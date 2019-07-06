You are here

  • Home
  • Over 17,500 set for Saifi training program across KSA
﻿

Over 17,500 set for Saifi training program across KSA

The fund urged students to speed up registration and take advantage of the summer. (SPA)
Updated 06 July 2019
SPA
0

Over 17,500 set for Saifi training program across KSA

  • The fund urged students to speed up registration and take advantage of the summer
Updated 06 July 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has accepted over 17,500 students for its summer Saifi training program, which will take place from July 7 to Aug. 1.
Hadaf said that 1,431 private sector institutions will take part in the program and provide the students with 23,000 training opportunities.
The fund urged students to speed up registration and take advantage of the summer period by accepting the opportunities presented by the private sector and other training institutions through the link: https://saifi.hrdf.org.sa.
Hadaf stressed the importance of commitment to quality training, as well as introducing the values ​​of work to students to provide them with the appropriate skills to help them enter the labor market.

Topics: Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
HADAF mobile branch takes part in Al-Baha Summer Festival
0
Saudi Arabia
Hadaf bears 50 percent of prisoners’ wages

Saudi fund signs Jordanian schools agreement

Mohammed Eses. (Wikipedia)
Updated 06 July 2019
SPA
0

Saudi fund signs Jordanian schools agreement

  • The deal will see around $50 million pumped into the Jordanian education sector
Updated 06 July 2019
SPA
0

AMMAN: Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mohamad Eses signed an agreement in Amman on Thursday with Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Khudairy, the vice chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Fund for Development, to finance government schools in Jordan.
The deal will see around $50 million pumped into the Jordanian education sector.
Eses expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom for its continuous support and strong bilateral relations.
The minister also said he appreciated Saudi Arabia’s contribution to a Gulf Cooperation Council fund for strategic projects across Jordan, as well as providing Amman with an assistance package agreed to at the recent Makkah Summit.
Al-Khudairi stressed that the agreement reflected the close ties between the two countries, their governments and their peoples.

Topics: Saudi-Jordan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
191,000 narcotic pills seized at Saudi-Jordanian border
0
Middle-East
Saudi-Jordan joint statement underlines solid bilateral ties

Latest updates

Tigers kill Italian tamer as parliament mulls ban on circus animals
0
7.1-magnitude quake hits southern California: USGS
0
Amazon’s Bezos finalizes divorce with $38b settlement
0
Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at age 85
0
San Francisco: More homeless living in vehicles
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.