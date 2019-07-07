You are here

Oil giant Total's chief announces new unit to invest in forests

Patrick Pouyanne. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2019
AFP
Oil giant Total's chief announces new unit to invest in forests

  The company would spend $100 million a year on the project
Updated 07 July 2019
AFP
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, FRANCE: The head of French energy giant Total announced Saturday that the company would invest a hundred million dollars annually on a new forest preservation and reforestation project.
“We want to set up a business unit to invest in projects that will preserve forests,” Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told a meeting to discuss economic issues in Aix-en-Provence, in the south of France.
The company would spend $100 million a year on the project, he said.
“The most effective way today to eliminate carbon, for less than $10 a tonne, is reforestation,” he added.
“This is not philanthropy,” he added. “It’s about investing in the medium- and long-term. A project for the forests, it has to last a long time to be positive for the planet.”
Pouyanne was speaking just days after Total said it had begun producing biofuel at a refinery in southern France, a project that has sparked an outcry from environmentalists and farmers over its plans to import palm oil.
The site at La Mede near Marseille is a former oil refinery which has been converted and is now one of the largest biorefineries in Europe.
A study released on Thursday said that a massive campaign of reforestation could help battle climate change.
The study, carried out by ETH Zurich and published in Science, said a large-scale operation could capture two-thirds of man-made carbon emissions and reduce overall levels in the atmosphere to their lowest in almost a century.

Topics: French group Total

US clears SoftBank’s $2.25bn investment in GM-backed Cruise

Cruise CEO Dan Ammann. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2019
Reuters
US clears SoftBank's $2.25bn investment in GM-backed Cruise

  Japanese fund had been under scrutiny over ties to Chinese firms in face of escalating trade and technology war
Updated 07 July 2019
Reuters
NEW YORK: Cruise, a US self-driving vehicle company majority-owned by General Motors Co, told Reuters that a US national security panel approved a $2.25 billion investment in the firm by Japan’s SoftBank Corp.
SoftBank has come under increasing US scrutiny over its ties to Chinese firms in the face of an escalating trade and technology war between Washington and Beijing. It is in the process of raising its second $100 billion investment vehicle, dubbed Vision Fund, after deploying its first one of equal size.
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS), which reviews deals for potential national security concerns, approved the investment based on fresh assurances that Cruise’s technology would be completely off limits to SoftBank, a source familiar with the matter said.
A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment. The Treasury Department, which leads CFIUS, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
The approval unlocks a seat for SoftBank on Cruise’s board, formalizing its oversight, and cements key financing for Cruise, which has raised $7.25 billion in capital since last year, the company said.
“Today’s news is another important step toward achieving our goal to develop and deploy self-driving vehicles at massive scale,” Cruise CEO Dan Ammann said in a statement to Reuters.
However, approval for the deal did not always appear certain as CFIUS scrutinized it closely, according to two people close to the deal.
The $2.25 billion investment was unveiled by SoftBank in May 2018 amid a wave of investments by the Japanese technology and telecommunications conglomerate in artificial intelligence, data analytics, financial services and self-driving cars.
The investment raised red flags with CFIUS because SoftBank invests in numerous mobility units, some based in China, and encourages companies it invests in to share information.
CFIUS was especially concerned about SoftBank’s co-investments with Tencent Holdings, a Chinese social media and gaming giant, and its investment in China ride-hailing firm Didi, which it fears could take technology from Cruise, sources said.
The committee, emboldened by a law last year aimed at strengthening the inter-agency panel, has flexed its muscles increasingly against Chinese companies as Beijing and Washington remain locked in a heated trade and technology row.
Reuters reported that Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Techhas been seeking to sell Grindr, the popular gay dating app, after CFIUS said its ownership posed a national security risk.

FASTFACT

SoftBank’s Vision Fund is the world’s largest technology fund

CFIUS halted a plan last year by Ant Financial, owned by the chairman of China’s Internet conglomerate Alibaba, to acquire MoneyGram International Inc.
The Cruise deal was structured to allow $900 million of the investment to be disbursed initially, with the remainder provided once Cruise AVs are ready for commercial deployment and contingent on regulatory approval. The two tranches would combine to give SoftBank a nearly 20 percent stake in Cruise.
However, the Japanese firm separately announced a joint investment with GM, T. Rowe Price, and Honda of $1.15 billion earlier this year, further boosting its stake.
Softbank’s investment, followed by Honda’s announcement in October that it will pour $2.75 billion into Cruise, is still one of the biggest and most high-profile investments in self-driving technology.
Its Vision Fund, the world’s largest technology fund, unveiled a $1.5 billion investment in China’s top used car platform, Chehauduo Group, in February. Reuters reported in December that the same fund was hiring an investment team based in China to boost its presence in one of the world’s most vibrant tech markets.
It is not the first time SoftBank has gone through a protracted CFIUS review. It has had to accept US restrictions on how it runs some of its companies, including wireless carrier Sprint Corp. and investment firm Fortress Investment Group.
SoftBank lost its claim to two seats on the board of Uber Inc. when the ride-hailing giant floated in the stock market in May. SoftBank never received permission for the board seats from CFIUS following an agreement in 2017 to invest $9 billion in Uber.
The autonomous vehicle industry could revolutionize transportation but faces engineering, safety and regulatory challenges, as well as skepticism among potential users.
GM Cruise and Alphabet Inc’s Waymo are often described as leading the pack of technology and auto companies competing to create self-driving cars and integrate them into ride services fleets.

Topics: Soft Bank

