You are here

  • Home
  • Venezuela Independence Day marked by rival rallies, UN rebuke
﻿

Venezuela Independence Day marked by rival rallies, UN rebuke

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country’s rightful interim ruler, waves Venezuela’s national flag from a statue of independence hero General Francisco de Miranda, at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country’s independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2019. (Reuters/Manaure Quintero)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

Venezuela Independence Day marked by rival rallies, UN rebuke

  • The crowd that gathered to hear the center-right leader, who in January declared himself acting president in a direct challenge to Maduro’s authority
  • The US, along with some fifty other countries, including major Latin American powers, has declared Maduro to be illegitimate and recognized Guido as the interim leader
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

CARACAS: Venezuela’s Independence Day was marked by rival rallies Friday, led by opposition leader Juan Guaido and President Nicholas Maduro, who waged a war of words even as the UN warned of eroded rule of law in the country.
Guaido, who considers himself Venezuela’s legitimate acting leader, implored supporters in the streets of Caracas not to give up hope: “Don’t leave! We’re going to get there! Have no doubt, we’ll succeed.”
The crowd that gathered to hear the center-right leader, who in January declared himself acting president in a direct challenge to Maduro’s authority, was markedly smaller than those at the beginning of the year.
The country was observing the July 5 holiday celebrating its 1811 Declaration of Independence.
Maduro, meanwhile, led a military parade down the Paseo de los Proceres, a boulevard honoring the country’s founders, and received a public display of support from the military’s top brass.
“Count on the armed forces... we are not afraid to face the enemies of the country,” General Remigio Ceballos, commander of operational strategy, assured the president.
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet meanwhile presented a damning report on Venezuela which pointed to attacks on political opponents and activists, including torture and thousands of killings by security forces in the country.
She said that attempting to exercise the most basic rights like freedom of opinion, expression, association and assembly in Venezuela “entails a risk of reprisals and repression.”
However she later welcomed the release of 22 prisoners in recent days, including journalist Braulio Jatar and Lourdes Afiuni, a judge.
The Supreme Court confirmed the reversal of detention measures against the two, although they were yet to be released.
Afiuni, who has been detained since 2009 expressed her “immense gratitude” to Bachelet on Twitter, saying her release, if it was finalized, would “be the end of nine years and seven months of persecution and torture.”
Jatar’s sister denied he had been freed, but said she hoped he would be released on Thursday.
The United States, along with some fifty other countries, including major Latin American powers, has declared Maduro to be illegitimate and recognized Guido as the interim leader.
But Maduro has withstood a US-led pressure campaign that includes sanctions on Venezuela’s crucial oil exports, and still enjoys support from Russia, China and Cuba.

Topics: Venezuela United Nations Juan Guaido

Related

0
World
Death of Venezuelan navy captain draws eye of UN watchdog
0
World
Tempers flare as oil-rich Venezuela starts to ration gas at the pumps

US demands Mexico cartel king El Chapo forfeit $12.7 billion in drug money

Updated 06 July 2019
AFP
0

US demands Mexico cartel king El Chapo forfeit $12.7 billion in drug money

  • Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s 25-year reign atop the Sinaloa cartel netted sales of some $11.8 billion in cocaine, $846 million in marijuana and $11 million in heroin
  • Guzman was found guilty in February of trafficking hundreds of tons of drugs to the US over the course of 25 years
Updated 06 July 2019
AFP
0

NEW YORK: Prosecutors on Friday said they were seeking $12.7 billion from convicted Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, based on a conservative estimate of revenues from his cartel’s drug sales in the United States.
According to a motion filed by US Attorney Richard Donoghue, authorities are “entitled to forfeiture of all property that constitutes or is derived from the defendant’s narcotics-related crimes.”
Based on prices for drugs quoted by various witnesses, Guzman’s 25-year reign atop the Sinaloa cartel netted sales of some $11.8 billion in cocaine, $846 million in marijuana and $11 million in heroin, authorities said.
The money was laundered and used to pay the cartel’s workers and suppliers, as well as used to purchase communications equipment and “planes, submarines and other vehicles.”
“The government need not prove that the defendant can pay the forfeiture money judgment; it need only prove by a preponderance of evidence that the amount it seeks is forfeitable,” prosecutors said.
Guzman’s lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, told US media that the demand is “largely an academic exercise as the government has never located or identified even a penny of this $12.7 billion in proceeds supposedly generated by Mr. Guzman.”
Guzman, 62, was found guilty in February following a three-month trial for trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana to the United States over the course of 25 years.
He was also convicted on money laundering and weapons possession charges by jurors who heard how he had beaten, shot and even buried alive those who got in his way.
A former El Chapo associate said during the trial that the drug kingpin lived a lavish lifestyle in the 1990s — the height of his power — with four jets for traveling the world, a beachfront mansion in Acapulco and a private zoo on his sprawling estate in Guadalajara.
It was not clear which assets Guzman still possesses following his extradition to the United States in January 2017 and which have been transferred to family and friends.
Guzman is set to be sentenced on July 17, and is expected to be ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Topics: Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman El Chapo Mexico drugs US

Related

0
World
Mexico’s ‘El Chapo’ cartel boss found guilty in US drug trial
0
World
Mexican drug lord El Chapo described by witnesses as a pedophile: court papers

Latest updates

Venezuela Independence Day marked by rival rallies, UN rebuke
0
Off with their heels! Dior leads footwear revolution
0
Top official says Iran ready for higher uranium enrichment
0
Alaskans put away jackets, get out sunscreen amid heat wave
0
US demands Mexico cartel king El Chapo forfeit $12.7 billion in drug money
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.