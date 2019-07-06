ThePlace: Tuwaiq escarpment, a beautiful view of the 'Edge of the World'

Saudi fund signs Jordanian schools agreement

AMMAN: Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mohamad Eses signed an agreement in Amman on Thursday with Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Khudairy, the vice chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Fund for Development, to finance government schools in Jordan.

The deal will see around $50 million pumped into the Jordanian education sector.

Eses expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom for its continuous support and strong bilateral relations.

The minister also said he appreciated Saudi Arabia’s contribution to a Gulf Cooperation Council fund for strategic projects across Jordan, as well as providing Amman with an assistance package agreed to at the recent Makkah Summit.

Al-Khudairi stressed that the agreement reflected the close ties between the two countries, their governments and their peoples.