Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Khudairy, vice chairman of the Saudi Fund for Development

Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Khudairy is the vice chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Fund for Development. He is also executive director of the board of the World Bank Group, representing Saudi Arabia since Nov. 1, 2014.

Al-Khudairy holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University, a master’s degree in economics from Colorado State University, and a Ph.D. in economics.

Prior to his current position, Al-Khudairy was an economic adviser in the division of international organizations and financial institutions at the Ministry of Finance from 2008 to 2009.

He also worked as an economist from 2002 to 2004 and an accounts analyst from 1993 to 2000.

Al-Khudairy was an instructor at Colorado State University from 2006 to 2007.

He worked as an accountant and auditor in the Grain Silos and Flour Mills Organization in Riyadh from 1989 to 1993.

Recently, Al-Khudairy signed an agreement with Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mohamad Eses to finance government schools in Jordan. The deal will see around $50 million pumped into the Jordanian education sector.

He said that the agreement is an extension of the sincere efforts exerted by the government of Saudi Arabia to support development projects implemented by the Jordanian government.