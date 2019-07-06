You are here

ThePlace: Tuwaiq escarpment, a beautiful view of the 'Edge of the World'

Photo/Saudi Tourism
Updated 06 July 2019
Arab News
ThePlace: Tuwaiq escarpment, a beautiful view of the 'Edge of the World'

  • The viewpoint is about 100km northwest of Riyadh, about 1.5 hours’ drive from the capital
Updated 06 July 2019
Arab News
The Edge of the World is a popular viewpoint on the Tuwaiq escarpment from where you can look over the plains 200 meters below.  
The Edge of the World offers stunning views of the valley below, with a lush grove of acacia trees teeming with wildlife and vegetation. The spot is well known for being a favorite of visiting picnickers.
The viewpoint is about 100km northwest of Riyadh, about 1.5 hours’ drive from the capital.
This photo was taken by Abdullah Aleidy as part of the Colors of Saudi competition.

Saudi fund signs Jordanian schools agreement

Mohammed Eses. (Wikipedia)
Updated 06 July 2019
SPA
Saudi fund signs Jordanian schools agreement

  • The deal will see around $50 million pumped into the Jordanian education sector
Updated 06 July 2019
SPA
AMMAN: Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mohamad Eses signed an agreement in Amman on Thursday with Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Khudairy, the vice chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Fund for Development, to finance government schools in Jordan.
The deal will see around $50 million pumped into the Jordanian education sector.
Eses expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom for its continuous support and strong bilateral relations.
The minister also said he appreciated Saudi Arabia’s contribution to a Gulf Cooperation Council fund for strategic projects across Jordan, as well as providing Amman with an assistance package agreed to at the recent Makkah Summit.
Al-Khudairi stressed that the agreement reflected the close ties between the two countries, their governments and their peoples.

