Israeli minister frustrated with Lebanon over proposed sea border talks

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on June 19 he expected US-mediated talks to start within a month. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
  • Lebanon insisted any demarcation of its sea boundary with Israel be implemented only as part of a wider package including the land border — something Israel has previously ruled out
  • Israel and Lebanon have long disagreed on border demarcations in the eastern Mediterranean
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
TEL AVIV: Israel’s energy minister voiced frustration on Friday with what he called Lebanon’s failure to agree to US-mediated talks on setting their maritime border, suggesting Iran-backed Hezbollah was applying pressure on Beirut.
Senior US official David Satterfield has been shuttling between Lebanon and Israel in an effort to launch the talks between the countries, which have remained formally in a state of war since Israel was founded in 1948.
Israel and Lebanon have long disagreed on border demarcations in the eastern Mediterranean, an issue that gained prominence in the past decade when large deposits of natural gas were found there.
Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on June 19 he expected US-mediated talks to start within a month. On Wednesday, Lebanon insisted any demarcation of its sea boundary with Israel be implemented only as part of a wider package including the land border — something Israel has previously ruled out.
Steinitz sounded less upbeat on Friday.
“(The) Lebanese on the one hand really want to develop their natural resources, and the unresolved dispute with Israel is disruptive for them — for us too, but for them more,” Steinitz told Tel Aviv radio station 102 FM.
But Steinetz added Lebanon could also be facing “internal pressure, that they (are) under the sway of fear of Hezbollah,” referring to Lebanon’s most powerful armed force. Hezbollah is also part of the Lebanese coalition government.
Steinitz said Lebanon had yet to formally refuse the overture for mediation. He said that “in a week, 10 days we will know finally if we are on the way to talks or if this matter will be postponed by another one, two or three years.”
Officials at the US Embassy in Jerusalem were not immediately available for comment.

Greece seizes record amount of amphetamine Captagon shipped from Syria

Updated 37 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
Greece seizes record amount of amphetamine Captagon shipped from Syria

  • Captagon is one of several brand names for fenethylline hydrochloride, a drug compound belonging to the family of amphetamines, stimulants of the central nervous system
  • “It is the largest quantity that has ever been seized globally, depriving organized crime of proceeds that would have exceeded $660 million (587.45 million euros),” the financial crimes unit said in a statement
Updated 37 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
ATHENS: Greek authorities have seized what they described as the world’s largest single haul of super-charged amphetamine Captagon pills from Syria worth more than half a billion euros.
Coast Guard and drug enforcement officers seized three containers full of the amphetamines, the financial crimes unit (SDOE) said on Friday. The operation involved 20 officers and landed 5.25 tons of the drug — 33 million Captagon pills — found in the containers shipped from Syria.
“It is the largest quantity that has ever been seized globally, depriving organized crime of proceeds that would have exceeded $660 million (587.45 million euros),” the financial crimes unit said in a statement.
Captagon is one of several brand names for fenethylline hydrochloride, a drug compound belonging to the family of amphetamines, stimulants of the central nervous system.
In the 1960s the drug was prescribed to treat narcolepsy and depression but by the 1980s the medical community determined that Captagon’s addictive properties outweighed clinical benefits and it was banned.
However, Captagon is a popular narcotic in the Arabian Peninsula and in war-torn Syria.
Syria became a major amphetamines exporter and consumer as the trauma of its civil war fueled demand and the breakdown in law and order created opportunites for producers.
Greek authorities were trying to determine if the shipment’s final destination was China, SDOE said, without providing further details.

