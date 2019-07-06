The Edge of the World is a popular viewpoint on the Tuwaiq escarpment from where you can look over the plains 200 meters below.
The Edge of the World offers stunning views of the valley below, with a lush grove of acacia trees teeming with wildlife and vegetation. The spot is well known for being a favorite of visiting picnickers.
The viewpoint is about 100km northwest of Riyadh, about 1.5 hours’ drive from the capital.
This photo was taken by Abdullah Aleidy as part of the Colors of Saudi competition.
ThePlace: Tuwaiq escarpment, a beautiful view of the 'Edge of the World'
