South Korea ‘vulnerable to lone wolf terror attacks’

Shoppers walk between stalls at a market in South Korean capital Seoul. South Korea has been relatively safe in terms of terrorism . (AFP file photo)
Updated 06 July 2019
Jeff Sung
SEOUL: South Korea is becoming increasingly vulnerable to “lone wolf” attacks associated with international terror groups, security experts have warned.

Friday’s claim followed the arrest of a 23-year-old South Korean national on suspicion of plotting acts of terrorism with alleged links to Daesh militants while carrying out his mandatory military service.

“This is a distinct case of potential ‘lone wolf’ terrorism in this country,” Kim Dae-young, a security analyst at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, told Arab News.

“There is evidence that the suspect was methodically planning acts of terror before and during his military service, with alleged connection to Daesh militants. This is the first case of an enlisted soldier being arrested on suspicion of potential terror activities.”

According to joint investigations by the police and military, the suspect, identified only by his surname Park, was arrested in May while serving with an army engineering unit.

In October 2017, Park was investigated for stealing at least one electric fuse for explosives while participating in a special training session on demolition techniques. But he was not arrested at the time after arguing he was just curious about the military device.

However, police later received intelligence from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation revealing that Park had access to Daesh’s propaganda outlet, Amaq News Agency.

“Police requested the military for assistance with Park’s investigation in May,” a spokesman for the South Korean Ministry of National Defense told reporters. “He is charged with stealing military equipment and violating the anti-terrorism act.”

There is evidence that the suspect was methodically planning acts of terror before and during his military service.

Security analyst Kim Dae-young

Investigators found a video clip on Park’s mobile phone showing how to make homemade ammunition, and at his home seized a machete similar to broad-blade knives commonly used by terrorists, the spokesman said.

“We’ve also collected video clips of Daesh operations and other materials related to acts of terror that Park had posted online since 2016. He is also suspected of having exchanged emails with Daesh militants on how to join the group through a secretive smartphone app,” the spokesman added.

The Criminal Investigation Command, affiliated to the Ministry of National Defense, referred Park’s case to the prosecution on July 1, the day before he was released from the Army after two years’ service.

“Park will be investigated by the civilian prosecution over his alleged violation of the terrorism act, while military prosecutors will keep probe on the ulterior motive of his theft of the electric fuse,” the spokesman said.

If the allegations are found to be true, Park would be the first South Korean national to be punished under the country’s anti-terrorism act since it came into force in March 2016. The law, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, was first proposed in 2001 following the September 11 terror attacks in the US with the aim of protecting citizens and public security by monitoring potential terror suspects.

The first person punished under the law was a Syrian, on a humanitarian stay visa in South Korea, who was accused of having recommended other foreign workers, including Iraqis, to join Daesh militants by showing propaganda videos of Islamic extremists.    

Lee Man-jong, head of the Korean Association of Terrorism Studies, said South Korea should brace itself for potential terror attacks, although the global allure of Daesh had diminished to an extent. 

“South Korea has been relatively safe in terms of terrorism, but we can’t be relaxed since terrorists could target the country at some time,” Lee told Arab News, referring to a UN Security Council report released earlier this year warning that hundreds of Uzbeks linked to terrorist networks could have entered the country.

The report on Daesh and Al-Qaeda stated that members of the Katibat Imam Al-Bukhari and Katibat Al-Tawhid wal Jihad groups had requested entry to South Korea via Turkey, as the militants chose the south due to the large Uzbek community already living there.

“The growing number of multi-cultural families, mostly from Islamic Southeast Asian nations, could be a chance for militant groups to smuggle into the country,” he added. 

“Most importantly, South Korea is one of the staunchest allies of the United States and has participated in US-led anti-terror wars in the Middle East, which could be a reason for potential terrorist attacks.”

In 2015, a 17-year-old South Korean, identified only as Kim, disappeared after telling family he was going to study in Turkey. Authorities suspect he made his way into Syria to try and join Daesh.

Although police could not confirm he linked up with the terror group, they found evidence of his interest in the Islamic militants on his Twitter account. The teenager had posted a picture of a Daesh flag and frequently tweeted, “I want to join” while asking to meet “brothers.” He had followed pro-Daesh accounts and often retweeted the group’s propaganda.

China locks down Xinjiang a decade after deadly ethnic riots

Updated 06 July 2019
AP
China locks down Xinjiang a decade after deadly ethnic riots

  • Riots erupted in mid-2009 Han Chinese workers killed at least two Uighur migrants in a brawl at a toy factory in Shaoguan
  • In the following years, a series of violent terror attacks rocked Xinjiang and elsewhere
Updated 06 July 2019
AP
0

ISTANBUL, Turkey: A decade after deadly riots tore through his hometown, Kamilane Abudushalamu still vividly recalls the violence that left him an exile.
On July 5, 2009, Abudushalamu was hiding with his father on the 10th floor of an office tower in Urumqi, the capital of China’s Xinjiang region that is home to the Turkic Uighur ethnic minority. By a park, he spotted a bus on fire. Then he heard a crack as a motorcycle nearby exploded.
Hours later, when he and his father stepped out to sprint home, he saw crowds of Uighurs stabbing Han Chinese in front of a middle school. The bodies of half a dozen people lay scattered on the streets — just a fraction of the estimated 200 killed that night.
Abudushalamu and tens of thousands of other Uighurs now live in Turkey, cut off from friends and family back home. Analysts say the Urumqi riots set in motion the harsh security measures now in place across Xinjiang, where about 1 million Uighurs, Kazakhs and other Muslims are estimated to be held in heavily guarded internment camps. Former detainees have told The Associated Press that within, they are subject to indoctrination and psychological torture.
Abudushalamu was just 9 years old when the riots took place. At the time, he knew he was witnessing something terrible, but he never imagined where the following years would lead.
“I thought Han and Uighur people could be at peace,” he said. “The camps? I never thought that would happen.”
DECADES OF RESENTMENT
The riots started as a peaceful protest.
Weeks before, Han workers killed at least two Uighur migrants in a brawl at a toy factory in Shaoguan, an industrial city in China’s coastal Guangdong province. The Han workers were angry about the alleged rapes of Han women by Uighur men, though a government investigation later concluded there was no evidence such an assault had taken place.
Images and videos of the brawl quickly circulated among Uighurs back in Xinjiang, including gory scenes of what appeared to be a Han Chinese man dragging a dead Uighur by his hair.
The videos enraged many Uighurs long upset with the Han-dominated government that took control of their region following the Communist revolution in 1949.
The litany of complaints was long: heavy restrictions on religious education, discrimination against college-educated Uighurs looking for jobs, subsidies and benefits for Han migrants to settle on lands once owned by Uighurs.
Among the most odious were threats from state officials of fines or even jail time if parents didn’t send their young, unmarried daughters to work in factories in inner China . “Hashar,” a program that forced farmers to pave roads, dig ditches, and clear land for crops for the government for no pay fueled further resentment.
The killed Uighur workers had been on a state employment program, sent more than 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) from home. For many, their deaths crystallized everything that was wrong about Beijing’s heavy-handed interventionist policies — and the belittling racism they felt they were subjected to by the Han Chinese.
The images spurred Urumqi students to organize a protest on July 5 demanding a government investigation. Demonstrators were stopped by police in the late afternoon, and tensions mounted until officers opened fire, Uighur witnesses say.
Two students present at the protests told AP that they were shot at. One recalled that as he turned and ran, bullets whizzed by his head and others around him dropped to the ground.
Furious Uighurs attacked Han civilians on the streets. An estimated 200 people were killed — stabbed, beaten or burned alive in the melees that followed. Uighurs smashed storefronts, overturned cars and buses and set some ablaze.
THE CRACKDOWN DESCENDS
Abudushalamu hid with his family for days as mobs of Uighurs and Han killed each other in cycles of bloody revenge.
When they stepped outside a few days later, the streets were eerily empty, Abudushalamu said. Then the police arrived and started shooting.
“Two maybe SWAT team (members) came after me and shot at me,” said Abudushalamu, now 19. “The bullet went through right behind my right ear. I’m lucky I’m still alive.”
In the days after the violence on July 5, 2009, Beijing had sent in thousands of troops to restore order. For weeks, they fired tear gas, raided businesses and swept through Uighur neighborhoods to arrest hundreds, many of whom were punished with decades in prison. The entire region of 20 million people was cut off from the Internet for months in an attempt to curtail use of social media.
Normality had returned, but Xinjiang was never quite the same. Ethnic divisions hardened. Han Chinese avoided Uighur neighborhoods, and vice versa. Many Han Chinese steered clear of the whole of the region’s south, home to most of Xinjiang’s Uighurs, because they believed it was too dangerous.
Experts say that July 5 and the subsequent crackdown was a “turning point.”
“From that moment on, China took a very hard-line position toward the control of religion and the control of minority ethnic groups in the region,” said Nicholas Bequelin, Amnesty International’s regional director for East and Southeast Asia. “It increased dramatically its security operation. That really is what led to the situation today.”
UNITED “LIKE POMEGRANATE SEEDS“
In the following years, a series of violent terror attacks rocked Xinjiang and elsewhere. Dozens of civilians were hacked to death at a busy train station in China’s south. A Uighur drove a car into crowds at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Forty-three died when men threw bombs from two sports utility vehicles plowing through a busy market street in Urumqi.
When newly appointed Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Xinjiang in 2014, bombs tore through an Urumqi train station, killing three and injuring 79. In a Xinjiang work conference shortly afterward, Xi called on the state to integrate different ethnicities and remold religion to ward off extremism.
“The more separatists attempt to sabotage our ethnic unity, the more we should try to reinforce it,” state media quoted Xi as saying. China’s ethnicities, Xi said, could and should be united like “the seeds of a pomegranate.”
Already tight limits on religion, culture, education and dress tightened even further, with restrictions on long beards and headscarves and the detentions of prominent Uighur academics and literary figures who were widely considered moderate advocates of traditional Uighur culture.
After a new party secretary was appointed to take control of Xinjiang in 2016, thousands began to vanish into a vast network of prison-like camps. Beijing calls them “vocational training centers” designed to ward off terrorism and root out extremist thoughts, but former detainees describe them as indoctrination centers which arbitrarily confine their inmates and subject them to torture and food deprivation.
That same year, Abudushalamu’s father had taken him to Turkey to study at a boarding school and then returned to China. The following June, he stopped responding to messages, and Abudushalamu never heard from his father again.
Abudushalamu finally discovered his father’s fate last year when an acquaintance in Turkey told him he saw his father in an internment camp. He says he has now heard of more than 50 family members that have been detained in Xinjiang. Researchers estimate the camps now hold 1 million or more Uighurs and other members of Xinjiang’s ethnic minorities.
Abudushalamu says there is no reason for authorities to “train” his father, a successful businessman who speaks nine languages.
“It’s delusional,” he said. “Why does he still need to be ‘educated?’“

