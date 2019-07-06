You are here

US hails talks with Taliban, denies troop withdrawal window

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, second from left, and other Taliban leaders arrive for talks during an earlier round of negotiations in Moscow, Russia on May 28, 2019. (AP)
KABUL, Afghanistan: The latest round of talks with the Taliban – now in their second week – has been “very productive,” a member of the American negotiating team said Friday, while strenuously denying Washington sought a fixed deadline for the withdrawal of its estimated 14,000 troops from Afghanistan as part of a final peace deal.

Negotiations have had fresh momentum in recent weeks after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, at the end of last month. At the time, he said Washington was hopeful of an agreement before Sept. 1.

The appointment last year of Zalmay Khalilzad as a US special peace envoy began the accelerated effort to find a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s war and America’s longest military engagement. Since then Khalilzad has held scores of talks with the Afghan government in Kabul and abroad, with the Taliban as well as with Afghanistan’s neighbors — including Pakistan which has been accused of aiding the insurgents.

The US official in Qatar’s capital, Doha, where the Taliban maintain a political office and talks are being held, told The Associated Press that the US “definitely did not offer” an 18-month withdrawal as part of a peace deal.

Speaking anonymously because of the sensitivity of the talks, the US negotiator was responding to a timeframe Taliban official told the AP months earlier.

The US negotiator said the deal being negotiated in Doha with the Taliban is “comprehensive and includes specifics on all four parts including a cease fire, timeline, participating in intra-Afghan negotiations and counter-terrorism assurances.”

On Saturday, several prominent Afghan figures left Kabul for Doha ahead of much-anticipated all-Afghan talks to begin on Sunday. The talks are co-sponsored by Germany and Qatar, and include the Taliban.

An earlier round of intra-Afghan talks, which were to be held last April, were scuttled after the two sides could not agree on participants. The Afghan government had submitted a list of 250 people. The Taliban likened it to a wedding party.

This time the Taliban say 60 people will participate.

Attaullah Rahman Salim, the deputy head of the government’s high peace council, said 64 would be sitting around the table.

The list includes former mujahedeen who fought the Soviet in the 1980s as well as former government officials, former ambassadors, civil society representatives and a smattering of women.

Participants at the table will be there as ordinary Afghans “on equal footing” and not as government representatives, said the German sponsors.

The Taliban who have consistently refused to hold direct talks with President Ashraf Ghani’s government calling it a puppet administration. They have, however, readily agreed to talks with any Afghan, including from within the government, but as an ordinary Afghan.

Ghani, who has been conspicuously quiet about the upcoming intra-Afghan dialogue, has consistently demanded Taliban talk directly with the government.

Seven killed in Mozambique militant attack claimed by Daesh: sources

MAPUTO: Seven people including a policeman were killed in northern Mozambique this week in a militant attack claimed by the Daesh group, local sources said Saturday.
The attack on Wednesday evening occurred in Lidjungo village in the Nangade district, a local source based in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province said.
One policeman and six civilians were killed in the attack, including two children.
Islamist fighters have targeted remote communities in the gas-rich, Muslim-majority Cabo Delgado province since October 2017, killing more than 250 people and forcing thousands from their homes despite a heavy police and military presence in the area that borders Tanzania.
According to SITE Intelligence, which monitors militant activity, Daesh issued a statement late on Friday claiming involvement in the Wednesday attack.
This is its second Daesh claim for an attack in Mozambique, targeting the volatile northern region. The first was on June 3.
“The soldiers of the caliphate assaulted barracks of the crusader Mozambican army, in the Nangade area, in northern Mozambique, two days ago,” said the statement, according to a SITE translation.
The group claimed to have clashed with the military “killing and wounding a number of them and forcing the remainder to flee.”
It said fighters seized weapons and ammunition.
The group first claimed involvement in northern Mozambique last month, saying it carried out an attack that took place in Metubi village, about 150 kilometers east of Nangade.
The police and government have a policy of not commenting on any insurgent activity, even if attacks are confirmed by local residents.
The identity of the militant Islamists staging attacks in northern Mozambique remains unclear and the motives unknown.
Analysts have expressed doubts over claims by the Daesh, suggesting that it is unlikely that the group would have direct contact with fighters in Mozambique.

