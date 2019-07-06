You are here

Rohit Sharma first man to five World Cup centuries as India top standings ahead of semifinals

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching his century during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley in Leeds, northern England, on July 6, 2019. (AFP)
HEADINGLEY, Leeds: Rohit Sharma became the first player to hit five hundreds in a single Cricket World Cup as India thrashed Sri Lanka to go top of the group standings on Saturday.
Sharma's 103 from 94 balls in India's successful chase of 265 separated him from Kumar Sangakkara's record four hundreds in 2015.
Sharma and KL Rahul, who made 111, his first hundred of this tournament, combined in an opening stand of 189 in 31 overs to propel India's charge.
Sri Lanka recovered from 55-4 in the 12th over to post 264-7, thanks largely to Angelo Mathews 113, his third career hundred, all of them against India.
The total was considered challenging on a dry, used Headingley pitch. And India had failed in three of its last four chases.
But thanks to Sharma and Rahul, who blasted 25 boundaries and three sixes between them, India knocked off the winning runs with 39 balls to spare.
Already through to the semifinals, India needed to beat Sri Lanka and hope Australia loses to South Africa in their ongoing match, to finish top of the standings. If the standings hold, India will play New Zealand in the first semifinal on Tuesday in nearby Manchester.
Sharma and Rahul wasted no time. They reached 50 together in 41 balls, India's fastest of the tournament. They have averaged 72 in five previous opening stands, and blew past that in the 13th over.
They reached 100 in the 19th over, and slowed down somewhat in the face of spin. But not for long.
Rahul woke up the crowd with 4-6-0-4 off Dhananjaya de Silva in the 23rd over.
Sharma brought up his third consecutive century — matched only by Virat Kohli — with a pull of a Kasun Rajitha delivery to the square leg boundary, his 14th four.
Rajitha got him in his next over, spooning straight to the mid-off fielder on 103 off 94 balls.
At this World Cup, Sharma has hit 122 not out against South Africa, 140 against Pakistan, 102 against England, and 104 against Bangladesh.
Rahul's form had been promising a big score since he'd stepped into the opener's role after Shikhar Dhawan was sidelined by injury. He finally went on and got there in the 39th over. His hundred came from 109 balls.
He was out with victory almost in India's grasp, gloving an edge behind. His wicket gave Lasith Malinga his 56th in World Cups, and outright third on the tournament all-time list.
Malinga, likely playing his last World Cup match, was obviously chuffed.
For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews led with 113, his third career ODI century, all of them against India.
Mathews was in the middle when Sri Lanka was reduced to 55-4 within 12 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah removed the openers to give him his 100th and 101st ODI wickets, and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni was involved in all four wickets with three catches and a stumping.
Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne were slow but steadfast as they pulled Sri Lanka out of deep trouble.
They hit only one boundary in 14 overs. They were just starting to push the run rate when Thirimanne was out for 53.
Mathews was defiant. He was dropped on 61 then hit the sightscreen with his first six of the match, and when he survived a stumping chance he hit his second six in the same over.
Possibly his last World Cup bat ended in the 49th over, and de Silva got Sri Lanka to the end with an unbeaten 29.

Topics: Cricket ODI One Day International (ODI) India India cricket Sri Lanka Sri Lanka cricket

Brazil banking on defense in Sunday’s final with Peru

Updated 07 July 2019
AFP
0

Brazil banking on defense in Sunday’s final with Peru

  • Paolo Guerrero: Main threat to hosts’ invincibility at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium dan
Updated 07 July 2019
AFP
0

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil will be looking to maintain their defensive invincibility against Peru in Sunday’s Copa America final, midfielder Casemiro said.

The hosts have yet to concede a goal in the tournament, including when they thrashed Peru 5-0 in a group-stage match earlier in the competition.

And keeping their goal intact will be key to lifting a ninth Copa crown, according to the Real Madrid man.

“Ending the competition without conceding a goal is one of our aims,” said Casemiro.

“And if we don’t concede a goal, it’s not just thanks to the guys at the back, those up front help us a lot and that makes the difference.”

The woodwork also made a difference in Brazil’s 2-0 semifinal victory over arch rivals Argentina, as did referee Roddy Zambrano’s refusal to consult VAR twice when Lionel Messi and his teammates were claiming a penalty.

Sergio Aguero headed against the bar in the first half and Messi rattled the post after the break, while Brazil captain Dani Alves and midfielder Arthur both got away with blatant off-the-ball fouls inside the area on Manchester City pair Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi respectively.

Argentina have complained to South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL over the refereeing in that semifinal, although to no avail as the result will not be changed.

Brazil have identified the main threat to their defensive invincibility on Sunday at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium: Peru forward Paolo Guerrero.

He’s a player well known to Brazilian fans having spent the last seven years playing in the country.

The 35-year-old scored the winning goal for Corinthians in the 2012 FIFA Club World Cup final against Chelsea.

Currently playing for Internacional in Porto Alegre, he previously helped Corinthians win the Sao Paulo state championship in 2013 and Flamengo to do likewise in the Rio state championship four years later.

“He’s a player who deserves special attention for everything he’s done in the past,” said center-back Marquinhos.

“I know him well, I played with him for a bit at Corinthians and I’ve played against him several times for the national team.”

One of those was two weeks ago at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo when Guerrero was kept quiet while Peru when into a defensive meltdown.

They’ve bounced back spectacularly from that setback, though, first ousting Uruguay on penalties in the quarter-final, in a match in which they were clearly second best, and then in a stunning performance to beat the outgoing champions Chile 3-0 in the last four.

“It’ll be a great final, a really difficult match. We can’t think it’s already won, we have to play it,” said Casemiro. “They’ve eliminated great teams — Uruguay and Chile — we have to respect them.”

It’s only the second time Peru have reached the Copa final in its 103-year history.

They beat Colombia in a playoff in Caracas in 1975 after each side had won at home in a two-legged title decider.

And their first title in 1939 on home soil came at the end of a single five-team tournament played in a round-robin format.

“We’ve got to approach it calmly. It’s true that we’ve achieved something very important after many years,” said forward Raul Ruidiaz.

“We’re aware and calm that there’s one more step to glory.

“We need to play with our feet on the ground and give everything on the pitch to make it happen.”

Brazil, in stark comparison, have won the Copa eight times and finished runners-up on a further 11 occasions, a record bettered only by Uruguay and Argentina.

From 1997 to 2007, Brazil won four out of five editions of the Copa, missing out only in 2001 when the Selecao turned up in Colombia without leading lights such as Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos — four crucial players in their World Cup success the next year.

Topics: COPA Brazil

