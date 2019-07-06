You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands protest amid outcry over Myanmar child-rape case
﻿

Thousands protest amid outcry over Myanmar child-rape case

A woman puts sticker on the cheek of young girl during a protest calling for justice in a rape case in Yangon, Myanmar on Saturday, July 6, 2019. (EPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

Thousands protest amid outcry over Myanmar child-rape case

  • Police had arrested a suspect in the rape of a toddler at a private nursery school in the administrative capital of Naypyitaw in May
  • The protesters called on the government to create a safe environment for Myanmar’s children
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

YANGON: Thousands of protesters marched to a police office in the north of Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, on Saturday, demanding speedy and transparent justice in a child-rape case that has sparked national outrage.
Police said this week they had arrested a suspect in the rape of a toddler — nicknamed Victoria — at a private nursery school in the administrative capital, Naypyitaw, in May.
Social media users have criticized the speed and professionalism of the police response after the girl’s family filed a complaint more than a month ago, underscoring a lack of trust in authorities in a country still emerging from decades of military rule.
A government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi took power after sweeping elections in 2015, but key institutions such as the police remain under military control and efforts to strengthen the rule of law have floundered.
Organizers estimated as many as 6,000 protesters gathered on Saturday at the Yangon office of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wearing white t-shirts, some printed with the words “Justice for Victoria.” One banner read: “We don’t want any more Victorias.”
“We need an explanation that people can accept and justice for the kid,” said 33-year-old protest organizer Aung Htike Min.
The protesters also called on the government to create a safe environment for Myanmar’s children.
The police force’s deputy director general, Aung Naing Thu, said on Friday in a news conference broadcast live on Facebook and watched by thousands of people that police had filed a case at court against a driver at the victim’s nursery, who was in custody.
A thorough investigation was conducted, he said, but efforts to identify the perpetrator had been delayed because officers were waiting to speak to the victim, a 3-year-old girl who was recovering from medication she was given after the assault.
“We filed the lawsuit against the suspect based on the testimony of the child and technical records,” said Aung Naing Thu, referring to security-camera footage that he said implicated the driver.
The nursery had also been closed because it lacked the correct license to operate, he said.
Demonstrators were skeptical about the account given by Myanmar police, a force that is widely perceived as corrupt or incompetent.
Ye Myint Win, 37, who joined Saturday’s protest along with his wife and 2-year-old daughter, told Reuters authorities should take child rape cases more seriously.
“I found it very suspicious and I don’t trust the investigation of CID,” he said.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

0
Media
UN fears Myanmar human rights abuses in Internet shutdown
0
World
UN gives Myanmar aid cut warning over Rohingya camp closures

Venezuela Independence Day marked by rival rallies, UN rebuke

Updated 17 min 57 sec ago
AFP
0

Venezuela Independence Day marked by rival rallies, UN rebuke

  • The crowd that gathered to hear the center-right leader, who in January declared himself acting president in a direct challenge to Maduro’s authority
  • The US, along with some fifty other countries, including major Latin American powers, has declared Maduro to be illegitimate and recognized Guido as the interim leader
Updated 17 min 57 sec ago
AFP
0

CARACAS: Venezuela’s Independence Day was marked by rival rallies Friday, led by opposition leader Juan Guaido and President Nicholas Maduro, who waged a war of words even as the UN warned of eroded rule of law in the country.
Guaido, who considers himself Venezuela’s legitimate acting leader, implored supporters in the streets of Caracas not to give up hope: “Don’t leave! We’re going to get there! Have no doubt, we’ll succeed.”
The crowd that gathered to hear the center-right leader, who in January declared himself acting president in a direct challenge to Maduro’s authority, was markedly smaller than those at the beginning of the year.
The country was observing the July 5 holiday celebrating its 1811 Declaration of Independence.
Maduro, meanwhile, led a military parade down the Paseo de los Proceres, a boulevard honoring the country’s founders, and received a public display of support from the military’s top brass.
“Count on the armed forces... we are not afraid to face the enemies of the country,” General Remigio Ceballos, commander of operational strategy, assured the president.
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet meanwhile presented a damning report on Venezuela which pointed to attacks on political opponents and activists, including torture and thousands of killings by security forces in the country.
She said that attempting to exercise the most basic rights like freedom of opinion, expression, association and assembly in Venezuela “entails a risk of reprisals and repression.”
However she later welcomed the release of 22 prisoners in recent days, including journalist Braulio Jatar and Lourdes Afiuni, a judge.
The Supreme Court confirmed the reversal of detention measures against the two, although they were yet to be released.
Afiuni, who has been detained since 2009 expressed her “immense gratitude” to Bachelet on Twitter, saying her release, if it was finalized, would “be the end of nine years and seven months of persecution and torture.”
Jatar’s sister denied he had been freed, but said she hoped he would be released on Thursday.
The United States, along with some fifty other countries, including major Latin American powers, has declared Maduro to be illegitimate and recognized Guido as the interim leader.
But Maduro has withstood a US-led pressure campaign that includes sanctions on Venezuela’s crucial oil exports, and still enjoys support from Russia, China and Cuba.

Topics: Venezuela United Nations Juan Guaido

Related

0
World
Death of Venezuelan navy captain draws eye of UN watchdog
0
World
Tempers flare as oil-rich Venezuela starts to ration gas at the pumps

Latest updates

Thousands protest amid outcry over Myanmar child-rape case
0
Venezuela Independence Day marked by rival rallies, UN rebuke
0
Off with their heels! Dior leads footwear revolution
0
Top official says Iran ready for higher uranium enrichment
0
Alaskans put away jackets, get out sunscreen amid heat wave
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.