You are here

  • Home
  • X Jeddah festival offers unique experience
﻿

X Jeddah festival offers unique experience

1 / 3
X Jeddah is offering a variety of exciting plays starring a host of Saudi and Gulf artists. (SPA)
2 / 3
3 / 3
X Jeddah is offering a variety of exciting plays starring a host of Saudi and Gulf artists. (SPA)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

X Jeddah festival offers unique experience

  • The carnival includes a zoo with many species of exotic animals and birds including toucans, parrots, flamingos, and giant tortoises
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: The X Jeddah festival, currently being held at the Jeddah Waterfront, comprises a variety of free multicultural activities and events, ranging from musical performances to performing arts, comedy segments to virtual reality games, as well as shopping, cafes and exceptional dining experiences.
It is held throughout the day, while guests can enjoy worldwide touring shows all along the Waterfront from 5 p.m. until midnight.
For theater lovers, X Jeddah is offering a variety of exciting plays starring a host of Saudi and Gulf artists, including performances by Kuwaiti actress Shjoun Al-Hajri in “I Wish,” a play based on the novel “Matilda” by Roald Dahl.
The theater also offers stand-up comedy shows by a group of Saudi youth, as well as “Love Factory” shows, and magic shows by the “Laughter Factory.”
The Marina Area will host multicultural musical and dance performances, including Colombian and African bands, and drums and percussion shows accompanied by lighting and laser displays, and other shows garnered from different places around the world.

SPEEDREAD

• X Jeddah offers a variety of exciting plays starring a host of Saudi and Gulf artists, including performances by Kuwaiti actress Shjoun Al-Hajri.

• The theater offers stand-up comedy shows by a group of Saudi youth, as well as ‘Love Factory’ shows, and magic shows by the ‘Laughter Factory.’

• The Marina Area will host multicultural musical and dance performances, including Colombian and African bands. The carnival also offers several different cultural shows weekly, including Spanish, African, Chinese, American and Indian.

Interactive entertainment is also offered by the Spanish Fun Carnival, inspired by the carnivals held in the Spanish city of Valencia every year to celebrate spring. Visitors will watch a fireworks show, giant puppets, and art.
The carnival also offers several different cultural shows weekly, including Spanish, African, Chinese, American and Indian.
There is an area is dedicated to exciting activities including flying in an air tunnel, bungee jumping, and a strongman competition.
The carnival also includes a zoo with many species of exotic animals and birds including toucans, parrots, flamingos, and giant tortoises.

Topics: X Jeddah Culture and Entertainment

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season introduces new edutainment events
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
MusicHall captivates Jeddah Season visitors

Saudi fund signs Jordanian schools agreement

Mohammed Eses. (Wikipedia)
Updated 06 July 2019
SPA
0

Saudi fund signs Jordanian schools agreement

  • The deal will see around $50 million pumped into the Jordanian education sector
Updated 06 July 2019
SPA
0

AMMAN: Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mohamad Eses signed an agreement in Amman on Thursday with Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Khudairy, the vice chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Fund for Development, to finance government schools in Jordan.
The deal will see around $50 million pumped into the Jordanian education sector.
Eses expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom for its continuous support and strong bilateral relations.
The minister also said he appreciated Saudi Arabia’s contribution to a Gulf Cooperation Council fund for strategic projects across Jordan, as well as providing Amman with an assistance package agreed to at the recent Makkah Summit.
Al-Khudairi stressed that the agreement reflected the close ties between the two countries, their governments and their peoples.

Topics: Saudi-Jordan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
191,000 narcotic pills seized at Saudi-Jordanian border
0
Middle-East
Saudi-Jordan joint statement underlines solid bilateral ties

Latest updates

Tigers kill Italian tamer as parliament mulls ban on circus animals
0
Amazon’s Bezos finalizes divorce with $38b settlement
0
Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at age 85
0
San Francisco: More homeless living in vehicles
0
China locks down Xinjiang a decade after deadly ethnic riots
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.