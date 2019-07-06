You are here

  • Home
  • OIC chief and Russia Federation Council head discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties
﻿

OIC chief and Russia Federation Council head discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen meets Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of the Federation Council, in Moscow. (SPA)
Updated 06 July 2019
SPA
0

OIC chief and Russia Federation Council head discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

  • OIC chief Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen is currently on a visit in Moscow
Updated 06 July 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, met Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of the Federation Council, in Moscow on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the OIC and the Russian council. 

Al-Othaimeen praised the coexistence and harmony among different religions in the Russian Federation.

Matviyenko welcomed the OIC secretary-general, stressing the matching of views with the OIC.

Meanwhile, the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs awarded an honorary doctorate to Al-Othaimeen during a ceremony that took place at the academy’s headquarters in Moscow.

In his address, Prof. Evgeny Petrovich Bazhanov, the academy’s president, hailed the role played by the OIC in bringing people closer and for its efforts to support and promote peace.

Al-Othaimeen said he valued the honorary doctorate. He delivered a lecture highlighting the work and procedures of the OIC, as well as its quest to spread the true message of Islam based on moderation and its programs to combat extremism, violence and terrorism. This was in addition to strengthening the organization’s relations with friendly countries including Russia, he said.

Topics: Russian Federation Council OIC

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
OIC chief pushes for enhanced cooperation with Russia
0
Saudi Arabia
OIC planning global guide on tolerance

Second group of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Updated 07 July 2019
SPA
0

Second group of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

  • Saudi officials received the pilgrims at the airport, and presented them with flowers, dates, sweets and Zamzam water
  • Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims this year
Updated 07 July 2019
SPA
0

JEDDAH: The second flight of Pakistani pilgrims, carrying 442 pilgrims, arrived on Friday at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah as part of the “Makkah Route” initiative to perform Hajj this year.
Raja Ali Ejaz, Pakistan ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Saudi officials received the pilgrims at the airport, and presented them with flowers, dates, sweets and Zamzam water.
The pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Saudi government, which is working hard to allocate resources to help visitors perform Hajj and return to their countries safely.
Meanwhile, Malaysian pilgrims became acquainted with projects to develop the Two Holy Mosques and other spiritual rituals, on screens at Kuala Lumpur International Airport while they were waiting for their flights to the Kingdom.
This is also part of the “Makkah Route” initiative to elevate the level of services provided for pilgrims during the Hajj.
Photographs taken during previous Hajj seasons were displayed on screens on the waiting lounge at the airport, under the supervision of the initiative’s supervising committee, to inform pilgrims about the development projects in the Two Holy Mosques.
Indonesia and Bangladesh will launch the Makkah Route initiative on Sunday for the third consecutive year at Jakarta’s Soekarno Hatta International Airport and Shah Jalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims passing through airports in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia. The service includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements, and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims’ own countries.

Topics: Makkah Route initiative Madinah Pakistani pilgrims Malaysian pilgrims

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy discusses Makkah Route Initiative with Indonesian officials
0
Saudi Arabia
This year’s first Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Latest updates

US clears SoftBank’s $2.25bn investment in GM-backed Cruise
0
Months of aftershocks could follow big California earthquake
0
Second group of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah
0
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Arabian crude demand picture improves
0
Saudi Border Guards thwart attempts to smuggle cannabis
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.