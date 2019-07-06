You are here

  Russia buries navy officers killed in submarine fire
Russia buries navy officers killed in submarine fire

Buses carrying the bodies of crew members of a deep-sea research submersible drive to the Serafimovskoye memorial cemetery during a funeral ceremony in St. Petersburg, Russia. (AP)
Updated 06 July 2019
AFP
Russia buries navy officers killed in submarine fire

  • The officers died in the Barents Sea on Monday, but the accident was only made public a day later
  • The funerals began amid heavy security, with military police standing outside the cemetery gates
Updated 06 July 2019
AFP
SAINT PETERSBURG: The funerals of 14 Russian navy officers killed in a fire on a nuclear-powered submersible in circumstances the Kremlin has not fully revealed began Saturday in Saint Petersburg amid tight security.
The officers died in the Barents Sea on Monday, but the accident was only made public a day later. Russia has said the details of the tragedy were a “state secret.”
Moscow confirmed the vessel was nuclear-powered for the first time on Friday.
The funerals were closed to the press and took place in the former imperial capital’s historic Serafimovskoye Cemetery.
They began amid heavy security, with military police standing outside the cemetery gates.
“You have to understand that the identities of most of the people who gathered here are secret and their faces cannot be shown,” a representative of the defense ministry said.
An AFP reporter saw 14 vehicles carrying coffins drive into the cemetery.
“This is a great sorrow,” said a young woman clad in black who was attending the ceremony. She held a wreath that read “from friends and classmates.”
Some ordinary Saint Petersburg residents came to the gates of the cemetery to pay their respects to the high-ranking seamen.
“I feel so sorry for them, like they were my own (family),” said 60-year old Natalya Stepanova, who lives nearby.
“They are real heroes,” she said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded state honors to all 14 of the submariners.
The tragedy has echoes of the sinking of the Kursk submarine in 2000, also in the Barents Sea, that claimed 118 lives and shook the first year of Putin’s presidency.
Russian media reported that the 14 seamen will be buried near a monument to the Kursk victims in the Serafimovskoye Cemetery.
Officials have released little information about the accident, saying the crew was studying the sea floor. But Russian media reported the ship was a top-secret nuclear-powered mini-submarine.
On Friday, the defense ministry confirmed for the first time that the vessel was in fact nuclear-powered. It said the fire started in the battery compartment and did not impact the vessel’s nuclear reactor.
Nearly all of the victims were highly decorated officers and included seven Captain First Rank officers — the most senior staff officers in the Russian navy.

Topics: Russia

0
Myanmar's temple city Bagan awarded UNESCO World Heritage status

Updated 06 July 2019
Reuters
Myanmar’s temple city Bagan awarded UNESCO World Heritage status

  • The decision recognizes the importance of the central Myanmar site which includes more than 3,500 stupas, temples, monasteries and other structures built between the 11th and 13th centuries
  • Bagan was first nominated as a World Heritage Site in 1995, but the military junta that ruled the country at the time was accused of ignoring experts’ advice on restoration efforts and the nomination was rejected
Updated 06 July 2019
Reuters
YANGON: UNESCO inscribed Myanmar’s ancient capital of Bagan as a World Heritage Site on Saturday, nearly a quarter of a century after the complex of Buddhist temples was first nominated for listing.
The decision recognizes the importance of the central Myanmar site – which includes more than 3,500 stupas, temples, monasteries and other structures built between the 11th and 13th centuries – and will likely be a boon to Myanmar’s tourist industry.
The Myanmar proposal to list the site was approved at a meeting of the UN’s cultural body in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The International Council on Monuments and Sites recommended the listing, noting that Myanmar had adopted a new heritage law and had formed plans to reduce the impact of hotels and tourism developments around the temple.
Myanmar had reversed some “inappropriate conservation interventions,” the body said, noting that Bagan was important for its historical significance and as a place of continuing Buddhist worship.
Bagan was first nominated as a World Heritage Site in 1995, but the military junta that ruled the country at the time was accused of ignoring experts’ advice on restoration efforts and the nomination was rejected.
Earthquakes have also damaged the ancient structures, most recently in 2016 when nearly 200 temples were damaged by a 6.8 magnitude quake.
Myanmar has renewed efforts to list the site since a transition from military rule began in 2011.
“Bagan is living heritage, having endured all forms of challenges for more than a thousand years,” said Myanmar diplomat Kyaw Zeya, speaking on behalf of the Myanmar delegation at the Baku meeting.
“Today we are celebrating the joyous moment of the successful inscription of Bagan in the World Heritage List. Afterwards we will continue our efforts on conservation and management of Bagan so that this treasured heritage will remain for another thousand years.”

Topics: Myanmar UNESCO World Heritage Site bagan

