Over 17,500 set for Saifi training program across KSA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has accepted over 17,500 students for its summer Saifi training program, which will take place from July 7 to Aug. 1.
Hadaf said that 1,431 private sector institutions will take part in the program and provide the students with 23,000 training opportunities.
The fund urged students to speed up registration and take advantage of the summer period by accepting the opportunities presented by the private sector and other training institutions through the link: https://saifi.hrdf.org.sa.
Hadaf stressed the importance of commitment to quality training, as well as introducing the values of work to students to provide them with the appropriate skills to help them enter the labor market.
