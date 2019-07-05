US pop singer Maggie Lindemann arrested during Malaysia performance

You are here

US pop star Maggie Lindemann failed to have the correct permit for an artist performing in Malaysia. (AFP)
KUALA LUMPUR: US pop star Maggie Lindemann was arrested during a performance in Malaysia for failing to have proper permits, officials said Friday, with the singer describing the experience as a “living hell.”
The 20-year-old “Pretty Girl” singer, who found fame after posting videos on social media, was doing a show at a Kuala Lumpur shopping mall on June 21 when she was detained.
“I’m sorry to the fans that came out to the Malaysia show,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I was detained and arrested midway through my set and ... confined in a living hell.”
Kuala Lumpur immigration chief Hamidi Adam said she was arrested for failing to have the correct permit for an artist performing in Malaysia.
Immigration officers detained her after a tip-off and she was released the following day, he said.
“She wants to do a show in our country, she has to apply for a professional visit pass,” he said.
“But the organizer did not listen to advice and they proceeded with the show.”
The singer said she was unable to finish her Asian tour, which also included dates in Singapore and Vietnam, after her arrest in Malaysia.
It is the latest case of a visitor to Malaysia falling foul of rules requiring artists to get special permits.
On June 30, three Japanese women and a Spanish man were arrested in a raid on a cosplay festival outside Kuala Lumpur for participating without the correct documents.
The role-playing craze sees enthusiasts imitate characters from anime series, comics and video games, many drawn from Japanese pop culture.

At Tehran symphony, music lovers seek escape from reality

Updated 05 July 2019
AP
0

At Tehran symphony, music lovers seek escape from reality

  • The Tehran Symphony Orchestra this week played works by 19th-century Russian composers in the capital’s main concert venue, Vahdat Hall
  • Classical music may not have mass appeal, but there’s potential for growth
Updated 05 July 2019
AP
0

TEHRAN, Iran: Aficionados of Western classical music have carved out a niche for themselves in Iran, where cultural expression remains tightly controlled by strict rules imposed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
And perhaps surprisingly, musicians in their 20s and 30s perform for overwhelmingly young audiences.
This week, the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, including female musicians in burgundy headscarves on cello, horn and harp, played works by 19th-century Russian composers for an enraptured crowd in the capital’s main concert venue, Vahdat Hall.
A major draw is Shahrdad Rohani, 65, the orchestra’s charismatic music director. The Iranian-American composer, musician and conductor who has led orchestras in the United States and Europe, said he is proud of his homegrown crop of young musicians.
Classical music may not have mass appeal, but Rohani said in a backstage interview that there’s potential for growth, citing a large turnout during a stadium concert last year in Abadan, a provincial city in southwestern Iran.
“Classical music is growing, and as you see, the audience, they are really supporting the arts and classical music,” he told The Associated Press during the intermission of Wednesday’s sold-out concert.
In four decades of conservative Islamic rule, the space for artistic expression in Iran has expanded or contracted, depending on whether political hard-liners or moderates prevail.
In the first decade after the Islamic Revolution, including the eight-year war with Iraq, pop music disappeared from the public sphere, said Nima Mina of the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London.
The Tehran Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1933, continued its work after 1979, he said. Live performances were initially rare, but have increased in number since the 1990s.
Even during periods of eased controls, red lines are enforced.
This includes a ban on female singers performing for mixed audiences, considered “haram,” or religiously forbidden. In February, female guitarist Negin Parsa sang a solo during a concert by pop singer Hamid Askari. The authorities cut her microphone, and Askari’s permission to perform was briefly suspended.
A music cafe in downtown Tehran complies with the ban on female singers during live shows, but not when playing records. On a recent afternoon, a blues recording featuring a soulful female vocalist played in the background, as customers sipped coffee and smoked cigarettes.
“Authorities rarely challenge the playing of recorded music in the cafe, and mainly argue about the hijab issue,” said waitress Nillofar Dailami, 29, referring to the headscarf all Iranian women are required to wear. Dailami also professed a love for classical music as a result of her study of guitar.
These days, the influence of hard-liners appears on the upswing again as moderates find themselves on the defensive because of the seeming collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal they negotiated with world powers.
The US walked away from the deal a year ago, instead embarking on a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, including unprecedented economic sanctions.
The sanctions have hurt ordinary Iranians, sending prices for staples and consumer goods soaring and weakening the local currency, while raising the specter of war with the US
For Tehran music lovers, events like Wednesday’s concert on the main national stage next to the Russian Embassy offers a momentary escape from reality.
“It is little moments that build up your life in the end,” said Shafa Sabeti, a 36-year-old architect whose business has suffered as the result of the economic downturn linked to the US sanctions. “Public spaces have gotten more crowded recently. People are just living the moment — maybe it’s some coping mechanism.”
Yet tensions and fear of escalation are a “major big black cloud hovering over the country,” he said.
Wednesday’s concert featured works by Russian composers Alexander Borodin, Sergey Rachmaninov and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.
The audience was entranced.
There was no fidgeting or coughing. A young couple in the balcony held hands. A woman nearby recorded the concert on her iPhone. Rohani, the conductor, was greeted by loud applause and addressed the crowd several times, including announcing details about an upcoming concert.
“I love the work of Rohani,” said concert-goer Ali Reza, 26, who was introduced to classical music by learning to play the piano. He said most of his friends prefer other styles of music, including rock and pop.
Some said there’s a generational divide, with older people tending to prefer traditional Iranian music.
“There is a lot of interest in Western culture among the young urban middle class population,” said Mina, portraying it as pushback against the lifestyle and artistic expression promoted by the authorities.
He said that since the 1940s, Tehran’s music conservatory has provided a steady supply of musicians, including those who later join the Tehran Symphony Orchestra.
One of the graduates of the conservatory, violinist Ed Nekoo, spent 10 years in the Los Angeles area but returned home to care for his mother.
He said he misses the exchange with peers abroad and complained of the lack of foreign music teachers.
“We have to learn the music by ourselves,” said Nekoo, 44.
Still, he’s optimistic.
“Our audience is so young,” he said. “That’s what I like about classical music.”

