X Jeddah festival offers unique experience

RIYADH: The X Jeddah festival, currently being held at the Jeddah Waterfront, comprises a variety of free multicultural activities and events, ranging from musical performances to performing arts, comedy segments to virtual reality games, as well as shopping, cafes and exceptional dining experiences.

It is held throughout the day, while guests can enjoy worldwide touring shows all along the Waterfront from 5 p.m. until midnight.

For theater lovers, X Jeddah is offering a variety of exciting plays starring a host of Saudi and Gulf artists, including performances by Kuwaiti actress Shjoun Al-Hajri in “I Wish,” a play based on the novel “Matilda” by Roald Dahl.

The theater also offers stand-up comedy shows by a group of Saudi youth, as well as “Love Factory” shows, and magic shows by the “Laughter Factory.”

The Marina Area will host multicultural musical and dance performances, including Colombian and African bands, and drums and percussion shows accompanied by lighting and laser displays, and other shows garnered from different places around the world.

Interactive entertainment is also offered by the Spanish Fun Carnival, inspired by the carnivals held in the Spanish city of Valencia every year to celebrate spring. Visitors will watch a fireworks show, giant puppets, and art.

The carnival also offers several different cultural shows weekly, including Spanish, African, Chinese, American and Indian.

There is an area is dedicated to exciting activities including flying in an air tunnel, bungee jumping, and a strongman competition.

The carnival also includes a zoo with many species of exotic animals and birds including toucans, parrots, flamingos, and giant tortoises.