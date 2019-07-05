You are here

  • Home
  • Gulf region can follow UK in tapping into ‘big potential’ of renewable energy: British expert
﻿

Gulf region can follow UK in tapping into ‘big potential’ of renewable energy: British expert

Countries in the Gulf region have been urged to learn from the UK and tap into the “big potential” of renewable energy and cleaner energy sources. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 05 July 2019
SARAH GLUBB
0

Gulf region can follow UK in tapping into ‘big potential’ of renewable energy: British expert

  • UK was once a global oil producer, but supplies dwindled so much that it now imports oil and transitioned to consuming renewables
  • Solar, wind and tidal are the cheapest forms of any power generation
Updated 05 July 2019
SARAH GLUBB
0

LONDON: Countries in the Gulf region have been urged to learn from the UK and tap into the “big potential” of renewable energy.
Britain has had considerable interest from the Arab market about the adoption of clean energy sources, but a lack of acceptance from society was often holding back further commitment, said Frank Gordon, head of policy at the UK’s Renewable Energy Association.
Speaking on the sidelines of a London summit to promote Arab-British investment opportunities post Brexit, Gordon told Arab News that there were many lessons that could be learned from the UK experience in helping countries in the region transition to renewables.
Although Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries were pursuing nuclear energy, Gordon said governments and societies needed to realize that renewable energy was not just cleaner and environmentally friendly, but also cheaper economically and had better health aspects.
“The Gulf states are keen to preserve their oil reserves for exporting opportunities to maximize a very valuable resource,” said Gordon, adding that they were looking toward promoting renewables to provide alternative energy means for their countries.
Britain was once a global oil producer, but its supplies have dwindled to such an extent that it now imports oil and has transitioned to consuming renewables. One-third of all electricity produced in the UK comes from renewable sources.
“In the UK, you can build renewable energy for about half the price of nuclear power and about two-thirds of the price of newly built gas power,” Gordon said.
Solar, wind and tidal were the cheapest forms of any power generation, he added, but most of the focus and major plans would likely be on solar energy in the Gulf, “which has big potential.”
He said: “The region would not be able to access the around 14 types of renewable sources currently available in the world, due to education, geographic circumstances and lack of acceptance and education.”
A lot of governments had ambitious programs and could benefit from the vast training programs that the UK offered, he added.
Citing Britain’s experience, Gordon said the transition to relying on renewable energy would need public acceptance and education, while local communities would have to be involved in projects from the start.

Topics: business economy Renewable Energy Saudi Arabia Middle East economy 2030 2030 Economy

Related

0
Pakistan
G20 coal subsidies rise likely to impact Pakistan’s push for cleaner renewable energy
0
Corporate News
11m people employed in renewable energy in 2018

OPEC output hits new low on Trump’s sanctions, supply pact

Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
Reuters
0

OPEC output hits new low on Trump’s sanctions, supply pact

  • Saudi Arabia is still voluntarily pumping less than an OPEC-led supply deal allows it to
Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: OPEC oil output sank to a new five-year low in June as a rise in Saudi supply did not offset losses in Iran and Venezuela due to US sanctions and other outages elsewhere in the group, a Reuters survey found.

OPEC pumped 29.60 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, the survey showed, down 170,000 bpd from May’s revised figure and the lowest OPEC total since 2014, the survey showed.

The Reuters survey suggests that even though Saudi Arabia is raising output following pressure from US President Donald Trump to bring down prices, the Kingdom is still voluntarily pumping less than an OPEC-led supply deal allows it to. OPEC renewed the supply pact at meetings this week.

Despite lower supplies, crude oil has fallen from a six-month high above $75 a barrel in April to below $63 on Friday, pressured by concern about slowing economic growth. “The decision of OPEC+ at the beginning of the week to extend its production cuts has done nothing to change this,” Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank, said of this week’s drop in prices. “A series of disappointing economic data from the United States, China and Europe has sparked new concerns about demand.”

OPEC, Russia and other non-members, known as OPEC+, agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1 this year. OPEC’s share of the cut is 800,000 bpd, to be delivered by 11 members — all except Iran, Libya and Venezuela. The producers at meetings this week in Vienna extended the deal until March 2020.

In June, OPEC members bound by the agreement achieved 156 percent of pledged cuts, the survey found, more than in May, due to lower production in Iraq, Kuwait and Angola. All three of the exempt producers also pumped less oil.

The US reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and six world powers. Aiming to cut Iran’s sales to zero, Washington this month ended sanctions waivers for importers of Iranian oil.

Iran’s crude exports have declined to less than 400,000 bpd from more than 2.5 million bpd in April 2018.

In Venezuela, supply fell slightly in June due to the impact of US sanctions on state oil company PDVSA and a long-term decline in production, according to the survey.

Among countries pumping more, Saudi Arabia boosted supply by 100,000 bpd to 9.8 million bpd from May’s revised figure, the survey found. This is still below its OPEC quota of 10.311 bpd.

Output also rose in Nigeria, which last month overproduced its target by the largest margin.

June output was the lowest by OPEC since April 2014, excluding membership changes that have taken place since then, Reuters surveys show.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market and is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon flows data and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consulting firms. 

Topics: Oil supply oil prices OPEC+

Related

0
Business & Economy
Brent oil inches up on Iran tensions and OPEC, while US crude falls
0
Business & Economy
OPEC and allies set to extend oil supply cuts, prop up prices

Latest updates

OPEC output hits new low on Trump’s sanctions, supply pact
0
Bangladesh plans social media ‘intervention’
0
Delving deeper into the world of The Blue Man Group
0
South Korea ‘vulnerable to lone wolf terror attacks’
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Patient Assassin by Anita Anand
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.