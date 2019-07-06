You are here

  • Home
  • Seven killed in Mozambique militant attack claimed by Daesh: sources
﻿

Seven killed in Mozambique militant attack claimed by Daesh: sources

The Mozambique government has a policy of not commenting on any insurgent activity, even if attacks are confirmed by local residents. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
0

Seven killed in Mozambique militant attack claimed by Daesh: sources

  • Islamist fighters have targeted remote communities in the gas-rich, Muslim-majority Cabo Delgado province since October 2017
  • This is its second Daesh claim for an attack in Mozambique, targeting the volatile northern region
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
0

MAPUTO: Seven people including a policeman were killed in northern Mozambique this week in a militant attack claimed by the Daesh group, local sources said Saturday.
The attack on Wednesday evening occurred in Lidjungo village in the Nangade district, a local source based in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province said.
One policeman and six civilians were killed in the attack, including two children.
Islamist fighters have targeted remote communities in the gas-rich, Muslim-majority Cabo Delgado province since October 2017, killing more than 250 people and forcing thousands from their homes despite a heavy police and military presence in the area that borders Tanzania.
According to SITE Intelligence, which monitors militant activity, Daesh issued a statement late on Friday claiming involvement in the Wednesday attack.
This is its second Daesh claim for an attack in Mozambique, targeting the volatile northern region. The first was on June 3.
“The soldiers of the caliphate assaulted barracks of the crusader Mozambican army, in the Nangade area, in northern Mozambique, two days ago,” said the statement, according to a SITE translation.
The group claimed to have clashed with the military “killing and wounding a number of them and forcing the remainder to flee.”
It said fighters seized weapons and ammunition.
The group first claimed involvement in northern Mozambique last month, saying it carried out an attack that took place in Metubi village, about 150 kilometers east of Nangade.
The police and government have a policy of not commenting on any insurgent activity, even if attacks are confirmed by local residents.
The identity of the militant Islamists staging attacks in northern Mozambique remains unclear and the motives unknown.
Analysts have expressed doubts over claims by the Daesh, suggesting that it is unlikely that the group would have direct contact with fighters in Mozambique.

Topics: Daesh Mozambique

Related

0
World
UK issues travel warning after Mozambique attacks
0
World
Suspected extremists hack seven to death in Mozambique

Baby son of UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan to have private Windsor Castle christening

Updated 39 min 21 sec ago
AP
0

Baby son of UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan to have private Windsor Castle christening

  • The 2-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be baptized Saturday in a private chapel at the castle by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby
  • He will wear a lace and satin christening gown that was also used for his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Updated 39 min 21 sec ago
AP
0

LONDON: The youngest member of Britain’s royal family, Archie Mountabatten-Windsor, is being christened in a private family ceremony at Windsor Castle.
The 2-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be baptized Saturday in a private chapel at the castle by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England.
He will wear a lace and satin christening gown that was also used for his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Parents Prince Harry and Meghan have faced criticism for not giving the public a glimpse of the event and declining to reveal the names of Archie’s godparents. The couple plans to release official photos of the baptism later.
Archie was born May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.

Topics: Prince Harry Meghan Markle ARCHIE

Related

0
World
World gets first glimpse of royal baby Archie
0
Offbeat
Prince Harry, Meghan give London baseball a royal launch

Latest updates

Seven killed in Mozambique militant attack claimed by Daesh: sources
0
Baby son of UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan to have private Windsor Castle christening
0
North Korea: Australian student was spying, spreading propaganda
0
US hails talks with Taliban, denies troop withdrawal window
0
Russia buries navy officers killed in submarine fire
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.