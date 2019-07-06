You are here

﻿

Baby son of UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan to have private Windsor Castle christening

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. (File/AFP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex places her hand next to her baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019. (Reuters)
LONDON: The youngest member of Britain’s royal family, Archie Mountabatten-Windsor, is being christened in a private family ceremony at Windsor Castle.
The 2-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be baptized Saturday in a private chapel at the castle by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England.
He will wear a lace and satin christening gown that was also used for his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Parents Prince Harry and Meghan have faced criticism for not giving the public a glimpse of the event and declining to reveal the names of Archie’s godparents. The couple plans to release official photos of the baptism later.
Archie was born May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.

North Korea: Australian student was spying, spreading propaganda

  • North Korea deported Alek Sigley on Thursday after he pleaded for forgiveness over his activities
SEOUL: North Korea said Saturday that an Australian student who was released by the country after being detained for a week had spread anti-Pyongyang propaganda and engaged in espionage by providing photos and other materials to news outlets with critical views toward the North.
Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency, or KCNA, said the North deported Alek Sigley on Thursday after he pleaded for forgiveness over his activities, which the agency said infringed on North Korea’s sovereignty.
Sigley arrived in Tokyo on Thursday after telling reporters he was in “very good” condition, without saying what happened to him.
He had been studying at a Pyongyang university and guiding tours in the North Korean capital before disappearing from social media contact with family and friends.
KCNA said Sigley abused his status as a student by “combing” through Pyongyang and providing photos and other information to news sites such as NK News and other “anti-DPRK” media, a reference to the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The news agency said the North expelled Sigley out of “humanitarian leniency.”
Sigley was released by North Korea following intervention by Swedish diplomats. After Sigley’s arrival in Beijing, he went to Tokyo to reunite with his wife, who is Japanese.
North Korea has been accused in the past of detaining Westerners and using them as political pawns to gain concessions.

