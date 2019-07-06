You are here

  • Home
  • US demands Mexico cartel king El Chapo forfeit $12.7 billion in drug money
﻿

US demands Mexico cartel king El Chapo forfeit $12.7 billion in drug money

Mexican drug baron Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, above, as he was extradited to the United States on January 19, 2017 to face drug trafficking charges. (US Department of Justice/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

US demands Mexico cartel king El Chapo forfeit $12.7 billion in drug money

  • Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s 25-year reign atop the Sinaloa cartel netted sales of some $11.8 billion in cocaine, $846 million in marijuana and $11 million in heroin
  • Guzman was found guilty in February of trafficking hundreds of tons of drugs to the US over the course of 25 years
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

NEW YORK: Prosecutors on Friday said they were seeking $12.7 billion from convicted Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, based on a conservative estimate of revenues from his cartel’s drug sales in the United States.
According to a motion filed by US Attorney Richard Donoghue, authorities are “entitled to forfeiture of all property that constitutes or is derived from the defendant’s narcotics-related crimes.”
Based on prices for drugs quoted by various witnesses, Guzman’s 25-year reign atop the Sinaloa cartel netted sales of some $11.8 billion in cocaine, $846 million in marijuana and $11 million in heroin, authorities said.
The money was laundered and used to pay the cartel’s workers and suppliers, as well as used to purchase communications equipment and “planes, submarines and other vehicles.”
“The government need not prove that the defendant can pay the forfeiture money judgment; it need only prove by a preponderance of evidence that the amount it seeks is forfeitable,” prosecutors said.
Guzman’s lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, told US media that the demand is “largely an academic exercise as the government has never located or identified even a penny of this $12.7 billion in proceeds supposedly generated by Mr. Guzman.”
Guzman, 62, was found guilty in February following a three-month trial for trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana to the United States over the course of 25 years.
He was also convicted on money laundering and weapons possession charges by jurors who heard how he had beaten, shot and even buried alive those who got in his way.
A former El Chapo associate said during the trial that the drug kingpin lived a lavish lifestyle in the 1990s — the height of his power — with four jets for traveling the world, a beachfront mansion in Acapulco and a private zoo on his sprawling estate in Guadalajara.
It was not clear which assets Guzman still possesses following his extradition to the United States in January 2017 and which have been transferred to family and friends.
Guzman is set to be sentenced on July 17, and is expected to be ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Topics: Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman El Chapo Mexico drugs US

Related

0
World
Mexico’s ‘El Chapo’ cartel boss found guilty in US drug trial
0
World
Mexican drug lord El Chapo described by witnesses as a pedophile: court papers

Some damage reported after powerful 7.1 quake hits Southern California

Updated 42 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
0

Some damage reported after powerful 7.1 quake hits Southern California

  • The latest quake is part of what geologists are calling an “earthquake sequence”
  • It follows a 6.4-magnitude quake that struck the same area the day before
Updated 42 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
0

LOS ANGELES: Some building damage was reported after the US Geological Survey (USGS) said a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Southern California on Friday, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.
The quake hit the town of Ridgecrest on the edge of Death Valley National Park 202 km (125 miles) northeast of Los Angeles. It was also measured at 7.1 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Agency.
The San Bernadino County Fire Department reported that the quake had caused some damage to buildings.
“Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down,” the department said on Twitter. “One injury (minor) with firefighters treating patient. No unmet needs currently.”
A swarm of strong aftershocks have jolted the high desert region since a 6.4 quake on Thursday. Only a few injuries were reported in Thursday’s quake but two houses caught fire from broken gas pipes, officials said.
The Los Angeles commuter rail service Metrolink said on Twitter it has stopped service in the city of 4 million people for the time being.
Pools in Los Angeles sloshed wildly and TV cameras at baseball’s Dodger Stadium were shaking as they filmed the night game with the San Diego Padres.
Thursday’s quake during America’s Independence Day celebrations was the largest in Southern California since the 1994 magnitude 6.6 Northridge earthquake, USGS geophysicist Paul Caruso said.
That quake, which was centered in a heavily populated area of Los Angeles, killed 57 people and caused billions of dollars of damage.

Topics: US earthquake California Southern California

Related

Update 0
World
Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles southern California
0
Offbeat
California town wants to be a sanctuary — for gun owners

Latest updates

Alaskans put away jackets, get out sunscreen amid heat wave
0
US demands Mexico cartel king El Chapo forfeit $12.7 billion in drug money
0
Turkey sacks central bank governor: presidential decree
0
Tigers kill Italian tamer as parliament mulls ban on circus animals
0
Some damage reported after powerful 7.1 quake hits Southern California
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.