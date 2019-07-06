You are here

Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at age 85

In this April 21, 2015, file photo, Auschwitz survivor Eva Kor sits in a courtroom in Lueneburg, northern Germany. (AP)
Updated 06 July 2019
AP
  • Eva Kor was a Jewish native of Romania who was sent in 1944 to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her family was killed
CHICAGO: Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, who championed forgiveness even for those who carried out the Holocaust atrocities, died Thursday during an overseas trip for a museum she founded in Indiana, her son said.
Kor was in Krakow, Poland, for an annual educational trip with the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, and died in the morning in her hotel room. While her health had recently improved, Kor had a tough year medically with a heart surgery and respiratory issues, said her son Alex Kor, who was with her when she died.
“My mom would be mad at me for crying,” he said in a phone interview from Poland. “She would also tell other people not to cry to try and follow in her footsteps to try to make all wrongs right and make the world a better place. That’s her legacy. That’s her gift.”
Eva Kor was a Jewish native of Romania who was sent in 1944 to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her family was killed. She and her twin sister survived, but they were subjected to inhumane medical experiments.
She later moved to Terre Haute, Indiana, where she lived for over three decades. She married a fellow Holocaust survivor, raised a family and worked in real estate.
In 1985, she founded CANDLES, or Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors. Kor’s sister Miriam Zeiger died in 1993 of cancer.
Kor often gave lectures, wrote an autobiography and appeared in documentaries, sharing her story and message of forgiveness. During the annual trips to Poland, she would give tours of Auschwitz.
“The themes of Eva’s life are apparent. We can overcome hardship and tragedy. Forgiveness can help us to heal,” a museum statement said. “And everyone has the power and responsibility to make this world a better place.”
Museum officials said the Indiana center will be closed until Tuesday in honor of Kor’s memory.
In 2017, Kor was named as a recipient of the Sachem Award, which is Indiana’s highest honor.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said the “world lost a giant.”
“Everywhere she went, Eva brought light into darkness and provided comfort to those in pain unlike anyone we’ve ever met,” he said in a statement.
A public memorial service is planned. Museum officials said details would be released at a future date.
Kor is survived by her husband and two children.

US accuser drops civil suit against Kevin Spacey

  • A motion for ‘voluntary dismissal’ of the civil complaint against Kevin Spacey was filed, with no reason given
  • The former ‘House of Cards’ star was charged in January with indecent assault and battery
NEW YORK: A young man who accused Kevin Spacey of a sexual assault in a Massachusetts bar has dropped his lawsuit against the award-winning actor.
A motion for “voluntary dismissal” of the civil complaint against the former “House of Cards” star was filed in Superior Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, with no reason given.
Possible motives for the dismissal this week include a private settlement or the accuser’s desire not to risk damaging his odds in a separate criminal case with the civil suit, which was filed just six days ago.
William Little’s lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, who made a name for himself defending victims of sexual abuse by Catholic priests, gave no comment.
A hearing on the criminal charges against Spacey is set for Monday in the District Court in Nantucket, the posh island community where the alleged aggression took place in July 2016.
Little has said he took a smartphone video of the incident, which he says took place when he was an 18-year-old busboy in a Nantucket bar/restaurant.
The smartphone images, which Little has said he shared with a then-girlfriend, allegedly show Spacey shoving his hand into the teen’s pants and fondling him.
But the plaintiff’s lawyers say they have been unable to find the smartphone, which Spacey’s defense team has demanded to see.
Little has said he has not seen the phone since handing it over to police investigators in December 2017. Police say they turned it over to the young man’s father, but he says he has “no memory” of it.
If the phone is not located by Monday, the District Court judge has said he will call on Little to testify about it.
Spacey, who is 59, was charged in January with indecent assault and battery.
The actor has insisted on his innocence. The charges carry a penalty of up to five years in prison.
The allegation of sexual misconduct against the two-time Oscar winner was one of more than a dozen to emerge since 2017 — in both the United States and Britain — with devastating effect on his acting career.
He was dropped from the cast of the popular “House of Cards” series and from a leading role in director Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World”; Christopher Plummer was brought in as a last-second replacement.

