﻿

Nadal, Barty, Kvitova and Serena cruise into Wimbledon last 16

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova returns against Poland's Magda Linette during their women's singles third round match on the sixth day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships on July 6, 2019. (AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas)
Two-time champion Petra Kvitova defeated Poland’s Magda Linette and will face either Britain’s Johanna Konta or Sloane Stephens of the US for a place in the quarter-finals. (AFP)
  • Two-time champion Petra Kvitova also reached the last 16, the first time in five years
  • Barty overwhelmed British wild card Harriet Dart, while Williams easily dispensed with German Julia Goerges
WIMBLEDON, England: Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal had a much more enjoyable experience on Saturday than his previous match as he eased into the last 16 with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 romp over French veteran Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The ease with which Nadal made the fourth round for the ninth time was replicated on the women’s side by Ashleigh Barty — who will be breaking new ground in appearing in the last 16 for the first time — and Serena Williams.

Nadal, who embraced Tsonga fondly at the end in stark contrast to the chilly handshake he had with fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios in the previous round, said he was delighted with the manner of his victory describing every match as a battle.

“I was very happy,” said Nadal. “I played a great match from the beginning to the end. “Jo is one of those players you don’t want to face early but today was my day.”

His great rival eight-time champion Roger Federer followed him onto Center Court to play another Frenchman, Australian Open semifinalist Lucas Pouille.

Federer and Nadal’s one-time fellow member of the big four Andy Murray’s hopes of men’s doubles glory ended early as he and French partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert went out in the second round.

 

Blockbuster quarter-final

On the women’s side Barty and Williams could meet in a blockbuster quarter-final if they win their last 16 matches on ‘Manic Monday’.

Two of the top 10 seeds did bow out, Dutch fourth seed Kiki Bertens and American ninth seed Sloane Stephens losing to Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova and Britain’s French Open semifinalist Johanna Konta respectively.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova also reached the last 16, the first time in five years, on Saturday.

Czech sixth seed Kvitova defeated Poland’s Magda Linette 6-3, 6-2 and will face either Britain’s Johanna Konta or Sloane Stephens of the United States for a place in the quarter-finals.

Kvitova last made the last 16 in 2014 when she won her second title having also been champion in 2011.

While Barty will be in new territory playing singles in the second week for the first time, for Williams it is the 16th time.

Barty overwhelmed British wild card Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-1 while 37-year-old, seven-time champion Williams produced her most convincing display in dispensing with German Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4.

Barty, bidding to become the first Australian Wimbledon women’s champion since Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second title in 1980, will play unseeded American Alison Riske for a place in the last eight.

She is also the first Australian woman to make the second week since 2010. “That was really good,” said Barty. “I served really well and getting out of the love 40 game was massive.

“Incredible it is a first for me (to be in the last 16), new territory for me.” Williams goes on to face Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the quarter-finals. Eleventh seed Williams, who defeated Goerges in last year’s semifinals, is bidding to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles. “It’s been an arduous year for me, so every match I’m hoping to improve tons,” said Williams, who had a knee problem which affected her season.

“Every time I get out there, I try. I’m getting a really late start but all that matters is that I’m still here.”

Mixed doubles rarely gets center stage but British fans will wait till the bitter end as former world number one Murray will partner Williams against Andreas Mies of Germany and Chile’s Alexa Guarachi.

“I wanted to play mixed because I’ve only played just about 15 matches so far this year,” said Serena.

“It’s such a buzz going around about me and Andy now, that I’ve got nervous. “I’m ready and excited but I’m definitely nervous.”

Topics: sports tennis Wimbledon Petra Kvitova

Star duo Murray and Serena ease to victory on Wimbledon bow

Star duo Murray and Serena ease to victory on Wimbledon bow

  • Murray said physically he felt fine after two matches in one day, save for a stiff back.
  • Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, said there was no boss in the team
WIMBLEDON, England: Superstar duo Andy Murray and Serena Williams breezed into the second round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon on Saturday, beating Germany’s Andreas Mies and Chile’s Alexa Guarachi 6-4, 6-1.
Murray and Williams — both former world number ones and singles champions at Wimbledon — had little trouble in dispensing with their opponents.
“Obviously I had lost in the doubles earlier (with Pierre-Hugues Herbert) so all my energy is focussed on the mixed but it was a good start,” said Murray.
Murray said physically he felt fine after two matches in one day, save for a stiff back.
The hip he had ‘life-changing surgery’ on earlier this year had not given him any trouble.
“I feel good and am happy to be alive in this,” said Serena.
There was an element of farce when they let slip a set point in the opener as Williams ended up tumbling over and landing unceremoniously on her backside at the net.
However, they closed out the set and took control of the next by breaking their opponents immediately.
Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, said there was no boss in the team.
“I said to Serena before the match we are the younger siblings so we are used to being bossed by our older brother and sister,” chipped in two-time Wimbledon winner Murray.
While mixed doubles is foreign territory largely for Murray, Williams is the youngest ever female winner, partnering Max Mirnyi to victory in 1998 aged just 16 at Wimbledon.
 

Topics: Wimbledon Serena Williams Andy Murray

