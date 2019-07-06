You are here

  • Home
  • Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Khudairy, vice chairman of the Saudi Fund for Development
﻿

Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Khudairy, vice chairman of the Saudi Fund for Development

Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Khudairy
Updated 06 July 2019
Arab News
0

Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Khudairy, vice chairman of the Saudi Fund for Development

Updated 06 July 2019
Arab News
0

Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Khudairy is the vice chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Fund for Development. He is also executive director of the board of the World Bank Group, representing Saudi Arabia since Nov. 1, 2014.

Al-Khudairy holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University, a master’s degree in economics from Colorado State University, and a Ph.D. in economics.

Prior to his current position, Al-Khudairy was an economic adviser in the division of international organizations and financial institutions at the Ministry of Finance from 2008 to 2009.

He also worked as an economist from 2002 to 2004 and an accounts analyst from 1993 to 2000.

Al-Khudairy was an instructor at Colorado State University from 2006 to 2007.

He worked as an accountant and auditor in the Grain Silos and Flour Mills Organization in Riyadh from 1989 to 1993. 

Recently, Al-Khudairy signed an agreement with Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mohamad Eses to finance government schools in Jordan. The deal will see around $50 million pumped into the Jordanian education sector.

He said that the agreement is an extension of the sincere efforts exerted by the government of Saudi Arabia to support development projects implemented by the Jordanian government.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Fund for Development World Bank Group

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Obaidi, chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers
0
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Zakaria Sobhy Habib, lead specialist of the nonprofit Saudi organization Albalsam International

Second group of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Updated 07 July 2019
SPA
0

Second group of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

  • Saudi officials received the pilgrims at the airport, and presented them with flowers, dates, sweets and Zamzam water
  • Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims this year
Updated 07 July 2019
SPA
0

JEDDAH: The second flight of Pakistani pilgrims, carrying 442 pilgrims, arrived on Friday at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah as part of the “Makkah Route” initiative to perform Hajj this year.
Raja Ali Ejaz, Pakistan ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Saudi officials received the pilgrims at the airport, and presented them with flowers, dates, sweets and Zamzam water.
The pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Saudi government, which is working hard to allocate resources to help visitors perform Hajj and return to their countries safely.
Meanwhile, Malaysian pilgrims became acquainted with projects to develop the Two Holy Mosques and other spiritual rituals, on screens at Kuala Lumpur International Airport while they were waiting for their flights to the Kingdom.
This is also part of the “Makkah Route” initiative to elevate the level of services provided for pilgrims during the Hajj.
Photographs taken during previous Hajj seasons were displayed on screens on the waiting lounge at the airport, under the supervision of the initiative’s supervising committee, to inform pilgrims about the development projects in the Two Holy Mosques.
Indonesia and Bangladesh will launch the Makkah Route initiative on Sunday for the third consecutive year at Jakarta’s Soekarno Hatta International Airport and Shah Jalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims passing through airports in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia. The service includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements, and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims’ own countries.

Topics: Makkah Route initiative Madinah Pakistani pilgrims Malaysian pilgrims

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy discusses Makkah Route Initiative with Indonesian officials
0
Saudi Arabia
This year’s first Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Latest updates

US clears SoftBank’s $2.25bn investment in GM-backed Cruise
0
Months of aftershocks could follow big California earthquake
0
Second group of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah
0
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Arabian crude demand picture improves
0
Saudi Border Guards thwart attempts to smuggle cannabis
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.