You are here

  • Home
  • UK far-right activist Tommy Robinson convicted in contempt-of-court case
﻿

UK far-right activist Tommy Robinson convicted in contempt-of-court case

Founder and former leader of the anti-Islam English Defence League (EDL), Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, AKA Tommy Robinson, arrives at the Old Bailey, London's Central Criminal Court, on July 5, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
0

UK far-right activist Tommy Robinson convicted in contempt-of-court case

  • Sentencing of Robinson, who was charged under his real name of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, will take place at a later date
  • The maximum penalty for criminal contempt is two years in jail
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Judges on Friday found British far-right activist Tommy Robinson to be in contempt of court after he filmed defendants during a trial last year and posted the footage on social media, breaching reporting restrictions on the case.
Robinson, 36, co-founder of the English Defense League (EDL) which has staged violent demonstrations against Islam, was earlier jailed for making the video recordings outside a courthouse in Leeds, northern England, which revealed the identities of defendants accused of the sexual exploitation of young girls while jurors were still considering their verdicts.
He successfully appealed against the jailing and was released. The Court of Appeal, however, ordered a rehearing and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, the government’s chief legal adviser, decided to start contempt proceedings against him.
“Posting material online that breaches reporting restrictions or risks prejudicing legal proceedings is a very serious matter and this is reflected in the Court’s decision today,” Cox said in a statement.
“I would urge everyone to think carefully about whether their social media posts could amount to contempt of court.”
Sentencing of Robinson, who was charged under his real name of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, will take place at a later date. The maximum penalty for criminal contempt is two years in jail.

Topics: tommy robinson UK

Related

0
Middle-East
Germany: Israeli ambassador shuns contact with far-right AfD
0
World
Austria far-right figure probed over New Zealand attacker link

Bangladesh plans social media ‘intervention’

Updated 06 July 2019
SHEBAB SUMON
0

Bangladesh plans social media ‘intervention’

  • In July 2018, misinformation on Facebook was blamed for triggering a violent protest in the capital initiated by students
  • Rumors and propaganda online also intensified ahead of last year’s parliamentary elections
Updated 06 July 2019
SHEBAB SUMON
0

DHAKA: Bangladesh will introduce a social media content control system as part of its “safe Internet” campaign from September.

Dhaka has in recent months been trying to gain more control over social media tools in what it says is a bid to stop fake news. 

In July 2018, misinformation on Facebook was blamed for triggering a violent protest in the capital initiated by students. Rumors and propaganda online also intensified ahead of last year’s parliamentary elections.

In September 2012, a mob torched and vandalized a Buddhist village in the Ramu district of Cox’s Bazaar, one of the worst religious attacks in Bangladesh’s recent history, apparently triggered by a controversial Facebook posting.

“We want a safe internet and it is our duty to look after the security of the people,” Mustafa Jabbar, Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology minister, told Arab News. “Our main goal is to stop crime on social media. From September, we hope to intervene on content uploaded on social media platforms, such as Facebook or YouTube. This means that nobody will be able to circulate anything on a whim.”

Jabbar also stressed that social media should comply with the values, standards, laws, cultures and conventional spirits of the country. 

“Our local experts have acquired the capacity to intervene on social media contents uploaded from any account, and in every organization we will have a digital security force,” he added.

In February, authorities shut down the operations of Chinese video sharing app Tik Tok for not complying with Bangladeshi law.

“Now if they want to run here again they have to comply,” Jabbar said.

However, the minister assured the public that the move had “no connection” to stifling political dissenters or the “freedom of expression” of the people.  

That has not stopped some viewing the move with suspicion.

“This is a contradictory move against the rights of freedom of expression as protected by the constitution of the country. The government should instead prepare guidelines for social media contents incorporating the opinions of different stakeholders of the society,” Amirul Islam, a lawyer and constitutional expert, told Arab News.

Nur Khan, a popular Bengali human rights activist, claimed that intervention on social media would “limit the freedom of expression” of the people.

“There is a fear that this type of intervention on social media contents might be used to stop the logical criticism on different steps taken by the government,” Khan said.

As a part of safe Internet campaign, the Bangladeshi government shut down around 22,000 pornography sites at the beginning of this year.

In February this year, it also blocked Somewhereinblog.net, the largest Bengali blogging site, and Google Books.

Topics: Dhaka Bangladesh Cox’s Bazaar fake news

Related

0
World
Bangladesh court sentences 9 to death for 1994 attack on Sheikh Hasina
0
Sport
Pakistan’s World Cup semifinal hopes over despite Bangladesh win as New Zealand progress

Latest updates

South Korea calls for Japan boycott
0
Over 17,500 set for Saifi training program across KSA
0
X Jeddah festival offers unique experience
0
OPEC output hits new low on Trump’s sanctions, supply pact
0
Bangladesh plans social media ‘intervention’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.