Doctor held for ‘sterilizing’ women in Sri Lanka was framed: probe

Doctor Mohamed Shafi was detained after a Sinhalese-language daily published unsourced allegations that he had sterilized 4,000 women from the Buddhist-majority population. (AFP)
Updated 05 July 2019
AFP
  • Mohamed Shafi was arrested on May 24 over claims he had carried out the illegal sterilizations of thousands of Sinhalese women
  • As Shafi is being held under the emergency law, he can only be freed by the defense secretary
Updated 05 July 2019
AFP
COLOMBO: A Muslim doctor falsely accused of secretly sterilizing Buddhist women in Sri Lanka remains in detention weeks after his arrest, despite investigators saying he was framed.
Mohamed Shafi was arrested on May 24 over claims he had carried out the illegal sterilizations of thousands of Sinhalese women.
But court documents seen by AFP show investigators are adamant he was set up.
Communal tensions in Sri Lanka are at boiling point since the Easter Sunday (April 21) suicide bombings by Islamist militants of churches and hotels, which left 258 dead and hundreds wounded.
Pressure has since mounted on Sri Lanka’s Muslims, who make up about 10 percent of the island’s 21 million population.
Shafi was detained after a Sinhalese-language daily published unsourced allegations that he had sterilized 4,000 women from the Buddhist-majority population.
It also tied him to membership of the Islamic group blamed for the Easter bombings.
Other media leapt on the claims, accusing Shafi of performing 8,000 caesarian section surgeries and surreptitiously carrying out sterilizations only on Sinhala Buddhist women.
But the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) told a court it had found no evidence to support the allegations against Shafi, explaining his colleagues said other medical staff would have noticed the procedures.
“There is no justification for the arrest of Dr. Shafi,” the CID concluded in a 210-page report.
The CID told the court that Deputy Inspector General of Police Kithsiri Jayalath, chief in Shafi’s home region of Kurunegala, fabricated evidence and fed the allegations to the Sinhalese newspaper.
But Shafi, who is being held under emergency laws, is still behind bars, prompting calls for his release.
Some hard-line Buddhist monks have waded into the issue, demanding for the “stoning to death” of the renowned surgeon.
Sri Lankan Muslim leaders say the Easter attacks have taken simmering communal tensions to a new level, with mosques searched in a police dragnet for the terror cell.
A campaign of “hate” was now in full swing, lawmaker and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress leader Rauff Hakeem said.
“There had been a build-up of a narrative (against Muslims) for more than a century in this country, based on business rivalry, jealousy.”
As Shafi is being held under the emergency law, he can only be freed by the defense secretary and a legal struggle is underway to release him.
Muslim leaders have urged their community to also look within for ways to defang the communal tensions.
Muslim women covering their face was a new phenomenon in Sri Lanka that had deepened suspicions among other communities, Hakeem said.
Islamic clerics have endorsed government moves to ban full face covering, including the niqab, for women.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Ex-Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi's assassination accomplice gets parole

Updated 56 min 49 sec ago
AFP
0

Ex-Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi's assassination accomplice gets parole

  • A court in Chennai on Friday suspended Sriharan’s life imprisonment sentence for a month after she filed a plea for a six-month parole to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding
  • Rajiv Gandhi was the son of former PM Indira Gandhi and the father of Rahul Gandhi
Updated 56 min 49 sec ago
AFP
0

NEW DELHI: An Indian court Friday granted a 30-day parole to a woman convicted three decades ago over her role in the 1991 assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi by militants.
Gandhi and 14 others were killed in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu by a female suicide bomber belonging to Sri Lanka’s Tamil separatist group the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).
Nalini Sriharan, an Indian national, was arrested soon after the bombing and found guilty — together with her husband and 25 others — of conspiracy and helping the teenage bomber, Thenmozhi Rajaratnam.
Her death sentence was commuted on a clemency plea by Gandhi’s widow in 2000. Three others are still awaiting execution.
A court in Chennai on Friday suspended Sriharan’s life imprisonment sentence for a month after she filed a plea for a six-month parole to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding.
Sriharan was pregnant when she was arrested, and delivered the child in prison. Her daughter is a UK national and a doctor.
Gandhi — prime minister between 1984 and 1989 — was campaigning for mid-term national elections in 1991 when militants targeted him over his decision to send the Indian army to Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka was in the grip of a decades-long armed conflict between the majority Sinhalese government and minority Tamils demanding an independent country for the ethnic group.
The civil war — which ended in 2009 — killed at least 100,000 people, and the Tamil rebels enjoyed widespread support from their ethnic kin in Tamil Nadu.
Rajiv Gandhi was the son of former PM Indira Gandhi — assassinated in Delhi by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984 — and the father of Rahul Gandhi, who stepped down this week as head of the opposition Congress party.

Topics: India Rajiv Gandhi Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)

Related

0
World
Indian political scion Rahul Gandhi resigns as Congress party leader
0
Business & Economy
Modi government releases India budget to get growth back up, plans structural reforms

