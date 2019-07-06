You are here

  • Home
  • Tigers kill Italian tamer as parliament mulls ban on circus animals
﻿

Tigers kill Italian tamer as parliament mulls ban on circus animals

This Nov. 2018 file photo shows Sanjiv, a Sumatran tiger at the Topeka Zoo in Topeka, Kansas. (AP)
Updated 06 July 2019
Reuters
0

Tigers kill Italian tamer as parliament mulls ban on circus animals

  • The government has promised to act swiftly if the bill is passed, to the alarm of the national circus association which has announced protest action
Updated 06 July 2019
Reuters
0

ROME: Four tigers have mauled to death their tamer in southern Italy, fueling calls for a ban on the use of animals in circuses as parliament debates the issue. Police said the 61-year-old tamer, Ettore Weber, was attacked by the tigers on Thursday during a training session in Triggiano, a small town in the Puglia region.
All the circus’s eight tigers were impounded by the police, triggering protests from animal welfare associations.
The Anti-Vivisection League (LAV) called for the tigers involved in the attack not to be killed, and urged the government to speed up legislation to ban circus animals.
“Tigers must be saved... and placed in an environment suitable for their natural needs,” LAV said in a statement.
Parliament is discussing a new bill to ban wild beasts from circuses, after a failed attempt in 2017.
The government has promised to act swiftly if the bill is passed, to the alarm of the national circus association which has announced protest action.
According to a study published in 2017 by the Italian Censis Foundation think-tank, Italy is one of the few European states not to limit the use of animals in circuses.

Topics: tigers

Related

0
Offbeat
Tiger attacks Kansas zoo keeper after ‘error’ brought two together
0
Offbeat
Amputee Sumatran tiger gives birth to cubs

US accuser drops civil suit against Kevin Spacey

Updated 06 July 2019
AFP
0

US accuser drops civil suit against Kevin Spacey

  • A motion for ‘voluntary dismissal’ of the civil complaint against Kevin Spacey was filed, with no reason given
  • The former ‘House of Cards’ star was charged in January with indecent assault and battery
Updated 06 July 2019
AFP
0

NEW YORK: A young man who accused Kevin Spacey of a sexual assault in a Massachusetts bar has dropped his lawsuit against the award-winning actor.
A motion for “voluntary dismissal” of the civil complaint against the former “House of Cards” star was filed in Superior Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, with no reason given.
Possible motives for the dismissal this week include a private settlement or the accuser’s desire not to risk damaging his odds in a separate criminal case with the civil suit, which was filed just six days ago.
William Little’s lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, who made a name for himself defending victims of sexual abuse by Catholic priests, gave no comment.
A hearing on the criminal charges against Spacey is set for Monday in the District Court in Nantucket, the posh island community where the alleged aggression took place in July 2016.
Little has said he took a smartphone video of the incident, which he says took place when he was an 18-year-old busboy in a Nantucket bar/restaurant.
The smartphone images, which Little has said he shared with a then-girlfriend, allegedly show Spacey shoving his hand into the teen’s pants and fondling him.
But the plaintiff’s lawyers say they have been unable to find the smartphone, which Spacey’s defense team has demanded to see.
Little has said he has not seen the phone since handing it over to police investigators in December 2017. Police say they turned it over to the young man’s father, but he says he has “no memory” of it.
If the phone is not located by Monday, the District Court judge has said he will call on Little to testify about it.
Spacey, who is 59, was charged in January with indecent assault and battery.
The actor has insisted on his innocence. The charges carry a penalty of up to five years in prison.
The allegation of sexual misconduct against the two-time Oscar winner was one of more than a dozen to emerge since 2017 — in both the United States and Britain — with devastating effect on his acting career.
He was dropped from the cast of the popular “House of Cards” series and from a leading role in director Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World”; Christopher Plummer was brought in as a last-second replacement.

Topics: Kevin Spacey

Related

Update 0
World
Spacey does not enter plea on sex assault charge in Nantucket
0
World
Kevin Spacey charged with indecent assault

Latest updates

Russia buries navy officers killed in submarine fire
0
Iran threatens British shipping in retaliation for tanker seizure off Gibraltar
0
At least 14 killed as mortars hit Afghan market
0
UK Conservative members issued more than one ballot in vote for leader
0
US accuser drops civil suit against Kevin Spacey
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.