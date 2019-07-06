You are here

Jaguar Land Rover set to build electric cars in UK

Jaguar cars at a dealer outlet in London. Jaguar Land Rover has announced it will manufacture an all-electric version of the Jaguar XJ sedan in the UK. (AP)
LONDON: Car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has decided to produce a range of electric vehicles at its central England factory, it announced Friday, securing thousands of jobs in a major boost to post-Brexit Britain.

“Jaguar Land Rover today revealed plans to manufacture a range of new electrified vehicles at its manufacturing plant in Castle Bromwich, UK,” the Indian-owned group said in a statement.

The facility in Birmingham, Britain’s second biggest city, will produce the electric vehicles in an investment worth £1 billion ($1.3 billion) according to the Financial Times.

The first car to roll off the production line at Castle Bromwich, which currently employs 2,500 workers, will be the next-generation all-electric Jaguar XJ luxury saloon model.

The news is a welcome fillip for the nation’s largely foreign-owned car sector, which has long warned over the impact of Britain’s looming departure from the EU at the end of October.

• £70m - Britain’s auto sector has said that a no-deal Brexit could cost UK-based carmakers up to £70 million ($89 million) daily through delays to production.

Batteries will be made in neighboring Hams Hall, Warwickshire, while electric motors will be manufactured at JLR’s engine plant close to the nearby city of Wolverhampton.

“Today’s announcement, which safeguards several thousand jobs in the UK, is the next stage in execution of Jaguar Land Rover’s electrification strategy,” JLR added.

The group aims to offer electrified options for all new Jaguar and Land Rover models by 2020.

“The future of mobility is electric and as a visionary British company, we are committed to making our next generation of zero-emission vehicles in the UK,” said JLR Chief Executive Ralf Speth.

The investment, praised as “trailblazing” by Britain’s biggest trade union Unite, follows an agreement for employees to work a four-day week as part of restructuring plans.

“This is a proud day for our members and Jaguar Land Rover,” said Steve Turner, Unite assistant general secretary for manufacturing.

Cardiff University professor Peter Wells cautioned that Brexit was probably not a major factor in JLR’s decision, given its existing UK manufacturing operations and declining consumer demand for high-polluting diesel cars.

“The company is constrained by what they’ve got ... it’s not really a Brexit-related decision,” Wells told AFP.

“It’s more an issue that has been forced upon the company, perhaps faster than they had wanted.

“The market is changing across the world quicker than many car companies have anticipated, so in that respect the company was essentially forced to invest in the UK — even though it’s not perhaps ideal in terms of reaching those key European markets.”

Britain’s auto sector had warned last week that a no-deal Brexit could cost UK-based carmakers up to £70 million ($89 million) daily through delays to production.

JLR, which launched its first electric vehicle I-PACE last year, is meanwhile late to develop its strategy for the segment.

“It is not alone in being late ... but certainly, given that the Nissan Leaf has been out for many years now, and Tesla has been making waves for some time in the kind of segments that Jaguar and Land Rover operate in, then clearly there is concern,” Wells said.

“It’s not so easy to ramp up the production of electric vehicles at this point because of concerns over supply — the battery technology and the materials needed.

Topics: Jaguar Land Rover

South Korea calls for Japan boycott

Reuters
SEOUL: Calls in South Korea for a boycott of Japanese goods in response to Tokyo’s curbs on the export of high-tech material to South Korea picked up on Friday, as a dispute over compensation for forced wartime labor roiled ties between the US allies.

It is the latest flashpoint in a relationship long overshadowed by South Korean resentment of Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula, in particular South Korean “comfort women,” a Japanese euphemism for women forced to work in Japanese military brothels before and during World War II.

Japan apologized to the women as part of a 2015 deal and provided a 1 billion yen ($9.4 million) fund to help them.

Advocacy groups for the women have criticized the fund and South Korea dissolved it on Friday, despite Japan’s warnings that such action could damage ties.

“This is totally unacceptable for Japan. We’ve made stern representations to the South Korean side,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said in Tokyo.

• $54.6bn South Korea imported $54.6 billion worth of goods from Japan in 2018, and paid for $11.5 billion worth of its services.

The bitterness over the forced labor issue could disrupt global supplies of memory chips and smartphones.

Japan said on Monday that it would tighten restrictions on the export of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea. The curbs took effect on Thursday, fueling South Korean calls for retaliation.

Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. — the world’s top memory chipmakers, and suppliers to Apple and China’s Huawei Technologies — could face delays if the curbs drag on.

“A boycott is the most immediate way for citizens to express their anger,” said Choi Gae-yeon of the activist group Movement for One Korea, that staged protests in front of a Japanese car showroom and a retailer in Seoul this week.

“Many people are angry at the attitude of the Japanese government,” she said.

The row over forced labor exploded last year when a South Korean court ordered Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to South Korean plaintiffs.

Japan maintains that the issue was fully settled in 1965 when the two countries restored diplomatic ties, and has denounced the ruling as “unthinkable.”

Nearly 27,000 people had by Friday signed a petition posted on the South Korean presidential office website calling for a boycott of Japanese products and for tourists not to visit. The government must respond to a petition that gets 200,000 signatures in a month.

Some Korean social media users posted “Boycott Japan” messages and shared a link to a list of Japanese brands that could be targeted, including Toyota Motor and Fast Retailing’s Uniqlo.

Toyota’s South Korean unit declined to comment, and Fast Retailing’s South Korean unit did not have an immediate comment.

“Japan boycott movement” was among the most searched-for terms on South Korea’s main online search engine Naver.

A South Korean actor on Thursday deleted photographs that he posted on social media of a visit he made to Japan after online criticism.

Tourism-related shares fell this week due to concern about reduced demand for travel to Japan. Tour agency Hana Tour fell 3.4 percent on Thursday before paring losses on Friday.

South Korea imported $54.6 billion worth of goods from Japan in 2018, and paid for $11.5 billion worth of its services.

South Korea exported $30.5 billion in goods and $8.7 billion in services to Japan in the same year, according to South Korean customs and central bank data.

Topics: South Korea Japan

