represent a 56.3 percent drop from the same period last year.
The company said its revenue likely fell 4 percent to 56 trillion won ($48 billion), but did not provide a detailed account of its performance by business division. It will release a finalized earnings report later this month.
Analysts say falling prices of DRAM and NAND memory chips are eating into the earnings of the company, which saw its operating profit during the first quarter drop more than 60 percent from last year. US sanctions on Chinese technology giant Huawei may have also contributed to Samsung’s profit woes by reducing its chip shipments and pushing down chip prices farther.
Samsung, which is the world’s biggest maker of semiconductors and smartphones and a major producer of display screens, is also bracing for the impact of tightened Japanese controls on exports of high-tech materials used in semiconductors and displays.
The Seoul government sees the Japanese measures, which went into effect on Thursday, as retaliation against South Korean court rulings that called for Japanese companies to compensate aging South Korean plaintiffs for forced labor during World War II. Seoul plans to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization.

Topics: Samsung retail technology South Korea

