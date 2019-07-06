You are here

Trump says mass deportation roundups starting ‘fairly soon’

Asylum seekers wait to request an appointment with US migration authorities as a Federal policeman walks by, outside El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on July 2, 2019. (AFP / Guillermo Arias)
A baby Cuban asylum seeker is seen in a makeshift migrant camp near the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on June 29, 2019. (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)
Customs and Border Protection agents survey cars entering the US, on the Puerta Mexico international bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, on June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump says mass deportation roundups starting ‘fairly soon’

  • On Monday, Trump said the roundups would take place after the July 4 holiday
  • An increasing number of migrants are coming from countries outside Central America, including India, Cuba and Africa
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Friday mass deportation roundups would begin “fairly soon” as US migrant advocates vowed their communities would be “ready” when immigration officers come.
Trump, who has made a hard-line immigration stance a key issue of his presidency and his 2020 re-election bid, postponed the operation last month after the planned date was leaked to the press, but on Monday he said the roundups would take place after the July 4 holiday.
“They’ll be starting fairly soon, but I don’t call them raids, we’re removing people, all of these people who have come in over the years illegally,” he told reporters at the White House on Friday.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last month said raids would target undocumented migrants who had recently arrived in the United States so as to discourage a surge of Central American families at the southwest border.
ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s statement.
ICE operations are expected to involve “collateral arrests” in which undocumented migrants not directly targeted by officers are picked up in raids.
Government documents published this week by migrant rights groups showed some past ICE raids had more collateral arrests than apprehensions of targeted migrants. Migrant rights groups say this general, looming threat to undocumented migrants is harmful to communities and the US economy, as it forces adults to miss work and children to skip school out of fear they may be picked up and separated.
“We have to be ready, not just when Trump announces it, because there are arrests every day and they have been increasing,” said Elsa Lopez, an organizer for New Mexico immigrant and workers’ rights group Somos Un Pueblo Unido.
Migrant apprehensions on the southwest border hit a 13-year high in May but eased in June as Mexico increased immigration enforcement.
An increasing number of migrants are coming from countries outside Central America, including India, Cuba and Africa. The Del Rio, Texas, Border Patrol sector on Friday reported the arrest of over 1,000 Haitians since June 10.
Democratic lawmakers visited an El Paso, Texas, Border Patrol station on Monday and said migrants were being held in atrocious conditions, with women told to drink out of a toilet.
To “dispel” what he called “the misinformation,” Chief Border Patrol Agent Roy Villareal put out a video showing fresh water available from a cooler and a faucet in a cell at a Tucson, Arizona, sector migrant processing center.
“We’re not forcing aliens to drink out of the toilet,” said Villareal, head of an area that in May apprehended nearly six times fewer people than the El Paso sector, a stretch of border that has borne the brunt of the migrant surge.

Topics: US immigration ban US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Alaska heat wave shatters city’s record, disrupts jobs and lives

Alaska heat wave shatters city’s record, disrupts jobs and lives

  • Scientists say Alaska is warming at twice the rate of the global average
  • Thawing permafrost is affecting everything from building foundations to wildlife habitats
LOS ANGELES: Temperatures in Alaska’s largest city Anchorage have soared to a sweltering all-time record of 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) as a heat wave grips the US state which straddles the Arctic Circle.
Fourth of July fireworks were canceled due to risk of wildfires caused by “extreme dry weather conditions,” as temperatures matching those in Miami highlighted rapid warming in a region considered particularly vulnerable to climate change.
“At 5 p.m. this afternoon, Anchorage International Airport officially hit 90 degrees for the first time on record,” tweeted the National Weather Service (NWS) late Thursday.
The previous record was 85 degrees, set in June 1969.
The average high temperature for July 4 in Anchorage, located in southern Alaska, is a far cooler 65 degrees.
The abnormally warm weather is being caused by a “giant ridge of high pressure sitting right over us,” NWS meteorologist Bill Ludwig told the Anchorage Daily News.
Alaska had earlier broken temperature records throughout a hot spring, particularly in the Arctic zone which is especially sensitive to fluctuations in climate.
All 30 days in June had above-average temperatures, the NWS said.
According to scientists, Alaska is warming at twice the rate of the global average.
“From 1901 to 2016, average temperatures in the mainland United States increased by 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit... whereas in Alaska they increased by 4.7 degrees,” Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, told AFP in April.

Arctic ocean warming
The dramatic warming Alaska has experienced in recent years — linked partly to a decline in sea ice and Arctic ocean warming — has wreaked havoc on local communities, wildlife and the state’s economy.
Permafrost — the frozen ground that covers almost 85 percent of Alaska — is thawing, affecting everything from building foundations to wildlife habitats and the picking of berries that grow on the tundra.
Frozen rivers usually serve as transport routes in winter, as two-thirds of communities in the state are not accessible by road.
But higher temperatures have made the ice dangerously thin and unsafe for truck or car travel.
Many recreational sled-dog races have had to be canceled this year, and the famed Iditarod race had to be re-routed as what is normally solid sea ice was open water on part of the race course.
Crab fishing has also been affected as the sea ice that fishermen use as a platform is non-existent or too thin in some areas.
Alaska’s seal population is likely to be affected this summer, as some species give birth on solid ice, Thoman said.
Global warming has led to the lowest ice levels in the Bering Sea — which connects with the Arctic Ocean — since 1850, when sea ice records were first kept, he added.
While it is unprecedented for the mercury to hit 90 degrees in coastal Anchorage, temperatures as high as 100 degrees have been recorded in Alaska’s interior.
The high-pressure system causing the current spike in temperatures is expected to shift north to inland areas in the coming days, with further records likely to be broken, according to AccuWeather.

Topics: Alaska Global warming climate change

