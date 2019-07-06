You are here

﻿

Spotted at Paris Couture Week: Influencer Maram Zbaeda gushes about Georges Hobeika

Updated 06 July 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: We caught up with Dubai-based fashion influencer Maram Zbaeda, who was spotted dashing around the streets the French capital for Paris Couture Week last week.

Q: Can you tell us a bit about a day in your shoes at Paris Couture Week?

A day in my shoes in Paris Couture Week? Super busy, in the highest heels, running around Paris going from photoshoots to different styling fittings for the shows and seeing amazing shows. I had so much fun, I loved the designers and the shows. When you sit in the front row also and (see) the pieces so close on the gorgeous models, it is an amazing experience.

Q: Of all the shows you have attended, what has stood out?

Georges Hobeika was probably my most favourite because I actually felt like each piece was made for me. I would love to wear every single piece. I felt like it represented my style the most. It was stunning. I loved his show — it was well put together, but honestly all the designers did amazing shows.

Q: How long does it take you to prepare your wardrobe for fashion week?

Honestly, Couture Week was very last minute. In a matter of two to three days, everything was put together. Most pieces are from my own wardrobe. Some I obviously wore from the designers themselves. In general, I love embroidered clothing that has a different twist to it. So, I feel like Couture Week is defiantly something I love to go to because I feel like this is what I like to wear in general.

Q: What has made this trip particularly memorable?

The whole fast pace of it all made the trip memorable. From going to different shoots to different shows to different fittings, I love the rush of fashion week. Also, going to the shows was an amazing experience and definitely something I will always keep in my memories forever. 

 

 

Drawing on vital new evidence, a top historian dramatically reinterprets the ruler of the world’s first transatlantic empire.

The life of Emperor Charles V (1500–1558), ruler of Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and much of Italy and Central and South America, has long intrigued biographers. But the elusive nature of the man (despite an abundance of documentation), his relentless travel and the control of his own image, together with the complexity of governing the world’s first transatlantic empire, complicate the task.

Geoffrey Parker, one of the world’s leading historians of early modern Europe, has examined the surviving written sources in Dutch, French, German, Italian, Latin, and Spanish, as well as visual and material evidence, according to a review published on goodreads.com. 

He explores the crucial decisions that created and preserved this vast empire and analyzes Charles’s achievements within the context of both personal and structural factors, and scrutinizes the intimate details of the ruler’s life for clues to his character and inclinations.

The result is a unique biography that interrogates every dimension of Charles’s reign and views the world through the emperor’s own eyes.

